Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Fraport    FRA   DE0005773303

FRAPORT

(FRA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 09:10am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.03.2020 / 14:07
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Anke
Last name(s): Giesen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide

b) LEI
5299001ERX0K10IZUL40 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005773303

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
38.80 EUR 19400.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
38.80 EUR 19400.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-03-27; UTC±0

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: XGAT


27.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide
-
60547 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.fraport.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

58651  27.03.2020 


© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FRAPORT
09:10aFRAPORT AG FRANKFURT AIRPORT SERVICE : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
03/25FRAPORT AG FRANKFURT AIRPORT SERVICE : Fraport AG Executive Board proposes a mod..
EQ
03/24FRAPORT : Frankfurt Airport operator sees passengers drop by 73.5% in the last w..
RE
03/20FRAPORT AG FRANKFURT AIRPORT SERVICE : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
03/18FRAPORT AG FRANKFURT AIRPORT SERVICE : Notification and public disclosure of tra..
EQ
03/16FISCAL YEAR 2019 : Fraport Increases Revenue and Operating Result; All 2019 fina..
AQ
03/13GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Companies multiply efforts against the coronavirus
03/13FRAPORT TRAFFIC FIGURES - FEBRUARY 2 : Passenger Decline Continues at Frankfurt ..
AQ
03/13Travel industry under siege as coronavirus contagion grows
RE
03/13Travel industry under siege as coronavirus contagion grows
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 3 012 M
EBIT 2020 555 M
Net income 2020 260 M
Debt 2020 4 969 M
Yield 2020 4,36%
P/E ratio 2020 17,3x
P/E ratio 2021 9,57x
EV / Sales2020 2,85x
EV / Sales2021 2,50x
Capitalization 3 603 M
Chart FRAPORT
Duration : Period :
Fraport Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRAPORT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 58,34  €
Last Close Price 39,00  €
Spread / Highest target 141%
Spread / Average Target 49,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Schulte Chairman-Management Board
Karlheinz Weimar Chairman-Supervisory Board
Anke Giesen Executive Director-Operations
Matthias Zieschang Executive Director-Finance & Controlling
Lothar Klemm Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRAPORT-48.54%3 971
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND PCL--.--%22 239
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-18.73%17 434
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-22.35%3 964
JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD.3.22%3 221
BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT COMPANY LIMITED4.23%3 000
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group