Fraser Range Metals : EXPLORATION RESULTS FROM FRASER RANGE DRILLING

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 10 March 2020 ASX Code: FRN Shares on Issue: 317,000,000 Cash: $1.24 million Director: Matthew Banks Director: Alex Hewlett Director: Aidan Platel Director: Tom Bahen Secretary: Zane Lewis Registered Office Suite 6, 295 Rokeby Rd, Subiaco, WA, 6008 Postal Address Suite 6, 295 Rokeby Rd, Subiaco, WA, 6008 Website www.frmetals.com.au +61 (8) 6555 2950 +61 (8) 6166 0261 ACN: 098 236 938 Fraser Range Metals Group Limited Fraser Range Metals Group is an early stage explorer of gold and base metals in the Lachlan Fold New South Wales and the Fraser Range region of Western Australia. The company has secured a highly technical team and is focused on discovery in Australia. For enquiries please contact: info@frmetals.com.au +61 (8) 6555 2950 EXPLORATION RESULTS FROM FRASER RANGE DRILLING Highlights Drilling intersects sulphides anomalous for copper and gold in the Fraser Range drilling, including: o 24m @ 0.08% Cu from 144m, including 12m @ 0.09% Cu from 152m (FRMRC002) o 3m @ 0.13% Cu from 172m (FRMRC003) Intersections are coincident with logged disseminated sulphides and modelled electromagnetic (EM) conductors Fraser Range Metals Group Limited (ASX:FRN) ("FRN" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received assay results for its maiden drill program at its 100%-ownedFraser Range Project in Western Australia. Anomalous copper was intersected in two of the four completed reverse circulation (RC) drill-holes. FRMRC002 intersected 24m @ 0.08% Cu from 144m, including 12m @ 0.09% Cu from 152m, whilst FRMRC003 intersected 3m @ 0.13% Cu from 172m. Both intervals also had elevated gold values (see Table 2 for full table of results). The drilling program targeted electromagnetic (EM) conductors identified by a surface moving loop EM survey over the nickel-copper target area of tenement E28/2385. The nickel-copper target area lies along the principal trend of known nickel- copper mineralisation in the Fraser Range Belt, which extends northeast from the Nova (ASX:IGO) and Silver Knight (Creasy Group) Ni-Cu deposits, and lies immediately north of Galileo Mining's (ASX:GAL) Nightmarch Ni-Cu prospect and 50km south of Legend Mining's (ASX:LEG) new Ni-Cu discovery at Mawson. The target area was defined by surface nickel-copper anomalism from historical soil sampling coincident with a strongly magnetic, structurally- complex gabbro unit of the Fraser Range Metamorphics as modelled from aeromagnetic and gravity survey data. WWW.FRMETALS.COM.AU Figure 1: Location of the completed RC drill-holes in relation to the aeromagnetic anomalies (RTP). Executive Director Matthew Banks commented: "We are encouraged by the first assay results from our maiden drilling programme at the Fraser Range Project. The anomalous copper intersections were coincident with disseminated sulphides observed in the RC chips, and aligned with the modelled EM conductors, particularly in hole FRMRC002, which may indicate that they are part of a larger mineralised system. The Company intends to undertake some petrographic studies and further assays for PGE's, which are critical to understand the origin of these copper-bearing sulphides. This work will be fundamental to our geological model of the area that will form the basis of our exploration programs moving forward." WWW.FRMETALS.COM.AU Figure 2: Regional Map of Fraser Range projects showing the location of FRN's tenements. - ENDS - This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Directors of the Company. