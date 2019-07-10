Log in
Fraport : to Deploy FlightAware Predictive Technology at Frankfurt Airport

0
07/10/2019

10.07.2019

ANR 19/2019

HOUSTON AND FRANKFURT - Fraport AG will begin using real-time predictive runway arrival times, so called 'ELDTs' (Estimated Landing Times) delivered via FlightAware's Firehose feed as an additional data source in the further optimization of airport operations at their home base of Frankfurt Airport. Fraport is one of the leading managers in the global airport business with activities at 30 airports worldwide. Offering the world's largest flight tracking data platform, FlightAware is an industry leader in digital aviation solutions. The partnership gives Fraport access to precise, predicted runway arrival times, aircraft positions and flight status from FlightAware.

FlightAware's ELDTs are optimized by machine-learning models, which are the premier product of the company's state-of-the-art predictive technology program announced earlier this year. The models are based on statistical analysis of flight tracks and timestamps of hundreds of thousands of flights and are capable of identifying the key influencing factors determining the prediction of flight events in real-time. Fraport will integrate the data into their operational tools and analytical platforms to optimize airfield efficiency and ground personnel allocation at Frankfurt Airport.

'FlightAware's innovative predictive technology will take Fraport's operational excellence to the next level,' said Dr. Pierre Dominique Prümm, Fraport AG's executive board member for aviation and infrastructure. 'We are gaining a powerful real-time tool for advancing our Frankfurt Airport operations - benefitting both our airlines and passengers. Ultimately, we are reinforcing our commitment to ensure all passengers have a 'good trip' via Frankfurt Airport,' stressed Prümm.

With more direct routes than any other airport in the world, Frankfurt Airport plays a critical role in connecting passengers traveling through Europe. For the current summer timetable, the airport is served by 94 passenger airlines flying to 306 destinations in 98 countries worldwide. A total of 137 intercontinental destinations are available via Frankfurt - underscoring its role as a leading hub in the global air transportation system. In addition, Frankfurt Airport is handling an average of 1,500 flights per day - more than any other European airport.

'Traditionally, our data has been used to understand past or present events. Fraport's use of our ELDTs is an important step for us and demonstrates our ability to predict future events,' said Daniel Baker, FlightAware Founder and CEO. 'This will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the more than 70 million passengers traveling through Frankfurt Airport each year.'

Fraport to Deploy FlightAware Predictive Technology at Frankfurt Airport

Fraport to Deploy FlightAware Predictive Technology at Frankfurt Airport

Disclaimer

Fraport AG published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 06:07:06 UTC
