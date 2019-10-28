Log in
FRASER RANGE METALS GROUP LIMITED

FRASER RANGE METALS GROUP LIMITED

(AAQ)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/27
0.024 AUD
0.024 AUD   --.--%
10/07FRASER RANGE METALS : Corporate Goverance Statement
PU
10/07FRASER RANGE METALS : Appendix 4G
PU
10/07FRASER RANGE METALS : August 2019 Monthly Cashflow
PU
Fraser Range Metals : Drilling Contract Locked in for the Fraser Range

10/28/2019 | 09:42pm EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

29 October 2019

ASX Code: FRN

Shares on Issue: 250,000,000

Cash:

$1.73 million

Director:

Thomas Bahen

Director:

Zane Lewis

Director:

Aidan Platel

Secretary:

Zane Lewis

Registered Office

Suite 6, 295 Rokeby Rd,

Subiaco, WA, 6008

Postal Address

Suite 6, 295 Rokeby Rd,

Subiaco, WA, 6008

Website

www.frmetals.com.au

  1. +61 (8) 6555 2950
  1. +61 (8) 6166 0261

ACN: 098 236 938

Fraser Range Metals Group

Limited

Fraser Range Metals Group is an early stage explorer of nickel, copper and gold in the Fraser Range region of Western Australia.

The Company is committed to the exploration of its Fraser

Range project located approximately 215km east of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia and to the expansion of its portfolio of mineral resource opportunities.

DRILLING CONTRACT LOCKED IN FOR THE

FRASER RANGE

Highlights

  • Drilling contract has been awarded to KTE Mining Services Pty Ltd
  • 700m RC drilling programme to commence mid-November

Fraser Range Metals Group Limited (FRN or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has awarded the drilling contract to KTE Mining Services Pty Ltd (KTE). The contract is for a 700m reverse circulation (RC) drilling programme over the nickel-coppertarget area of tenement E28/2385 at the Fraser Range Project in Western Australia.

The drilling programme will comprise 3 - 5 drill-holes to test five distinct EM plates that were modelled from a surface EM survey completed earlier this year.

Both a PoW permit and an Aboriginal Heritage "work area clearance" from the Ngadju Native Title Aboriginal Corporation have been received for the nickel-copper target area. The drilling programme is planned to commence by the middle of November, and it is expected to be completed within three weeks.

For enquiries please contact:

info@frmetals.com.au

  1. +61 (8) 6555 2950

WWW.FRMETALS.COM.AU

Figure 1 - Planned drill-hole collars within the PoW and Aboriginal Heritage survey area (in green) within tenement E28/2385. The drill-holes are designed to test the anomalous EM plates within the nickel-copper

target area.

*Includes Joint Ventures

Figure 2 - Tenement map of the Fraser Range showing location of the nickel target within the FRN

tenure.

WWW.FRMETALS.COM.AU

- ENDS -

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Mr. Aidan Platel

Non-Executive Director

Tel: +61 (8) 6555 2950

aidan@platelconsult.com

About the Fraser Range Project

The Fraser Range Project (the Project) is located within the Albany-Fraser Orogen and consists of a western set of tenements (E28/2390 and E28/2392) and a single eastern tenement (E28/2385). The Project is located on a major tectonic suture between the Eastern Biranup Zone and the Fraser Complex on the western edge of the major Fraser Range gravity high, and is positioned within a major northwest-trending linear structural corridor that creates a distinct break in the Fraser Range gravity anomaly. The tenements are located between 80km and 110km along trend from Independence Group's (ASX:IGO) major Nova-Bollingernickel-copper deposit.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Fraser Range Metals Group Limited's planned exploration program and other statements that are not historical facts. When used in this document, the words such as "could," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may", "potential," "should," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Although Fraser Range Metals Group Limited believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

Competent Person's Statement

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Mr Aidan Platel, a Competent Person who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM). Mr Platel is a Non-Executive Director of Fraser Range Metals Group Limited). Mr Platel has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the JORC Code. Mr Platel consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

WWW.FRMETALS.COM.AU

Disclaimer

Fraser Range Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 01:41:00 UTC
