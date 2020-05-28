Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Fraser Range Metals Group Limited    FRN   AU000000FRN9

FRASER RANGE METALS GROUP LIMITED

(FRN)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 05/28
0.031 AUD   -6.06%
05/28FRASER RANGE METALS : April 2020 Monthly Cash Flow
PU
05/18FRASER RANGE METALS : Proposed issue of Securities - FRN
PU
05/18FRASER RANGE METALS : Mt Adrah Exploration Kicks Off
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fraser Range Metals : April 2020 Monthly Cash Flow

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 10:26pm EDT

Rule 5.5

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity

monthly cash flow report

Name of entity

Fraser Range Metals Group Limited

ABN

Month ended ("current month")

65 098 236 938

30 April 2020

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current Month

Year to date (10

$A'000

months)

$A'000

1.

Cash flows from operating activities

1.1

Receipts from customers

-

-

1.2

Payments for

(a)

exploration & evaluation (if expensed)

-

-

(b)

development

-

-

(c)

production

-

-

(d)

staff costs

-

-

(e)

administration and corporate costs

(44)

(371)

1.3

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

1.4

Interest received

-

7

1.5

Interest and other costs of finance paid

-

-

1.6

Income taxes paid

-

-

1.7

Government grants and tax incentives

-

-

1.8

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

1.9

Net cash from / (used in) operating

(44)

(364)

activities

2.

Cash flows from investing activities

2.1

Payments to acquire:

(a)

entities

-

-

(b)

tenements

-

-

(c)

property, plant and equipment

-

-

(d)

exploration & evaluation (if capitalised)

(46)

(223)

(e)

investments

-

-

(f)

other non-current assets

-

-

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 5B (01/12/19)

Page 1

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity monthly cash flow report

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current Month

Year to date (10

$A'000

months)

$A'000

2.2

Proceeds from the disposal of:

(a)

entities

-

-

(b)

tenements

-

-

(c) property, plant and equipment

-

-

(d)

investments

-

-

(e)

other non-current assets

-

-

2.3

Cash flows from loans to other entities

-

(129)

2.4

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

2.5

Other (provide details if material) - Wildcat

-

(170)

Resources Limited acquisition

2.6

Net cash from / (used in) investing

(46)

(522)

activities

3. Cash flows from financing activities

3.1 Proceeds from issues of equity securities

(excluding convertible debt securities)

-

-

3.2

Proceeds from issue of convertible debt

-

-

securities

3.3

Proceeds from exercise of options

-

-

3.4

Transaction costs related to issues of equity

-

-

securities or convertible debt securities

3.5

Proceeds from borrowings

-

-

3.6

Repayment of borrowings

-

-

3.7

Transaction costs related to loans and

-

-

borrowings

3.8

Dividends paid

-

-

3.9

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

3.10

Net cash from / (used in) financing

-

-

activities

4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period

4.1

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of

1,182

1,978

period

4.2

Net cash from / (used in) operating

(44)

(364)

activities (item 1.9 above)

4.3

Net cash from / (used in) investing activities

(46)

(522)

(item 2.6 above)

4.4

Net cash from / (used in) financing activities

-

-

(item 3.10 above)

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 5B (01/12/19)

Page 2

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity monthly cash flow report

Consolidated statement of cash flows

  1. Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held
  2. Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

Current Month

Year to date (10

$A'000

months)

$A'000

-

-

1,092

1,092

5. Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents

at the end of the month (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts

5.1 Bank balances

5.2 Call deposits

5.3 Bank overdrafts

5.4 Other (provide details)

5.5 Cash and cash equivalents at end of month (should equal item 4.6 above)

Current month

Previous month

(April 2020)

(March 2020)

$A'000

$A'000

1,092

1,182

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,092

1,182

6.

Payments to related parties of the entity and their

Current month

associates

$A'000

6.1

Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their

12

associates included in item 1

6.2

Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their

-

associates included in item 2

Note: if any amounts are shown in items 6.1 or 6.2, your monthly activity report must include a description of, and an explanation for, such payments

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 5B (01/12/19)

Page 3

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity monthly cash flow report

7. Financing facilities

Note: the term "facility' includes all forms of financing arrangements available to the entity.

Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the sources of finance available to the entity.

