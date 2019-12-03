Fraser Range Metals : Change of Director's Interest Notice - ZL

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity: Fraser Range Metals Group Limited

ABN: 65 098 236 938

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Zane Lewis Date of last notice 19 June 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest Golden Triangle Capital Pty Ltd (including registered holder) Mr Lewis is a director of the company Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 3 December 2019 No. of securities held prior to change 1,422,685 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares 2,000,000 Performance Rights Class 1. Tranche 1 unlisted options exercisable at $0.025 each, expiring on 3/12/2022 2. Tranche 2 unlisted options exercisable at $0.05 each, expiring on 3/12/2022 3. Tranche 3 unlisted options exercisable at $0.075 each, expiring in 3/12/2022 4. Tranche 4 unlisted options exercisable at $0.10 each, expiring on 3/12/2022