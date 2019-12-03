Fraser Range Metals : Change of Director's Interest Notice - TB

Log in
12/03/2019 | 09:08pm EST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity: Fraser Range Metals Group Limited

ABN: 65 098 236 938

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Thomas Bahen

Date of last notice

28 December 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Hammerhead Holdings Pty Ltd

(including registered holder)

Mr Bahen is trustee of the trust

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

3 December 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

3,856,062 fully paid ordinary shares

3,000,000 Performance Rights

Class

1.

Tranche 1 unlisted options exercisable at

$0.025 each, expiring on 3/12/2022

2.

Tranche 2 unlisted options exercisable at

$0.05 each, expiring on 3/12/2022

3.

Tranche 3 unlisted options exercisable at

$0.075 each, expiring in 3/12/2022

4.

Tranche 4 unlisted options exercisable at

$0.10 each, expiring on 3/12/2022

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number acquired

1.

750,000

2.

750,000

3.

750,000

4.

750,000

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Nil

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

3,000,000 Performance Rights

Indirect Holdings

Kobia Holdings Pty Ltd

2,356,062 fully paid ordinary shares

Hammerhead Holdings Pty Ltd

1,500,000 fully paid ordinary shares

750,000 Tranche 1 unlisted options exercisable at

$0.025 each, expiring on 3/12/2022

750,000 Tranche 2 unlisted options exercisable at

$0.05 each, expiring on 3/12/2022

750,000 Tranche 3 unlisted options exercisable at

$0.075 each, expiring in 3/12/2022

750,000 Tranche 4 unlisted options exercisable at

$0.10 each, expiring on 3/12/2022

Nature of change

Issue unlisted options as outlined in the notice of

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,

meeting dated 29 October 2019 and as approved

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

by shareholders on 29 November 2019.

buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

N/A

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

N/A

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was

N/A

this provided?

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Fraser Range Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 02:07:01 UTC
