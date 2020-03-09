Fraser Range Metals : EXPLORATION RESULTS FROM FRASER RANGE DRILLING

Fraser Range Metals Group is an early stage explorer of gold and base metals in the Lachlan Fold New South Wales and the Fraser Range region of Western Australia.
The company has secured a highly technical team and is focused on discovery in Australia.
EXPLORATION RESULTS FROM FRASER RANGE
DRILLING
Highlights
Drilling intersects sulphides anomalous for copper and gold in the Fraser Range drilling, including:
o 24m @ 0.08% Cu from 144m, including 12m @ 0.09% Cu from 152m (FRMRC002)
o 3m @ 0.13% Cu from 172m (FRMRC003)
Intersections are coincident with logged disseminated sulphides and modelled electromagnetic (EM) conductors
Fraser Range Metals Group Limited (ASX:FRN) ("FRN" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received assay results for its maiden drill program at its100%-ownedFraser Range Project in Western Australia.
Anomalous copper was intersected in two of the four completed reverse circulation (RC) drill-holes. FRMRC002 intersected 24m @ 0.08% Cu from 144m, including 12m @ 0.09% Cu from 152m, whilst FRMRC003 intersected 3m @ 0.13% Cu from 172m. Both intervals also had elevated gold values (see Table 2 for full table of results).
The drilling program targeted electromagnetic (EM) conductors identified by a surface moving loop EM survey over the nickel-copper target area of tenement E28/2385.
The nickel-copper target area lies along the principal trend of known nickel- copper mineralisation in the Fraser Range Belt, which extends northeast from the Nova (ASX:IGO) and Silver Knight (Creasy Group) Ni-Cu deposits, and lies immediately north of Galileo Mining's (ASX:GAL) Nightmarch Ni-Cu prospect and 50km south of Legend Mining's (ASX:LEG) new Ni-Cu discovery at Mawson.
The target area was defined by surface nickel-copper anomalism from historical soil sampling coincident with a strongly magnetic, structurally- complex gabbro unit of the Fraser Range Metamorphics as modelled from aeromagnetic and gravity survey data.
Figure 1: Location of the completed RC drill-holes in relation to the aeromagnetic anomalies (RTP).
Executive Director Matthew Banks commented:
"We are encouraged by the first assay results from our maiden drilling programme at the Fraser Range Project. The anomalous copper intersections were coincident with disseminated sulphides observed in the RC chips, and aligned with the modelled EM conductors, particularly in hole FRMRC002, which may indicate that they are part of a larger mineralised system. The Company intends to undertake some petrographic studies and further assays for PGE's, which are critical to understand the origin of these copper-bearing sulphides. This work will be fundamental to our geological model of the area that will form the basis of our exploration programs moving forward."
This document may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Fraser Range Metals Group Limited's planned exploration program and other statements that are not historical facts. When used in this document, the words such as "could," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may", "potential," "should," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Although Fraser Range Metals Group Limited believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.
Competent Person's Statement
The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Mr Aidan Platel, a Competent Person who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM). Mr Platel is a Non-Executive Director of Fraser Range Metals Group Limited). Mr Platel has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the JORC Code. Mr Platel consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
APPENDIX A - EXPLORATION RESULTS FOR THE FRASER RANGE PROJECT
Table 1 - Table of Completed Drill-holes at the Fraser Range Project
Drill-hole ID
Easting
Northing (m)
Elevation (m)
Azimuth
Dip
Final Depth (m)
(m)
FRMRC001
590,797
6,559,630
201
315
-60
210
FRMRC002
590,691
6,559,449
212
270
-70
175
FRMRC003
591,380
6,559,850
207
270
-70
180
FRMRC004
590,972
6,559,990
204
270
-70
175
Table 2 - Table of Completed Assay Results from ALS from the drill holes (>500ppm Cu; min. width 2m)
APPENDIX B - JORC CODE (2012 EDITION) TABLE 1 REPORT S E C T I O N 1 S A M P L I N G T E C H N I Q U E S A N D D A T A(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections)
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Sampling
• Nature and
quality
of sampling
(e.g.
cut
•
Reverse Circulation drilling was used to obtain a
techniques
channels, random chips, or specific specialised
1m sample of crushed rock chips, split from a
industry
standard
measurement
tools
onboard cyclone and cone splitter collected directly
appropriate to the minerals under investigation,
in a prelabelled calico bag.
such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld
•
1m samples where then composited into 4m by ALS
XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should
Laboratories in Perth. 1m samples were weighed
not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of
then split, pulverised and composited into assigned
sampling.
