MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Fraport    FRA   DE0005773303

FRAPORT

(FRA)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06/26 05:22:28 am
39.06 EUR   +1.45%
04:44aSUMMER HOLIDAYS IN 2020 : Flights Resumed to Many Popular Destinations
PU
06/24FRAPORT AG : Barclays lowers its rating to Sell
MD
06/24FRAPORT AG : Gets a Neutral rating from Berenberg
MD
Summer Holidays in 2020: Flights Resumed to Many Popular Destinations

06/26/2020 | 04:44am EDT
Summer Holidays in 2020: Flights Resumed to Many Popular Destinations Frankfurt Airport has enabled worry-free travel - Wide range of measures to protect passengers and personnel from infection - All important information at a glance

FRA/AH - Next Friday the summer holidays kick off in Hesse and several other German states. Frankfurt Airport has prepared for the expected surge in traffic by introducing a wide range of measures to help protect travelers and staff from infection. Passenger volumes have already been gradually rising for several weeks―and, although summer holidays may be different in many respects this year, it's still possible to get to them by plane.

The airlines are resuming services to many popular spots in the sun, with flights to more distant places gradually joining those to destinations within Europe. 'The approach that our airport and the airlines are taking to mitigate the risk of infection has been designed with this trend in mind,' stresses Thomas Kirner, who heads the airport's passenger services department. 'By requiring everyone to wear face coverings and implementing many other measures, we've paved the way for vacationers to safely begin their trips. There's no need for anyone to miss out on their well-deserved holidays. Like everywhere else these days, they just have to follow the rules. In addition to keeping their faces covered, as far as possible they should keep a distance of at least one and a half meters from others.'

Travelers can visit the Frankfurt Airport website to get comprehensive information on how to protect themselves from infection. There is also a video showing how the travel process now works in response to the pandemic. 'Many things haven't changed,' says Kirner, comparing the 2020 holiday season with those of preceding years. 'They include checking in online before leaving home, getting to the airport early, heading straight for the security checkpoint after dropping off your luggage, and only taking one carry-on bag per person into the aircraft cabin.' More tips are available here. They include booking a parking space near the terminal in advance―even if it's just for one day―to facilitate arrival and save time and money. The QR code received lets travelers conveniently drive into the parking facility without touching anything. It's also still advisable to keep in mind what may and may not be packed in checked luggage and carried into the aircraft cabin. 'Please get information ahead of time,' he admonishes, 'because all of the usual security rules still apply. This will help you avoid unpleasant surprises at the security check and make sure everything goes smoothly.'

The Importance of Planning Ahead

Before leaving home, passengers should also make sure they have everything they need to protect themselves during their journey. 'All travelers who are at least six years old need to wear a face covering from the moment they enter the airport,' says Kirner, adding that face masks, sanitizer for on-board use, and all other travel accessories can be purchased in shops at the airport. Now there are even vending machines selling personal protection products in Concourse B of Terminal 1. Finally, Kirner warns that 'nobody should travel if they are ill or feel unwell. Our medical center right next to Terminal 1 is available to help in case anyone has health concerns.' He also points out that 'eating and drinking are allowed throughout the terminal. Food is available for purchase and consumption at the airport, and face masks may be removed for this purpose.'

Disclaimer

Fraport AG published this content on 26 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2020 08:43:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 2 029 M 2 274 M 2 274 M
Net income 2020 -277 M -311 M -311 M
Net Debt 2020 5 340 M 5 985 M 5 985 M
P/E ratio 2020 -12,8x
Yield 2020 0,07%
Capitalization 3 557 M 3 992 M 3 987 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,39x
Nbr of Employees 22 324
Free-Float 39,8%
Chart FRAPORT
Duration : Period :
Fraport Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRAPORT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 40,30 €
Last Close Price 38,50 €
Spread / Highest target 92,2%
Spread / Average Target 4,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Schulte Chairman-Management Board
Anke Giesen Executive Director-Operations
Matthias Zieschang Executive Director-Finance & Controlling
Lothar Klemm Member-Supervisory Board
Margarete Haase Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRAPORT-49.20%3 992
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND-20.54%27 671
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-10.02%19 291
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-12.15%4 482
JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD.-22.00%3 723
BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT COMPANY LIMITED-32.45%3 013
