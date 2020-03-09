Log in
News Summary

Fraser Range Metals : EXPLORATION RESULTS FROM FRASER RANGE DRILLING

03/09/2020 | 08:54pm EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

10 March 2020

ASX Code: FRN

Shares on Issue: 317,000,000

Cash:

$1.24 million

Director:

Matthew Banks

Director:

Alex Hewlett

Director:

Aidan Platel

Director:

Tom Bahen

Secretary:

Zane Lewis

Registered Office

Suite 6, 295 Rokeby Rd,

Subiaco, WA, 6008

Postal Address

Suite 6, 295 Rokeby Rd,

Subiaco, WA, 6008

Website

www.frmetals.com.au

  1. +61 (8) 6555 2950
  1. +61 (8) 6166 0261

ACN: 098 236 938

Fraser Range Metals Group

Limited

Fraser Range Metals Group is an early stage explorer of gold and base metals in the Lachlan Fold New South Wales and the Fraser Range region of Western Australia.

The company has secured a highly technical team and is focused on discovery in Australia.

For enquiries please contact:

info@frmetals.com.au

  1. +61 (8) 6555 2950

EXPLORATION RESULTS FROM FRASER RANGE

DRILLING

Highlights

  • Drilling intersects sulphides anomalous for copper and gold in the Fraser Range drilling, including:

o 24m @ 0.08% Cu from 144m, including 12m @ 0.09% Cu from 152m (FRMRC002)

o 3m @ 0.13% Cu from 172m (FRMRC003)

  • Intersections are coincident with logged disseminated sulphides and modelled electromagnetic (EM) conductors

Fraser Range Metals Group Limited (ASX:FRN) ("FRN" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received assay results for its maiden drill program at its 100%-ownedFraser Range Project in Western Australia.

Anomalous copper was intersected in two of the four completed reverse circulation (RC) drill-holes. FRMRC002 intersected 24m @ 0.08% Cu from 144m, including 12m @ 0.09% Cu from 152m, whilst FRMRC003 intersected 3m @ 0.13% Cu from 172m. Both intervals also had elevated gold values (see Table 2 for full table of results).

The drilling program targeted electromagnetic (EM) conductors identified by a surface moving loop EM survey over the nickel-copper target area of tenement E28/2385.

The nickel-copper target area lies along the principal trend of known nickel- copper mineralisation in the Fraser Range Belt, which extends northeast from the Nova (ASX:IGO) and Silver Knight (Creasy Group) Ni-Cu deposits, and lies immediately north of Galileo Mining's (ASX:GAL) Nightmarch Ni-Cu prospect and 50km south of Legend Mining's (ASX:LEG) new Ni-Cu discovery at Mawson.

The target area was defined by surface nickel-copper anomalism from historical soil sampling coincident with a strongly magnetic, structurally- complex gabbro unit of the Fraser Range Metamorphics as modelled from aeromagnetic and gravity survey data.

Figure 1: Location of the completed RC drill-holes in relation to the aeromagnetic anomalies (RTP).

Executive Director Matthew Banks commented:

"We are encouraged by the first assay results from our maiden drilling programme at the Fraser Range Project. The anomalous copper intersections were coincident with disseminated sulphides observed in the RC chips, and aligned with the modelled EM conductors, particularly in hole FRMRC002, which may indicate that they are part of a larger mineralised system. The Company intends to undertake some petrographic studies and further assays for PGE's, which are critical to understand the origin of these copper-bearing sulphides. This work will be fundamental to our geological model of the area that will form the basis of our exploration programs moving forward."

WWW.FRMETALS.COM.AU

Figure 2: Regional Map of Fraser Range projects showing the location of FRN's tenements.

- ENDS -

This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Directors of the Company.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Mr. Matthew Banks

Executive Director

Tel: +61 (8) 6555 2950 info@frmetals.com.au

WWW.FRMETALS.COM.AU

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Fraser Range Metals Group Limited's planned exploration program and other statements that are not historical facts. When used in this document, the words such as "could," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may", "potential," "should," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Although Fraser Range Metals Group Limited believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

Competent Person's Statement

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Mr Aidan Platel, a Competent Person who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM). Mr Platel is a Non-Executive Director of Fraser Range Metals Group Limited). Mr Platel has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the JORC Code. Mr Platel consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

APPENDIX A - EXPLORATION RESULTS FOR THE FRASER RANGE PROJECT

Table 1 - Table of Completed Drill-holes at the Fraser Range Project

Drill-hole ID

Easting

Northing (m)

