Fraport : Frankfurt airport passenger volume down 14.5% at end of February - Fraport

Fraport    FRA   DE0005773303

FRAPORT

(FRA)
03/12/2020 | 02:16am EDT
Lufthansa aircraft flies beyond A-Plus terminal at airport in Frankfurt

The number of passengers at Frankfurt airport, Germany's largest hub, declined by 14.5% year-on-year in the last week of February, operator Fraport said on Thursday, pointing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company warned that the trend accelerated in the first week of March.

In the whole month of February, Frankfurt's passenger volumes were down 4% on the year, Fraport said https://bit.ly/339urdc.

(Reporting by Thomas Seythal; editing by Riham Alkousaa)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FRAPORT -1.37% 44 Delayed Quote.-41.94%
LUFTHANSA GROUP AG -2.25% 10.195 Delayed Quote.-37.87%
