Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Fraport    FRA   DE0005773303

FRAPORT (FRA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 09/07 12:12:42 pm
77.68 EUR   +0.54%
11:42aFRAPORT : Extends CEO Contract for Dr. Stefan Schulte
PU
08/20FRAPORT : receives building permit for Pier G earlier than expected
AQ
08/16FRAPORT : Receives Building Permit for Pier G
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Fraport : Extends CEO Contract for Dr. Stefan Schulte

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 11:42am CEST

07.09.2018

FRA/gk-rap - Fraport AG's supervisory board today (September 7) approved the early contract extension for the company's executive board chairman (CEO), Dr. Stefan Schulte. Effective September 1, 2019, Dr. Schulte's contract will be extended for an additional five years until August 31, 2024. With this personnel decision, Fraport's supervisory board underscores its recognition of the company's successful development in Germany and abroad, while pursuing the objective of securing Fraport's position in the future as a strong and successful player on the global market.

Fraport AG supervisory board chairman, Karlheinz Weimar, said: 'By following a clear strategy over the years, Dr. Schulte has successfully contributed to the further development of Fraport, both in Frankfurt and worldwide. Not only is he respected as a dialog partner by local communities, Dr. Schulte is nationally and internationally recognized as an aviation expert with a vast network of connections throughout the industry. Therefore, we are pleased that Fraport will continue benefitting from his longstanding expertise, experience and dedication as Fraport's CEO in the coming years. By reconfirming Dr. Stefan Schulte at the helm of Fraport's executive board, we are demonstrating our commitment to advance the company further on its success path. On behalf of the supervisory board, I wish him and the entire executive board great success in their task ahead.'

Born in Wuppertal, Germany, Schulte completed his education and training in banking and economics with a doctorate degree in business administration. He joined Fraport AG in 2003 as the company's CFO. In April 2007, Schulte was appointed deputy chairman of the executive board; since September 2009 he has been serving as Fraport's CEO.

A print-quality photo is available here

Dr. Stefan Schulte

Disclaimer

Fraport AG published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 09:41:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FRAPORT
11:42aFRAPORT : Extends CEO Contract for Dr. Stefan Schulte
PU
08/20FRAPORT : receives building permit for Pier G earlier than expected
AQ
08/18FRAPORT : Construction of Frankfurt Airport`s New Pier G to Commence Early Next ..
AQ
08/18FRAPORT : receives building permit for Frankfurt Airport pier G construction pro..
AQ
08/18FRAPORT : USA to implement concessions programme at Nashville Airport
AQ
08/17FRAPORT : Nashville Airport Authority to Transform Concessions Experience at BNA
AQ
08/16FRAPORT : Airport Authority to Transform Concessions Experience at BNA With New ..
AQ
08/16FRAPORT : Receives Building Permit for Pier G
PU
08/15FRAPORT AG FRANKFURT AIRPORT SERVICE : Release according to Article 40, Section ..
EQ
08/15FRAPORT AG FRANKFURT AIRPORT SERVICE : Release according to Article 40, Section ..
EQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/04Listed Airports News For The Month Of August 2018 
08/31Fraport AG (FPRUY) Presents At Main First Transportation Conference - Slidesh.. 
08/13Fraport updates July traffic results 
08/08Fraport AG ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/08Fraport AG reports 1H results 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 3 227 M
EBIT 2018 737 M
Net income 2018 420 M
Debt 2018 3 650 M
Yield 2018 2,30%
P/E ratio 2018 16,90
P/E ratio 2019 16,36
EV / Sales 2018 3,34x
EV / Sales 2019 3,31x
Capitalization 7 144 M
Chart FRAPORT
Duration : Period :
Fraport Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRAPORT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 90,3 €
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Schulte Chairman-Management Board
Karlheinz Weimar Chairman-Supervisory Board
Anke Giesen Executive Director-Operations
Matthias Zieschang Executive Director-Finance & Controlling
Lothar Klemm Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRAPORT-15.89%8 305
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND PCL--.--%28 554
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.17.97%14 962
BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATINL ARPRT CO LTD-30.00%4 550
SATS LTD-3.45%4 112
JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD.14.62%3 712
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.