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: Mr. Matthew Banks Executive Director Tel: +61 (8) 6555 2950 info@frmetals.com.au WWW.FRMETALS.COM.AU Forward-Looking Statements This document may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Fraser Range Metals Group Limited's planned exploration program and other statements that are not historical facts. When used in this document, the words such as "could," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may", "potential," "should," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Although Fraser Range Metals Group Limited believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Competent Person's Statement The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Mr Aidan Platel, a Competent Person who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM). Mr Platel is a Non-Executive Director of Fraser Range Metals Group Limited). Mr Platel has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the JORC Code. Mr Platel consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. APPENDIX A - EXPLORATION RESULTS FOR THE FRASER RANGE PROJECT Table 1 - Table of Completed Drill-holes at the Fraser Range Project Drill-hole ID Easting Northing (m) Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Final Depth (m) (m) FRMRC001 590,797 6,559,630 201 315 -60 210 FRMRC002 590,691 6,559,449 212 270 -70 175 FRMRC003 591,380 6,559,850 207 270 -70 180 FRMRC004 590,972 6,559,990 204 270 -70 175 Table 2 - Table of Completed Assay Results from ALS from the drill holes (>500ppm Cu; min. width 2m) ME- ME- ME- Au- ICP61 ICP61 ICP61 AA24 Hole ID From To Interval Cu Co Ni Au (m) (m) (m) ppm ppm ppm ppm 1 1 1 0.005 FRMRC001 No Significant Intersection FRMRC002 144 168 24 830 36 26 NA including 152 164 12 923 40 30 0.007 FRMRC003 172 175 3 1290 36 59 0.018 FRMRC004 No Significant Intersection WWW.FRMETALS.COM.AU APPENDIX B - JORC CODE (2012 EDITION) TABLE 1 REPORT S E C T I O N 1 S A M P L I N G T E C H N I Q U E S A N D D A T A (Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections) Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling • Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut • Reverse Circulation drilling was used to obtain a techniques channels, random chips, or specific specialised 1m sample of crushed rock chips, split from a industry standard measurement tools onboard cyclone and cone splitter collected directly appropriate to the minerals under investigation, in a prelabelled calico bag. such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld • 1m samples where then composited into 4m by ALS XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should Laboratories in Perth. 1m samples were weighed not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of then split, pulverised and composited into assigned sampling. 4m interval and homogenised. ALS preparation • Include reference to measures taken to ensure codes SPL-21,PUL-23,CMP-21 and HOM-01 were sample representivity and the appropriate used. calibration of any measurement tools or systems used. • Gravity survey data were collected by Altus , • Aspects of the determination of mineralisation Geophysics using a Sintrex CG5 gravity meter and that are Material to the Public Report. the standard deviation of repeat readings were • In cases where 'industry standard' work has been 0.02mGal. done this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to • Magnetics and radiometrics were surveyed by produce a 30g charge for fire assay'). In other MagSpec Airborne Survey. cases, more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent • The Electromagnetics surveying was completed by sampling problems. Unusual commodities or GEM Geophysics using a SmarTEM24 and a Jessie mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Deeps Squid receiver Drilling techniques • Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open- • hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face- • sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.). Reverse Circulation drilling using a Schramm 450 Drill Rig with a tungsten hammer bit with onboard cyclone and cone splitter. Hole diameter was a nominal 5.25 inches based on drill bit size. Drill sample recovery Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Sample weight is monitored in the field by the responsible geologist, sample loss is recorded in the sample sheet.