Elevation (m)

Azimuth

Dip

Final Depth (m)

(m)

FRMRC001

590,797

6,559,630

201

315

-60

210

FRMRC002

590,691

6,559,449

212

270

-70

175

FRMRC003

591,380

6,559,850

207

270

-70

180

FRMRC004

590,972

6,559,990

204

270

-70

175

Table 2 - Table of Completed Assay Results from ALS from the drill holes (>500ppm Cu; min. width 2m)

ME-

ME-

ME-

Au-

ICP61

ICP61

ICP61

AA24

Hole ID

From

To

Interval

Cu

Co

Ni

Au

(m)

(m)

(m)

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

1

1

1

0.005

FRMRC001

No Significant Intersection

FRMRC002

144

168

24

830

36

26

NA

including

152

164

12

923

40

30

0.007

FRMRC003

172

175

3

1290

36

59

0.018

FRMRC004

No Significant Intersection

WWW.FRMETALS.COM.AU

APPENDIX B - JORC CODE (2012 EDITION) TABLE 1 REPORT S E C T I O N 1 S A M P L I N G T E C H N I Q U E S A N D D A T A (Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sampling

Nature and

quality

of sampling

(e.g.

cut

Reverse Circulation drilling was used to obtain a

techniques

channels, random chips, or specific specialised

1m sample of crushed rock chips, split from a

industry

standard

measurement

tools

onboard cyclone and cone splitter collected directly

appropriate to the minerals under investigation,

in a prelabelled calico bag.

such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld

1m samples where then composited into 4m by ALS

XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should

Laboratories in Perth. 1m samples were weighed

not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of

then split, pulverised and composited into assigned

sampling.

4m interval and homogenised. ALS preparation

Include reference to measures taken to ensure

codes SPL-21,PUL-23,CMP-21 and HOM-01 were

sample representivity and the appropriate

used.

calibration of any measurement tools or systems

used.

Gravity survey data were collected by Altus ,

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation

Geophysics using a Sintrex CG5 gravity meter and

that are Material to the Public Report.

the standard deviation of repeat readings were

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been

0.02mGal.

done this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse

circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m

samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to

Magnetics and radiometrics were surveyed by

produce a 30g charge for fire assay'). In other

MagSpec Airborne Survey.

cases, more explanation may be required, such

as where there is coarse gold that has inherent

The Electromagnetics surveying was completed by

sampling

problems. Unusual commodities or

GEM Geophysics using a SmarTEM24 and a Jessie

mineralisation

types

(e.g. submarine

nodules)

may warrant disclosure of detailed information.

Deeps Squid receiver

Drilling techniques

Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-

hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka,

sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple

or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-

sampling bit or other type, whether core is

oriented and if so, by what method, etc.).

Reverse Circulation drilling using a Schramm 450 Drill Rig with a tungsten hammer bit with onboard cyclone and cone splitter.

Hole diameter was a nominal 5.25 inches based on drill bit size.

Drill sample recovery

  • Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.
  • Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.
  • Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.
  • Sample weight is monitored in the field by the responsible geologist, sample loss is recorded in the sample sheet.
  • Samples are accurately weighed by ALS Laboratories

Logging Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

  • Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography.
  • The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged.
  • Chips collected from the individual sample metres were qualitatively logged by an experienced and qualified geologist.
  • Logging is completed at a minimum of 1m as per sampling intervals. Geological boundaries, including lithology, veining, alteration and sulphide abundance are all documented.

Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation

  • If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.
  • If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc. and whether sampled wet or dry.
  • For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.
  • Quality control procedures adopted for all sub- sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.
  • Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in-situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.
  • Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled.
  • Chips are split by the Drillers onboard cyclone and cone splitter, giving a 2-3kg sample per 1m.
  • 1m samples where then composited into 4m by ALS Laboratories in Perth. 1m samples were weighed then split, pulverised and composited into assigned 4m interval and homogenised. ALS preparation codes SPL-21,PUL-23,CMP-21 and HOM-01 were used.
  • Certified Reference Material and Blank quartz material were inserted every 20 samples

Quality of assay

The nature, quality and appropriateness of the

All samples were submitted to ALS laboratories for

data and

assaying and laboratory procedures used and

Assay, multi element suite ME-ICP61 with 4 acid

laboratory tests

whether the technique is considered partial or

digest and ICPAES finish was utilised on all

total.

samples. Au_AA24 Fire assay for Gold analysis was

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld

also utilised on all samples. Both analytical

XRF instruments, etc., the parameters used in

procedures are considered to be a high standard

determining the analysis including instrument

partial test.

make and model, reading times, calibrations

Certified Reference Material and Blank quartz

factors applied and their derivation, etc.

material were inserted every 20 samples

Nature of quality control procedures adopted

Not Applicable, no assaying was undertaken.

