Fraser Range Metals : HIGH IMPACT DRILL PROGRAMME KICKS OFF - MT ADRAH GOLD PROJECT

ASX Announcement 10 August 2020 HIGH IMPACT DRILL PROGRAMME KICKS OFF AT MT ADRAH GOLD PROJECT Highlights 2000m+ high impact diamond drill programme has commenced

Initial focus is on the high-grade gold targets at White Deer and Castor Reef

high-grade gold targets at White Deer and Castor Reef Significant bulk tonnage gold targets will also be tested

Drilling planned to take approximately 8 weeks Wildcat Resources Limited (ASX: WC8) ("Wildcat" or "the Company") (formerly Fraser Range Metals Group Limited) is pleased to announce that the maiden drill programme is underway at the 100% owned Mt Adrah Gold Project in the Lachlan Fold Belt of NSW. Executive Director Matthew Banks commented "The company has spent the first 6 months of this year completing Phase 1 & 2 of our exploration programme and it's great to finally get the rig turning. It is exciting to be drilling targets that have never been drilled before which have been identified by both Paull Parker and Damien Keys. The Mt Adrah Gold Project is a big under-exploredgold system with the right address in the Lachlan Fold Belt which holds world class gold mines." Figure 1. Drill rig turning at high grade gold quartz reef Castor Reef

ASX Announcement 10 August 2020 High Grade Gold Targets High grade gold targets associated with White Deer and Castor Reef targets There are multiple prospects along the project's 18km strike and most sit above or near the Gilmore Suture. Of particular interest is the historical quartz reef mineralisation at White Deer and Castor Reef which seems to be related to a number of historical adits at surface. This mineralisation was intersected at depths greater than 550m below surface. No drilling has been conducted between the deep intersections and surface and will be a keen focus in the upcoming drill programme. Historical intersections include: 10m @ 17.7 g/t Au from 506m (GHD009) - Castor Reef Prospect1 1.2m @ 58.6 g/t Au from 624m (GHD011) - White Deer Reef Prospect2 Figure 2. Historical drill core showing visible gold at Castor Reef Bulk Tonnage Gold Targets Disseminated gold pipe targets generated by remodelling of IP, soil sampling and structural controls The Company remodelled the Sovereign Metals Limited 2013 IP data (ASX release 9th October 2013) surrounding the Hobbs Pipe deposit. The initial survey processing did not show a discrete chargeability anomaly at the deposit, despite the relatively high sulphide content of the Hobbs Pipe relative to surrounding country rock. After a quality check on the data, specialist consultants Austhai Geophysical Consultants and Zion Geophysics Inc carried out a 3D Inversion of the data and interpretation, respectively. There were topography discrepancies flagged and it was also noted that survey design issues led to gaps in 3D coverage through the survey area. The new inversion and interpretation confirmed that the IP survey detected Hobbs Pipe, and 6 other features of interest (chargeability anomalies of pipe-like geometry) were present in the survey area (Figure 3). The Hobbs Pipe chargeability response was strongest at about 50m depth in the data, but the response at depth may be hampered by the geometry of the survey design. Sovereign Gold Company Limited Quarter Activities Statement - September 2013 https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20131031/pdf/42kjnh60f10m1b.pdf Sovereign Gold Company Limited Quarter Activities Statement - September 2013 https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20131031/pdf/42kjnh60f10m1b.pdf

ASX Announcement 10 August 2020 The other features of interest were selected based on having an anomalous chargeability response at a range of depths through the model generated, with slices taken at 50m, 75m, 100m and 150m below surface. These targets are generally more discrete than those in the initial modelling of the data, where broader larger target zones were outlined. The stratigraphic trends defined from detailed field mapping and shown on Figure 4 show that some of the chargeability trends are at high angles to stratigraphy, and thus not likely to be stratigraphic responses. Overlaying the previous drill testing and surface geochemical sampling shows that only Anomaly C of the six selected features of interest has been systematically tested by prior surface sampling and drilling. Field checking and more systematic surface geochemical sampling is planned to investigate targets A, B, D, E and other trends outlined. Another IP chargeability response is coincident with a portion of the Castor Reef prospect and will be tested in this drill campaign. A second-high priority IP chargeability response is located immediately north of the Hobbs Pipe and a diamond drill-hole has been designed to determine the nature of the chargeability anomaly. As discussed above, there is gold and arsenic anomalism above this anomaly. Figure 3. Remodelling of historical IP data has identified a number of new pipe targets (A to E). The image is chargeability values 100m below

