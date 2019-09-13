Fraport Traffic Figures – August 2019: Frankfurt Airport Reports Ongoing Growth

13.09.2019

ANR 24/2019

FRA/gk-rap - Frankfurt Airport (FRA) welcomed more than 6.9 million passengers in August 2019, an increase of 1.7 percent year-on-year. With 46,395 takeoffs and landings, FRA's aircraft movements remained at the same level as in August 2018. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) slightly expanded by 0.5 percent to nearly 2.9 million metric tons. Cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail), in contrast, shrank by 5.2 percent to 173,122 metric tons - reflecting the decline in global trade.

The majority of airports in Fraport's international portfolio showed a positive trend in the reporting month. Ljubljana Airport (LJU) in Slovenia grew by 4.5 percent to 211,431 passengers. Fraport's two Brazilian airports in Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA), combined, registered a 3.8 percent dip in traffic to nearly 1.3 million passengers. This decrease can still be attributed to the bankruptcy of domestic carrier Avianca Brasil and to the country's ongoing economic slowdown.

At Peru's Lima Airport (LIM), traffic advanced by 6.6 percent to some 2.2 million passengers. Overall traffic at Fraport's 14 Greek airports increased slightly by 1.1 percent to around 5.5 million passengers. The Bulgarian airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) continued to be affected by the consolidation of flight offerings, which resulted in traffic dropping by 9.0 percent to about 1.3 million passengers, overall.

Antalya Airport (AYT) on the Turkish Riviera maintained its growth path, with traffic soaring by 13.7 percent to nearly 5.6 million passengers. Traffic also advanced in St. Petersburg (LED), Russia, rising by 5.8 percent to over 2.2 million passengers. Xi'an Airport (XIY) in China posted a 5.9 percent gain to about 4.4 million passengers.

