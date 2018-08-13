Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Fraport Traffic Figures – July 2018: Growth Continues Unabated

08/13/2018 | 07:10am CEST

13.08.2018

ANR 20/2018

FRA/dsn-gk - In July 2018, Frankfurt Airport (FRA) welcomed some 6.9 million passengers - an increase of 7.5 percent. During the January-to-July-period, FRA achieved accumulated passenger growth of 8.8 percent, with European traffic remaining the main growth driver. FRA posted a new daily record on July 29, when 237,966 passengers traveled through Germany's largest aviation hub.

The number of aircraft movements rose by 7.3 percent to 46.648 takeoffs and landings. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) expanded by 3.2 percent to about 2.8 million metric tons. Cargo traffic (airfreight + airmail) was the only category to post a decline, with 175,960 metric tons being handled at FRA (down 6.4 percent). This was attributable, among other things, to a reduced number of freighter aircraft operating from FRA and a decreased amount of belly freight being shipped on passenger aircraft (due to higher passenger numbers).

Airports in Fraport's international portfolio all showed positive development. Ljubljana Airport (LJU) in Slovenia remained almost level year-on-year, with 198,911 passengers being served (up 0.4 percent). Combined traffic at Fraport's two Brazilian airports in Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) rose by 6.8 percent to some 1.4 million passengers. The 14 Greek regional airports achieved a 7.2 percent increase in combined traffic to about 5.4 million passengers. The three busiest gateways in Fraport's Greek portfolio were Rhodes Airport (RHO) with some 1.1 million passengers (up 4.0 percent), Thessaloniki Airport (SKG) with 812,540 passengers (up 7.2 percent) and Corfu Airport (CFU) with 686,894 passengers (up 10.9 percent).

Lima Airport (LIM) in Peru reported an increase of 5.9 percent to about 2.0 million passengers. The Fraport Twin Star airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) in Bulgaria, combined, served 1.4 million passengers, representing a rise of 7.3 percent. Antalya Airport (AYT) in Turkey registered almost 4.8 million passengers (up 15.6 percent), while Hanover Airport (HAJ) in northern Germany welcomed 725,392 passenger (up 9.9 percent). Traffic at Pulkovo Airport (LED) in St. Petersburg, Russia, rose by 9.7 percent to about 2.1 million passengers. Xi'an Airport (XIY) in China gained an increase of 9.1 percent to around 4.0 million passengers.

Disclaimer

Fraport AG published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 05:09:01 UTC
