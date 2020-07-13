Log in
FRAPORT TRAFFIC FIGURES – JUNE 2020 : Passenger Numbers Remain at Very Low Levels
PU
07/08FRAPORT AG : Credit Suisse gives a Sell rating
MD
07/08FRAPORT AG : Sell rating from JP Morgan
MD
Fraport Traffic Figures – June 2020: Passenger Numbers Remain at Very Low Levels

07/13/2020 | 01:21am EDT
Fraport Traffic Figures - June 2020: Passenger Numbers Remain at Very Low Levels Frankfurt Airport and Fraport's Group airports worldwide see substantial year-on-year decline in passenger traffic - June shows slight improvement from May

Disclaimer

Fraport AG published this content on 13 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2020 05:20:00 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 2 031 M 2 301 M 2 301 M
Net income 2020 -273 M -309 M -309 M
Net Debt 2020 5 289 M 5 989 M 5 989 M
P/E ratio 2020 -12,0x
Yield 2020 0,07%
Capitalization 3 455 M 3 909 M 3 913 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,30x
Nbr of Employees 22 324
Free-Float 39,8%
Chart FRAPORT
Duration : Period :
Fraport Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRAPORT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 39,90 €
Last Close Price 37,40 €
Spread / Highest target 97,9%
Spread / Average Target 6,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Schulte Chairman-Management Board
Anke Giesen Executive Director-Operations
Matthias Zieschang Executive Director-Finance & Controlling
Lothar Klemm Member-Supervisory Board
Margarete Haase Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRAPORT-50.65%3 909
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND-25.93%25 091
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-4.06%20 796
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-5.04%4 898
JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD.-28.16%3 328
BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT COMPANY LIMITED-29.80%3 131
