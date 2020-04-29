Log in
FRASER AND NEAVE, LIMITED

FRASER AND NEAVE, LIMITED

End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 04/29
1.48 SGD   +1.37%
FRASER AND NEAVE : Change to Half-Yearly Reporting
PU
03/02NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/06FRASER AND NEAVE : reports first quarter FY2020 results (Financial Statement)
PU
Fraser and Neave : Change to Half-Yearly Reporting

04/29/2020 | 10:43pm EDT

4/30/2020

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

FRASER AND NEAVE LIMITED.

Securities

FRASER AND NEAVE, LIMITED - SG1T58930911 - F99

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

General Announcement

Date &Time of Broadcast

30-Apr-2020 07:19:31

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Announcement Reference

SG200430OTHR907S

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Hui Choon Kit

Designation

Company Secretary

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Please see attached.

Attachments

Change_to_Half-Yearly_Reporting.pdf

Total size =45K MB

FRASER AND NEAVE, LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration Number 189800001R)

CHANGE TO HALF-YEARLY REPORTING

Fraser and Neave, Limited (the "Company") refers to the amendments to Rule 705 of the Mainboard Listing Rules of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-STListing Rules") which came into effect on 7 February 2020.

The Company wishes to announce that it will cease to announce quarterly financial statements and will adopt the announcement of half-yearly financial statements starting from the date of release of the Company's first half financial statements for the period ended 31 March 2020.

The Company believes that the cessation of quarterly reporting will allow resources involved in the preparation of financial statements to be directed towards other demands of the Company's operations.

The Company will continue to comply with its continuing disclosure obligations under the SGX-ST Listing Rules to keep shareholders informed of material developments, including providing relevant business updates to shareholders between the announcements of half-yearly financial statements.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Hui Choon Kit

Company Secretary

30 April 2020

Disclaimer

Fraser and Neave Limited published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2020 02:42:04 UTC
