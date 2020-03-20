|
Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
03/20/2020 | 06:50am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
20.03.2020 / 11:43
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Pierre Dominique
|Last name(s):
|Prümm
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0005773303
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|38.00 EUR
|988.00 EUR
|38.00 EUR
|3230.00 EUR
|38.00 EUR
|144514.00 EUR
|38.00 EUR
|3268.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|38.00 EUR
|152000.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
20.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide
|60547 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.fraport.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
58253 20.03.2020
|Sales 2020
|3 100 M
|EBIT 2020
|648 M
|Net income 2020
|260 M
|Debt 2020
|4 856 M
|Yield 2020
|5,77%
|P/E ratio 2020
|12,6x
|P/E ratio 2021
|8,02x
|EV / Sales2020
|2,61x
|EV / Sales2021
|2,32x
|Capitalization
|3 229 M
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends FRAPORT
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|21
|Average target price
61,96 €
|Last Close Price
34,95 €
|Spread / Highest target
169%
|Spread / Average Target
77,3%
|Spread / Lowest Target
-17,0%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|FRAPORT
|-53.88%
|3 458