Fraport : Frankfurt airport passenger volume down 14.5% at end of February - Fraport

Fraport : Frankfurt airport passenger volume down 14.5% at end of February
03/12/2020 | 02:16am EDT
The number of passengers at Frankfurt airport, Germany's largest hub, declined by 14.5% year-on-year in the last week of February, operator Fraport said on Thursday, pointing to the coronavirus pandemic.
The company warned that the trend accelerated in the first week of March.
In the whole month of February, Frankfurt's passenger volumes were down 4% on the year, Fraport said https://bit.ly/339urdc.
(Reporting by Thomas Seythal; editing by Riham Alkousaa)