4m interval and homogenised. ALS preparation
• Include reference to measures taken to ensure
codes SPL-21,PUL-23,CMP-21 and HOM-01 were
sample representivity and the appropriate
used.
calibration of any measurement tools or systems
used.
•
Gravity survey data were collected by Altus ,
• Aspects of the determination of mineralisation
Geophysics using a Sintrex CG5 gravity meter and
that are Material to the Public Report.
the standard deviation of repeat readings were
• In cases where 'industry standard' work has been
0.02mGal.
done this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse
circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m
samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to
•
Magnetics and radiometrics were surveyed by
produce a 30g charge for fire assay'). In other
MagSpec Airborne Survey.
cases, more explanation may be required, such
as where there is coarse gold that has inherent
•
The Electromagnetics surveying was completed by
sampling
problems. Unusual commodities or
GEM Geophysics using a SmarTEM24 and a Jessie
mineralisation
types
(e.g. submarine
nodules)
may warrant disclosure of detailed information.
Deeps Squid receiver
Drilling techniques
• Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-
•
hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka,
sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple
or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-
•
sampling bit or other type, whether core is
oriented and if so, by what method, etc.).
Reverse Circulation drilling using a Schramm 450 Drill Rig with a tungsten hammer bit with onboard cyclone and cone splitter.
Hole diameter was a nominal 5.25 inches based on drill bit size.
Drill sample recovery
Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.
Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.
Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.
Sample weight is monitored in the field by the responsible geologist, sample loss is recorded in the sample sheet.
Samples are accurately weighed by ALS Laboratories
Logging • Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.
Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography.
The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged.
Chips collected from the individual sample metres were qualitatively logged by an experienced and qualified geologist.
Logging is completed at a minimum of 1m as per sampling intervals. Geological boundaries, including lithology, veining, alteration and sulphide abundance are all documented.
If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.
If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc. and whether sampled wet or dry.
For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.
Quality control procedures adopted for all sub- sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.
Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in-situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.
Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled.
Chips are split by the Drillers onboard cyclone and cone splitter, giving a 2-3kg sample per 1m.
1m samples where then composited into 4m by ALS Laboratories in Perth. 1m samples were weighed then split, pulverised and composited into assigned 4m interval and homogenised. ALS preparation codes SPL-21,PUL-23,CMP-21 and HOM-01 were used.
Certified Reference Material and Blank quartz material were inserted every 20 samples
Quality of assay
•
The nature, quality and appropriateness of the
•
All samples were submitted to ALS laboratories for
data and
assaying and laboratory procedures used and
Assay, multi element suite ME-ICP61 with 4 acid
laboratory tests
whether the technique is considered partial or
digest and ICPAES finish was utilised on all
total.
samples. Au_AA24 Fire assay for Gold analysis was
• For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld
also utilised on all samples. Both analytical
XRF instruments, etc., the parameters used in
procedures are considered to be a high standard
determining the analysis including instrument
•
partial test.
make and model, reading times, calibrations
Certified Reference Material and Blank quartz
factors applied and their derivation, etc.
material were inserted every 20 samples
•
Nature of quality control procedures adopted
•
Not Applicable, no assaying was undertaken.
(e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external
•
Sintrex CG5 gravity meter and the standard
laboratory checks) and whether acceptable
deviation of repeat readings were 0.02mGal.
levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision
•
The airborne magnetics used a Geometrics GR823
have been established.
tail sensor, which is a caesium vapor
magnetometer in a Cessna 210 aircraft.
•
The noise levels on the electromagnetic data are
0.02pT/A
Verification of
•
The verification of significant intersections by
•
Verification of sample sheets to assay results were
sampling and
either independent or alternative company
performed by alternative consultants.
assaying
personnel.
•
Documentation including both physical and
• The use of twinned holes.
electronic copies were utilised and retained. Data
• Documentation of primary data, data entry
•
is securely stored.
procedures, data verification, data storage
Geophysical data were processed and quality
(physical and electronic) protocols.
checked daily by the contractors, Altus Geophysics
• Discuss any adjustment to assay data.