Samples are accurately weighed by ALS Laboratories Logging • Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies. Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography.

The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. Chips collected from the individual sample metres were qualitatively logged by an experienced and qualified geologist.

Logging is completed at a minimum of 1m as per sampling intervals. Geological boundaries, including lithology, veining, alteration and sulphide abundance are all documented. WWW.FRMETALS.COM.AU Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc. and whether sampled wet or dry.

non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc. and whether sampled wet or dry. For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub- sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in-situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.

in-situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling. Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. Chips are split by the Drillers onboard cyclone and cone splitter, giving a 2-3kg sample per 1m.

2-3kg sample per 1m. 1m samples where then composited into 4m by ALS Laboratories in Perth. 1m samples were weighed then split, pulverised and composited into assigned 4m interval and homogenised. ALS preparation codes SPL-21,PUL-23,CMP-21 and HOM-01 were used.

SPL-21,PUL-23,CMP-21 and HOM-01 were used. Certified Reference Material and Blank quartz material were inserted every 20 samples Quality of assay • The nature, quality and appropriateness of the • All samples were submitted to ALS laboratories for data and assaying and laboratory procedures used and Assay, multi element suite ME-ICP61 with 4 acid laboratory tests whether the technique is considered partial or digest and ICPAES finish was utilised on all total. samples. Au_AA24 Fire assay for Gold analysis was • For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld also utilised on all samples. Both analytical XRF instruments, etc., the parameters used in procedures are considered to be a high standard determining the analysis including instrument • partial test. make and model, reading times, calibrations Certified Reference Material and Blank quartz factors applied and their derivation, etc. material were inserted every 20 samples • Nature of quality control procedures adopted • Not Applicable, no assaying was undertaken. (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external • Sintrex CG5 gravity meter and the standard laboratory checks) and whether acceptable deviation of repeat readings were 0.02mGal. levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision • The airborne magnetics used a Geometrics GR823 have been established. tail sensor, which is a caesium vapor magnetometer in a Cessna 210 aircraft. • The noise levels on the electromagnetic data are 0.02pT/A Verification of • The verification of significant intersections by • Verification of sample sheets to assay results were sampling and either independent or alternative company performed by alternative consultants. assaying personnel. • Documentation including both physical and • The use of twinned holes. electronic copies were utilised and retained. Data • Documentation of primary data, data entry • is securely stored. procedures, data verification, data storage Geophysical data were processed and quality (physical and electronic) protocols. checked daily by the contractors, Altus Geophysics • Discuss any adjustment to assay data. (gravity) and MagSpec Airborne Surveys (magnetics), and GEM Geophysics (Electromagentics). Final data have been Quality checked by Southern Geoscience consultants. Data is stored and archived by the contractors, Southern Geoscience Consultants. Location of data • Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate • Handheld GPS with accuracy of 4-7m was used in points drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), the planning of the drill holes. UTM map grid trenches, mine workings and other locations MGA94 Zone 51 was utilised. used in Mineral Resource estimation. • The Airborne magnetics is surveyed with GPS and • Specification of the grid system used. radar altimeter. • Quality and adequacy of topographic control. • The Gravity data is survey locations were survey with post-processed kinematic GPS and the repeat accuracy was within 0.02m. • Electromagnetics data was collected with handheld GPS and the data has an accuracy of 5m Data spacing • Data spacing for reporting of Exploration • Hole spacing is considered sufficient for this form and distribution Results. of drill hole testing. Hole were designed to test • Whether the data spacing and distribution is individual EM plates as such a spaced grid was not WWW.FRMETALS.COM.AU sufficient to establish the degree of geological utilised. and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral • Gravity survey was using 200m line spacing by Resource and Ore Reserve estimation 100m station spacing with east-west line direction. procedure(s) and classifications applied. • Magnetics and radiometrics were surveyed by • Whether sample compositing has been applied. MagSpec Airborne Survey with the line spacing was 50m and the mean terrain clearance is 30m. • Electromagnetics used 100m station spacing with 200m x 200m loops and 200m line spacing. Orientation of • Whether the orientation of sampling achieves • Drill holes were planned to intersect perpendicular data in relation unbiased sampling of possible structures and the to the strike of foliation as per industry standard. to geological extent to which this is known, considering the • Due to the limited drilling in the area no sampling structure deposit type. bias is believed to have occurred. • If the relationship between the drilling • The airborne magnetic flight lines were orientation and the orientation of key approximately perpendicular to geology: in mineralised structures is considered to have tenement E 2802385 (eastern tenement) data was introduced a sampling bias, this should be collected with east-west lines, tenements E assessed and reported if material. 