(e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external

Sintrex CG5 gravity meter and the standard

laboratory checks) and whether acceptable

deviation of repeat readings were 0.02mGal.

levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision

The airborne magnetics used a Geometrics GR823

have been established.

tail sensor, which is a caesium vapor

magnetometer in a Cessna 210 aircraft.

The noise levels on the electromagnetic data are

0.02pT/A

Verification of

The verification of significant intersections by

Verification of sample sheets to assay results were

sampling and

either independent or alternative company

performed by alternative consultants.

assaying

personnel.

Documentation including both physical and

The use of twinned holes.

electronic copies were utilised and retained. Data

Documentation of primary data, data entry

is securely stored.

procedures, data verification, data storage

Geophysical data were processed and quality

(physical and electronic) protocols.

checked daily by the contractors, Altus Geophysics

Discuss any adjustment to assay data.

(gravity) and MagSpec Airborne Surveys

(magnetics),

and

GEM

Geophysics

(Electromagentics). Final data have been Quality

checked by Southern Geoscience consultants. Data

is stored and archived by the contractors, Southern

Geoscience Consultants.

Location of data

Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate

Handheld GPS with accuracy of 4-7m was used in

points

drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys),

the planning of the drill holes. UTM map grid

trenches, mine workings and other locations

MGA94 Zone 51 was utilised.

used in Mineral Resource estimation.

The Airborne magnetics is surveyed with GPS and

Specification of the grid system used.

radar altimeter.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control.

The Gravity data is survey locations were survey

with post-processed kinematic GPS and the repeat

accuracy was within 0.02m.

Electromagnetics data was collected with

handheld GPS and the data has an accuracy of 5m

Data spacing

Data spacing for reporting of Exploration

Hole spacing is considered sufficient for this form

and distribution

Results.

of drill hole testing. Hole were designed to test

Whether the data spacing and distribution is

individual EM plates as such a spaced grid was not

WWW.FRMETALS.COM.AU

sufficient to establish the degree of geological

utilised.

and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral

Gravity survey was using 200m line spacing by

Resource and Ore Reserve estimation

100m station spacing with east-west line direction.

procedure(s) and classifications applied.

Magnetics and radiometrics were surveyed by

Whether sample compositing has been applied.

MagSpec Airborne Survey with the line spacing was

50m and the mean terrain clearance is 30m.

Electromagnetics used 100m station spacing with

200m x 200m loops and 200m line spacing.

Orientation of

Whether the orientation of sampling achieves

Drill holes were planned to intersect perpendicular

data in relation

unbiased sampling of possible structures and the

to the strike of foliation as per industry standard.

to geological

extent to which this is known, considering the

Due to the limited drilling in the area no sampling

structure

deposit type.

bias is believed to have occurred.

If the relationship between the drilling

The airborne magnetic flight lines were

orientation and the orientation of key

approximately perpendicular to geology: in

mineralised structures is considered to have

tenement E 2802385 (eastern tenement) data was

introduced a sampling bias, this should be

collected with east-west lines, tenements E

assessed and reported if material.

2802392 and E 2802390 were flown at 125-305

degrees.

Electromagnetics used east-west lines.

Sample security

The measures taken to ensure sample security.

Samples were stored onsite at time of drilling, at

completion of drilling samples were delivered

immediately to ALS Laboratories.

Not Applicable, no samples were taken.

Audits or reviews

The results of any audits or reviews of sampling

There have been no 3rd party reviews of the data.

techniques and data.

S E C T I O N 2 R E P O R T I N G O F E X P L O R A T I O N R E S U L T S

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Mineral

Type, reference name/number, location and

Drilling was conducted on exploration licence

tenement

and

ownership including agreements or material

E280/2385

land

tenure

issues with third parties such as joint ventures,

The geophysical surveys were conducted over three

status

partnerships, overriding royalties, native title

exploration licences: E280/2385 (the Eastern

interests, historical sites, wilderness or national

Block) and E280/2390 and E280/2392(the Western

park and environmental settings.