7.1 Loan facilities

7.2 Credit standby arrangements

7.3 Other (please specify)

7.4 Total financing facilities

Total facility

Amount drawn at

amount at month

month end

end

$A'000

$A'000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

7.5

Unused financing facilities available at month end

-

7.6 Include in the box below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate, maturity date and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional financing facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after month end, include a note providing details of those facilities as well.

8.

Estimated cash available for future operating activities

$A'000

8.1

Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (Item 1.9)

(44)

8.2

Capitalised exploration & evaluation (Item 2.1(d))

(46)

8.3

Total relevant outgoings (Item 8.1 + Item 8.2)

(90)

8.4

Cash and cash equivalents at month end (Item 4.6)

1,092

8.5

Unused finance facilities available at month end (Item 7.5)

-

8.6

Total available funding (Item 8.4 + Item 8.5)

1,092

8.7

Estimated months of funding available (Item 8.6 divided by

12.07

Item 8.3)

8.8 If Item 8.7 is less than 2 quarters, please provide answers to the following questions:

1. Does the entity expect that it will continue to have the current level of net operating cash flows for the time being and, if not, why not?

Answer: N/A

2. Has the entity taken any steps, or does it propose to take any steps, to raise further cash to fund its operations and, if so, what are those steps and how likely does it believe that they will be successful?

Answer: N/A

3. Does the entity expect to be able to continue its operations and to meet its business objectives and, if so, on what basis?

Answer: N/A

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 5B (01/12/19)

Page 4

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity monthly cash flow report

Compliance statement

  1. This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.
  2. This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.

Date:..

29 May 2020.............................................................................

Authorised by: . By the Board of Directors

(Name of body or officer authorising release - see note 4)

Notes

  1. This monthly cash flow report and the accompanying activity report provide a basis for informing the market about the entity's activities for the past month, how they have been financed and the effect this has had on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information over and above the minimum required under the Listing Rules is encouraged to do so.
  2. If this monthly cash flow report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 6: Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources and AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this monthly cash flow report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standards apply to this report.
  3. Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity.
  4. If this report has been authorised for release to the market by your board of directors, you can insert here: "By the board".
    If it has been authorised for release to the market by a committee of your board of directors, you can insert here: "By the
    [name of board committee - eg Audit and Risk Committee]". If it has been authorised for release to the market by a disclosure committee, you can insert here: "By the Disclosure Committee".
  5. If this report has been authorised for release to the market by your board of directors and you wish to hold yourself out as complying with recommendation 4.2 of the ASX Corporate Governance Council's Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations, the board should have received a declaration from its CEO and CFO that, in their opinion, the financial records of the entity have been properly maintained, that this report complies with the appropriate accounting standards and gives a true and fair view of the cash flows of the entity, and that their opinion has been formed on the basis of a sound system of risk management and internal control which is operating effectively.

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 5B (01/12/19)

Page 5

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

Disclaimer

Fraser Range Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 29 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2020 02:25:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FRASER RANGE METALS GROUP
05/28FRASER RANGE METALS : April 2020 Monthly Cash Flow
PU
05/18FRASER RANGE METALS : Proposed issue of Securities - FRN
PU
05/18FRASER RANGE METALS : Mt Adrah Exploration Kicks Off
PU
05/07FRASER RANGE METALS : Proposed issue of Securities - FRN
PU
05/06FRASER RANGE METALS : Trading Halt
PU
04/29FRASER RANGE METALS : Prospective tenements secured in new pilbara gold province
PU
04/22FRASER RANGE METALS : Mt adrah exploration update
PU
04/22FRASER RANGE METALS : Half Year Report - Additional Information
PU
03/31FRASER RANGE METALS : February 2020 Monthly Cash Flow
PU
03/10FRASER RANGE METALS : Half Yearly Report and Accounts
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -0,35 M -0,23 M -0,23 M
Net cash position 2019 1,98 M 1,31 M 1,31 M
P/E ratio 2019 -9,92x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 12,3 M 8,18 M 8,16 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 47,9%
Chart FRASER RANGE METALS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fraser Range Metals Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Clement Bahen Director
Aidan Platel Non-Executive director
Alexander Robert Harry Hewlett Non-Executive Director
Matthew Ian Banks Executive Director
Zane Robert Lewis Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRASER RANGE METALS GROUP LIMITED34.78%9
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL4.09%48 914
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-13.39%28 062
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-30.72%13 489
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-30.54%9 512
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-15.58%7 589
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group