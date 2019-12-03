Fraser Range Metals : Change of Director's Interest Notice - AP

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Name of entity: Fraser Range Metals Group Limited
ABN: 65 098 236 938
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Aidan Joseph Platel
Date of last notice
28 December 2018
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Indulu PTY LTD
(including registered holder)
Mr Platel is trustee of the trust
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
interest.
Date of change
3 December 2019
No. of securities held prior to change
4,000,000 Performance Rights
Class
1. Tranche 1 unlisted options exercisable at
$0.025 each, expiring on 3/12/2022
2. Tranche 2 unlisted options exercisable at $0.05
each, expiring on 3/12/2022
3. Tranche 3 unlisted options exercisable at
$0.075 each, expiring in 3/12/2022
4. Tranche 4 unlisted options exercisable at $0.10
each, expiring on 3/12/2022
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Number acquired
1.
1,500,000
2.
1,500,000
3.
1,500,000
4.
1,500,000
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
Nil
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
valuation
No. of securities held after change
4,000,000 Performance Rights
Indirect holdings
1,500,000 Tranche 1 unlisted options exercisable
Indulu PTY LTD
at $0.025 each, expiring on 3/12/2022
1,500,000 Tranche 2 unlisted options exercisable
at $0.05 each, expiring on 3/12/2022
1,500,000 Tranche 3 unlisted options exercisable
at $0.075 each, expiring in 3/12/2022
1,500,000 Tranche 4 unlisted options exercisable
at $0.10 each, expiring on 3/12/2022
Nature of change
Issue unlisted options as outlined in the notice of
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,
meeting dated 29 October 2019 and as approved
issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in
by shareholders on 29 November 2019.
buy-back
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
N/A
above traded during a +closed period where prior written
clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the
N/A
trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was
N/A
this provided?