(gravity) and MagSpec Airborne Surveys
(magnetics),
and
GEM
Geophysics
(Electromagentics). Final data have been Quality
checked by Southern Geoscience consultants. Data
is stored and archived by the contractors, Southern
Geoscience Consultants.
Location of data
•
Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate
•
Handheld GPS with accuracy of 4-7m was used in
points
drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys),
the planning of the drill holes. UTM map grid
trenches, mine workings and other locations
MGA94 Zone 51 was utilised.
used in Mineral Resource estimation.
•
The Airborne magnetics is surveyed with GPS and
• Specification of the grid system used.
radar altimeter.
•
Quality and adequacy of topographic control.
•
The Gravity data is survey locations were survey
with post-processed kinematic GPS and the repeat
accuracy was within 0.02m.
•
Electromagnetics data was collected with
handheld GPS and the data has an accuracy of 5m
Data spacing
•
Data spacing for reporting of Exploration
•
Hole spacing is considered sufficient for this form
and distribution
Results.
of drill hole testing. Hole were designed to test
•
Whether the data spacing and distribution is
individual EM plates as such a spaced grid was not
100m station spacing with east-west line direction.
procedure(s) and classifications applied.
•
Magnetics and radiometrics were surveyed by
• Whether sample compositing has been applied.
MagSpec Airborne Survey with the line spacing was
50m and the mean terrain clearance is 30m.
•
Electromagnetics used 100m station spacing with
200m x 200m loops and 200m line spacing.
Orientation of
• Whether the orientation of sampling achieves
•
Drill holes were planned to intersect perpendicular
data in relation
unbiased sampling of possible structures and the
to the strike of foliation as per industry standard.
to geological
extent to which this is known, considering the
•
Due to the limited drilling in the area no sampling
structure
deposit type.
bias is believed to have occurred.
• If the relationship between the drilling
•
The airborne magnetic flight lines were
orientation and the orientation of key
approximately perpendicular to geology: in
mineralised structures is considered to have
tenement E 2802385 (eastern tenement) data was
introduced a sampling bias, this should be
collected with east-west lines, tenements E
assessed and reported if material.
2802392 and E 2802390 were flown at 125-305
degrees.
•
Electromagnetics used east-west lines.
Sample security
• The measures taken to ensure sample security.
•
Samples were stored onsite at time of drilling, at
completion of drilling samples were delivered
immediately to ALS Laboratories.
•
Not Applicable, no samples were taken.
Audits or reviews
• The results of any audits or reviews of sampling
•
There have been no 3rd party reviews of the data.
techniques and data.
S E C T I O N 2 R E P O R T I N G O F E X P L O R A T I O N R E S U L T S
(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section)
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Mineral
• Type, reference name/number, location and
•
Drilling was conducted on exploration licence
tenement
and
ownership including agreements or material
E280/2385
land
tenure
issues with third parties such as joint ventures,
•
The geophysical surveys were conducted over three
status
partnerships, overriding royalties, native title
exploration licences: E280/2385 (the Eastern
interests, historical sites, wilderness or national
Block) and E280/2390 and E280/2392(the Western
park and environmental settings.
Block). The Company owns 100% of the three ELs.
• The security of the tenure held at the time of
• The Company is not aware of any impediments
reporting along with any known impediments to
relating to the licenses or area.
obtaining a licence to operate in the area.
Exploration done
• Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration
• Previous exploration by other parties has not been
by other parties
by other parties.
considered. The Company is currently in the process
of collating all historic data from previous
exploration into a digital database, which includes
surface geochemistry samples, auger geochemistry
samples and minor drilling.
Geology
• Deposit type, geological setting and style of
• The project area the Project) is located within the
mineralisation.
Albany-Fraser Orogen and is located on a major
tectonic suture between the Eastern Biranup Zone
and the Fraser Complex on the western edge of the
major Fraser Range gravity high. It is positioned within a major northwest-trending linear structural corridor that creates a distinct break in the Fraser Range gravity anomaly. Lithologies are broadly divided between Fraser Range Metamorphics (Eastern Block) and the Snowy Dam Formation and other units in the Arid Basin Domain.