ASX Announcement 10 August 2020 Figure 4. Arsenic-in-soil anomalism over 1VD Magnetic image. Large structures and IP anomalies are highlighted Figure 5. Airborne Magnetic Image of Mt Adrah Project area of focus

Figure 6. Regional Map of the Lachlan Fold Belt NSW detailing infrastructure and major mineral occurrences

ABOUT MT ADRAH - upcoming drilling in August 2020 Wildcat Resources Limited holds the Mount Adrah Gold Project ("Mount Adrah"), a highly prospective 200km2 tenement package located within the well-endowed Lachlan Orogen region in NSW. The project includes the Hobbs Pipe gold deposit which has an existing JORC 2012 -compliant Mineral Resource estimate of 20.5Mt @ 1.1g/t Au for 770,000 oz of contained gold. In addition to Hobbs Pipe, a number of high-grade gold reef systems have been identified by historic artisanal workings and limited exploration drilling, including down-hole intercepts such as 10m @ 17.7 g/t Au from 506m (GHD009) at the Castor Reef Prospect, about200m north-east of Hobbs Pipe, and 1.2m @ 58.6 g/t Au from 624m (GHD011) at the White Deer Reef Prospect, a further 150m to the north-east of the GHD009 intercept. The drill-hole intervals are interpreted to align with the artisanal workings. However, surface geochemistry and drilling have not yet tested the near-surface potential of these targets. A number of quartz vein reef-style targets were identified as targets of interest in a study by prior owners in 2016. Results on the follow-up work done on some of these targets have been promising to date. Outside of the immediate Hobbs Pipe area, the project has had little exploration activity since the 1990's, with several areas of surface gold anomalies yet to be followed up with drilling. PILBARA GOLD PROVINCE Wildcat Resources Limited has strategically applied for tenements within the Mallina Gold Province in the Pilbara, on the Berghaus Shear, and up-strike from the new discovery of "Hemi" by De Grey Mining (ASX: DEG) in February 2020. Competent Person's Statement The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results and Mineral Resources for the Mount Adrah Project is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Mr Damien Keys, a Competent Person who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG). Mr Keys is currently a consultant to Wildcat Resources Limited, the vendor of the Mount Adrah Project. Mr Keys has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the JORC Code. Mr Keys consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

ASX Announcement 10 August 2020 ASX Listing Rule Information Table 1 - JORC (2012) Mineral Resources Estimate for the Hobbs Pipe Gold Deposit Resource Depth Oxidation COG Tonnes Grade Contained Below Classification Zone Au (g/t) (Mt) (g/t Au) Gold (oz) Surface 0 - 150m Oxides 0.4 0.6 0.9 18,000 Indicated Fresh 0.9 3.0 1.0 96,000 150 - 700m Fresh 0.9 8.5 1.2 320,000 TOTAL INDICATED RESOURCES 12.1 1.1 440,000 Inferred 0 - 150m Fresh 0.5 0.2 0.6 39,000 150 - 700m Fresh 0.9 8.2 1.1 290,000 TOTAL INDICATED RESOURCES 8.4 1.1 330,000 TOTAL RESOURCES 20.5 1.1 770,000 The Mineral Resource was first reported in an announcement by former Mount Adrah owners Sovereign Gold Company Ltd (ASX Announcement 27 December 2013). The company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements and, in the case of estimates of Mineral Resources, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the original market announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed. The company confirms that the form and context in which the competent persons findings have not been materially modified from the original announcement.