2802392 and E 2802390 were flown at 125-305 degrees. • Electromagnetics used east-west lines. Sample security • The measures taken to ensure sample security. • Samples were stored onsite at time of drilling, at completion of drilling samples were delivered immediately to ALS Laboratories. • Not Applicable, no samples were taken. Audits or reviews • The results of any audits or reviews of sampling • There have been no 3rd party reviews of the data. techniques and data. S E C T I O N 2 R E P O R T I N G O F E X P L O R A T I O N R E S U L T S (Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section) Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral • Type, reference name/number, location and • Drilling was conducted on exploration licence tenement and ownership including agreements or material E280/2385 land tenure issues with third parties such as joint ventures, • The geophysical surveys were conducted over three status partnerships, overriding royalties, native title exploration licences: E280/2385 (the Eastern interests, historical sites, wilderness or national Block) and E280/2390 and E280/2392(the Western park and environmental settings. Block). The Company owns 100% of the three ELs. • The security of the tenure held at the time of • The Company is not aware of any impediments reporting along with any known impediments to relating to the licenses or area. obtaining a licence to operate in the area. Exploration done • Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration • Previous exploration by other parties has not been by other parties by other parties. considered. The Company is currently in the process of collating all historic data from previous exploration into a digital database, which includes surface geochemistry samples, auger geochemistry samples and minor drilling. Geology • Deposit type, geological setting and style of • The project area the Project) is located within the mineralisation. Albany-Fraser Orogen and is located on a major tectonic suture between the Eastern Biranup Zone and the Fraser Complex on the western edge of the major Fraser Range gravity high. It is positioned within a major northwest-trending linear structural corridor that creates a distinct break in the Fraser Range gravity anomaly. Lithologies are broadly divided between Fraser Range Metamorphics (Eastern Block) and the Snowy Dam Formation and other units in the Arid Basin Domain. WWW.FRMETALS.COM.AU Drill hole • A summary of all information material to the • All drill hole information has been provided in the Information understanding of the exploration results collar table . including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes: o easting and northing of the drill hole collar o elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar o dip and azimuth of the hole o down hole length and interception depth o hole length. • If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. Data • In reporting Exploration Results, weighting • Weighted average calculation has been used on aggregation averaging techniques, maximum and/or significant intercepts. methods minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated. • Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high-grade results and longer lengths of low-grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail. • The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. Relationship • These relationships are particularly important in • Due to nature of RC drilling on down hole length is between the reporting of Exploration Results. reported mineralisation • If the geometry of the mineralisation with widths and respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature intercept lengths should be reported. • If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole length, true width not known'). Diagrams • Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and • Refer to drill hole location map provided. tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Balanced • Where comprehensive reporting of all • Results reported are considered balanced. reporting Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. Other • Other exploration data, if meaningful and • All applicable and relevant data has been reported substantive material, should be reported including (but not pertaining to these drill hole results. exploration data limited to): geological observations; geophysical • Aeromagnetic and radiometric survey data was survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk acquired in December 2017 and covered both the samples - size and method of treatment; Eastern Block (E280/2385) and Western Block metallurgical test results; bulk density, (E280/2390 and E280/2392) of the Fraser Range groundwater, geotechnical and rock Project with 50m-spaced airborne magnetic and characteristics; potential deleterious or radiometric data with an average terrain clearance contaminating substances. of 50m. The Eastern Block was acquired in lines WWW.FRMETALS.COM.AU orientated east-west whilst the Western Block survey lines were orientated on a 125° - 305° bearing. The data acquired is considered to be of excellent quality. • Both the Eastern and Western Blocks were also covered by ground gravity surveys between December 2017 and February 2018. The data was collected at 100m spaced stations along 200m spaced east-west lines and is considered to be very good quality. Further work • The nature and scale of planned further work (eg • Data will be diligently reviewed to determine tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or suitable follow procedures. • large-scalestep-out drilling). • Creation of a digital database of historic Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of geochemical sampling is continuing. possible extensions, including the main • The Company will work with geophysical geological interpretations and future drilling consultants to design, plan and prepare a budget for areas, provided this information is not possible EM and IP/resistivity surveys over some or commercially sensitive. all of the identified potential gold and nickel target areas. WWW.FRMETALS.COM.AU Attachments Original document

