Fraser Range Metals : April 2020 Monthly Cash Flow
0
05/28/2020 | 10:26pm EDT
Rule 5.5
Appendix 5B
Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity
monthly cash flow report
Name of entity
Fraser Range Metals Group Limited
ABN
Month ended ("current month")
65 098 236 938
30 April 2020
Consolidated statement of cash flows
Current Month
Year to date (10
$A'000
months)
$A'000
1.
Cash flows from operating activities
1.1
Receipts from customers
-
-
1.2
Payments for
(a)
exploration & evaluation (if expensed)
-
-
(b)
development
-
-
(c)
production
-
-
(d)
staff costs
-
-
(e)
administration and corporate costs
(44)
(371)
1.3
Dividends received (see note 3)
-
-
1.4
Interest received
-
7
1.5
Interest and other costs of finance paid
-
-
1.6
Income taxes paid
-
-
1.7
Government grants and tax incentives
-
-
1.8
Other (provide details if material)
-
-
1.9
Net cash from / (used in) operating
(44)
(364)
activities
2.
Cash flows from investing activities
2.1
Payments to acquire:
(a)
entities
-
-
(b)
tenements
-
-
(c)
property, plant and equipment
-
-
(d)
exploration & evaluation (if capitalised)
(46)
(223)
(e)
investments
-
-
(f)
other non-current assets
-
-
Consolidated statement of cash flows
Current Month
Year to date (10
$A'000
months)
$A'000
2.2
Proceeds from the disposal of:
(a)
entities
-
-
(b)
tenements
-
-
(c) property, plant and equipment
-
-
(d)
investments
-
-
(e)
other non-current assets
-
-
2.3
Cash flows from loans to other entities
-
(129)
2.4
Dividends received (see note 3)
-
-
2.5
Other (provide details if material) - Wildcat
-
(170)
Resources Limited acquisition
2.6
Net cash from / (used in) investing
(46)
(522)
activities
3. Cash flows from financing activities
3.1 Proceeds from issues of equity securities
(excluding convertible debt securities)
-
-
3.2
Proceeds from issue of convertible debt
-
-
securities
3.3
Proceeds from exercise of options
-
-
3.4
Transaction costs related to issues of equity
-
-
securities or convertible debt securities
3.5
Proceeds from borrowings
-
-
3.6
Repayment of borrowings
-
-
3.7
Transaction costs related to loans and
-
-
borrowings
3.8
Dividends paid
-
-
3.9
Other (provide details if material)
-
-
3.10
Net cash from / (used in) financing
-
-
activities
4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period
4.1
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of
1,182
1,978
period
4.2
Net cash from / (used in) operating
(44)
(364)
activities (item 1.9 above)
4.3
Net cash from / (used in) investing activities
(46)
(522)
(item 2.6 above)
4.4
Net cash from / (used in) financing activities
-
-
(item 3.10 above)
Consolidated statement of cash flows
Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
Current Month
Year to date (10
$A'000
months)
$A'000
-
-
1,092
1,092
5. Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents
at the end of the month (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts
5.1 Bank balances
5.2 Call deposits
5.3 Bank overdrafts
5.4 Other (provide details)
5.5 Cash and cash equivalents at end of month (should equal item 4.6 above)
Current month
Previous month
(April 2020)
(March 2020)
$A'000
$A'000
1,092
1,182
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,092
1,182
6.
Payments to related parties of the entity and their
Current month
associates
$A'000
6.1
Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their
12
associates included in item 1
6.2
Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their
-
associates included in item 2
Note: if any amounts are shown in items 6.1 or 6.2, your monthly activity report must include a description of, and an explanation for, such payments
7. Financing facilities
Note: the term "facility' includes all forms of financing arrangements available to the entity.
Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the sources of finance available to the entity.
7.1 Loan facilities
7.2 Credit standby arrangements
7.3 Other (please specify)
7.4 Total financing facilities
Total facility
Amount drawn at
amount at month
month end
end
$A'000
$A'000
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
7.5
Unused financing facilities available at month end
-
7.6 Include in the box below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate, maturity date and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional financing facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after month end, include a note providing details of those facilities as well.
8.
Estimated cash available for future operating activities
$A'000
8.1
Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (Item 1.9)
Unused finance facilities available at month end (Item 7.5)
-
8.6
Total available funding (Item 8.4 + Item 8.5)
1,092
8.7
Estimated months of funding available (Item 8.6 divided by
12.07
Item 8.3)
8.8 If Item 8.7 is less than 2 quarters, please provide answers to the following questions:
1. Does the entity expect that it will continue to have the current level of net operating cash flows for the time being and, if not, why not?
Answer: N/A
2. Has the entity taken any steps, or does it propose to take any steps, to raise further cash to fund its operations and, if so, what are those steps and how likely does it believe that they will be successful?
Answer: N/A
3. Does the entity expect to be able to continue its operations and to meet its business objectives and, if so, on what basis?
Answer: N/A
Compliance statement
This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.
This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.
Date:..
29 May 2020.............................................................................
Authorised by: . By the Board of Directors
(Name of body or officer authorising release - see note 4)
