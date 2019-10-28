Fraser Range Metals : Drilling Contract Locked in for the Fraser Range

Both a PoW permit and an Aboriginal Heritage "work area clearance" from the Ngadju Native Title Aboriginal Corporation have been received for the nickel-copper target area. The drilling programme is planned to commence by the middle of November, and it is expected to be completed within three weeks.

Fraser Range Metals Group Limited (FRN or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has awarded the drilling contract to KTE Mining Services Pty Ltd (KTE). The contract is for a 700m reverse circulation (RC) drilling programme over the nickel-coppertarget area of tenement E28/2385 at the Fraser Range Project in Western Australia.

Figure 1 - Planned drill-hole collars within the PoW and Aboriginal Heritage survey area (in green) within tenement E28/2385. The drill-holes are designed to test the anomalous EM plates within the nickel-copper

About the Fraser Range Project

The Fraser Range Project (the Project) is located within the Albany-Fraser Orogen and consists of a western set of tenements (E28/2390 and E28/2392) and a single eastern tenement (E28/2385). The Project is located on a major tectonic suture between the Eastern Biranup Zone and the Fraser Complex on the western edge of the major Fraser Range gravity high, and is positioned within a major northwest-trending linear structural corridor that creates a distinct break in the Fraser Range gravity anomaly. The tenements are located between 80km and 110km along trend from Independence Group's (ASX:IGO) major Nova-Bollingernickel-copper deposit.

