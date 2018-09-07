Fraport : Extends CEO Contract for Dr. Stefan Schulte

07.09.2018

FRA/gk-rap - Fraport AG's supervisory board today (September 7) approved the early contract extension for the company's executive board chairman (CEO), Dr. Stefan Schulte. Effective September 1, 2019, Dr. Schulte's contract will be extended for an additional five years until August 31, 2024. With this personnel decision, Fraport's supervisory board underscores its recognition of the company's successful development in Germany and abroad, while pursuing the objective of securing Fraport's position in the future as a strong and successful player on the global market.

Fraport AG supervisory board chairman, Karlheinz Weimar, said: 'By following a clear strategy over the years, Dr. Schulte has successfully contributed to the further development of Fraport, both in Frankfurt and worldwide. Not only is he respected as a dialog partner by local communities, Dr. Schulte is nationally and internationally recognized as an aviation expert with a vast network of connections throughout the industry. Therefore, we are pleased that Fraport will continue benefitting from his longstanding expertise, experience and dedication as Fraport's CEO in the coming years. By reconfirming Dr. Stefan Schulte at the helm of Fraport's executive board, we are demonstrating our commitment to advance the company further on its success path. On behalf of the supervisory board, I wish him and the entire executive board great success in their task ahead.'

Born in Wuppertal, Germany, Schulte completed his education and training in banking and economics with a doctorate degree in business administration. He joined Fraport AG in 2003 as the company's CFO. In April 2007, Schulte was appointed deputy chairman of the executive board; since September 2009 he has been serving as Fraport's CEO.