Block). The Company owns 100% of the three ELs.

The security of the tenure held at the time of

The Company is not aware of any impediments

reporting along with any known impediments to

relating to the licenses or area.

obtaining a licence to operate in the area.

Exploration done

Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration

Previous exploration by other parties has not been

by other parties

by other parties.

considered. The Company is currently in the process

of collating all historic data from previous

exploration into a digital database, which includes

surface geochemistry samples, auger geochemistry

samples and minor drilling.

Geology

Deposit type, geological setting and style of

The project area the Project) is located within the

mineralisation.

Albany-Fraser Orogen and is located on a major

tectonic suture between the Eastern Biranup Zone

and the Fraser Complex on the western edge of the

major Fraser Range gravity high. It is positioned within a major northwest-trending linear structural corridor that creates a distinct break in the Fraser Range gravity anomaly. Lithologies are broadly divided between Fraser Range Metamorphics (Eastern Block) and the Snowy Dam Formation and other units in the Arid Basin Domain.

WWW.FRMETALS.COM.AU

Drill

hole

A summary of all information material to the

All drill hole information has been provided in the

Information

understanding of the exploration results

collar table .

including a tabulation of the following

information for all Material drill holes:

o easting and northing of the drill hole collar

o elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation

above sea level in metres) of the drill hole

collar

o dip and azimuth of the hole

o down hole length and interception depth

o

hole length.

If the exclusion of this information is justified on

the basis that the information is not Material

and this exclusion does not detract from the

understanding of the report, the Competent

Person should clearly explain why this is the case.

Data

In

reporting

Exploration

Results,

weighting

Weighted average calculation has been used on

aggregation

averaging techniques,

maximum

and/or

significant intercepts.

methods

minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of high

grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material

and should be stated.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short

lengths of high-grade results and longer lengths

of low-grade results, the procedure used for such

aggregation should be stated and some typical

examples of such aggregations should be shown

in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of metal

equivalent values should be clearly stated.

Relationship

These relationships are particularly important in

Due to nature of RC drilling on down hole length is

between

the reporting of Exploration Results.

reported

mineralisation

If

the geometry of the mineralisation with

widths

and

respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature

intercept lengths

should be reported.

If it is not known and only the down hole lengths

are reported, there should be a clear statement

to this effect (eg 'down hole length, true width

not known').

Diagrams

Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and

Refer to drill hole location map provided.

tabulations of intercepts should be included for

any significant discovery being reported These

should include, but not be limited to a plan view

of drill hole collar locations and appropriate

sectional views.

Balanced

Where

comprehensive reporting of all

Results reported are considered balanced.

reporting

Exploration Results is not practicable,

representative reporting of both low and high

grades and/or widths should be practiced to

avoid misleading reporting of Exploration

Results.

Other

Other

exploration data,

if

meaningful

and

All applicable and relevant data has been reported

substantive

material, should be reported including (but not

pertaining to these drill hole results.

exploration data

limited to): geological observations; geophysical

Aeromagnetic and radiometric survey data was

survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk

acquired in December 2017 and covered both the

samples - size and method of treatment;

Eastern Block (E280/2385) and Western Block

metallurgical test results; bulk density,

(E280/2390 and E280/2392) of the Fraser Range

groundwater,

geotechnical

and

rock

Project with 50m-spaced airborne magnetic and

characteristics;

potential

deleterious

or

radiometric data with an average terrain clearance

contaminating substances.

of 50m. The Eastern Block was acquired in lines

WWW.FRMETALS.COM.AU

orientated east-west whilst the Western Block

survey lines were orientated on a 125° - 305°

bearing. The data acquired is considered to be of

excellent quality.

Both the Eastern and Western Blocks were also

covered by ground gravity surveys between

December 2017 and February 2018. The data was

collected at 100m spaced stations along 200m

spaced east-west lines and is considered to be very

good quality.

Further work

The nature and scale of planned further work (eg

Data will be diligently reviewed to determine

tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or

suitable follow procedures.

large-scalestep-out drilling).

Creation of a digital database of historic

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of

geochemical sampling is continuing.

possible extensions, including the main

The Company will work with geophysical

geological interpretations and future drilling

consultants to design, plan and prepare a budget for

areas, provided this information is not

possible EM and IP/resistivity surveys over some or

commercially sensitive.

all of the identified potential gold and nickel target

areas.

WWW.FRMETALS.COM.AU

Disclaimer

Fraser Range Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 00:53:01 UTC
