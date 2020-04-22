Fraser Range Metals : MT ADRAH EXPLORATION UPDATE

Fraser Range Metals Group is an early stage explorer of gold and base metals in the Lachlan Fold New South Wales and the Fraser Range region of Western Australia.
The company has secured a highly technical team and is focused on discovery in Australia.
or enquiries please contact:
info@frmetals.com.au
+61 (8) 6555 2950
MT ADRAH EXPLORATION UPDATE
Highlights
Land Access Agreements signed over highest priority areas
Reprocessing of legacy IP data complete
High-gradereef targets defined
Detailed field mapping complete
Relogging of all diamond core from the 770 koz Au Hobbs Pipe gold deposit including the adjacent 10m @ 17.7 g/t Au Castor Reef intersection (GHD009)
Soil sampling programme to commence
Fraser Range Metals Group Limited (ASX:FRN) ("FRN" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an update to current exploration work being undertaken on Mt Adrah since the project's acquisition.
The Mt Adrah project is located 44km east of Wagga Wagga in southern New South Wales. The tenure is located along 17km of the Gilmore Suture, a major terrane-bounding fault between the Wagga Metamorphic Belt to the west and the mineralised Central Belt / Tumut Block to the east. The Gilmore Suture and associated second-order faulting, contain numerous mines (e.g. Temora copper-gold deposit: 1.8Moz Au & 837kt Cu; Cobar goldfields) and artisanal workings along its extent.
The Mt Adrah project contains the delineated Hobbs Pipe gold deposit which has an existing JORC 2012 -compliant Mineral Resource estimate of 20.5Mt @ 1.1g/t Au for 770,000 oz of contained gold1. High- grade reef style mineralisation has been intersected in three diamond drill holes within 200m of Hobbs Pipe and aligns with artisanal workings at surface. The high-grade intersections at depth include 10m @ 17.7 g/t Au from 506m (GHD009)2 at the Castor Reef Prospect and 1.2m @ 58.6 g/t Au from 624m (GHD011)3 at the White Deer Reef Prospect.
"We are encouraged by the early analysis of information associated with the project and eagerly await upcoming programmes. The upcoming soil sampling programme will give great insight into the ranking of drill targets and we look forward to drilling these targets soon after. It is significant to note that a number of historical high-grade gold intercepts have never been followed up. It's the opinion of the Company that there lies one of the opportunities to unlock value in the upcoming programme. The equity market is energised by junior companies that are drilling in this environment and the net result has been some exciting new discoveries across Australia."
Outside the Hobbs Pipe area, the project has had little systematic exploration. FRN has commenced exploration activities looking to test for both "pipe" and "reef" style mineralisation.
The geological exploration programme has been managed by our two consulting geologists in Paull Parker and Damien Keys. The focus to date has been on stakeholder engagement, low impact data collection, maximising value from existing datasets and preparation for drill testing.
Figure 1: Magnetics over Mt Adrah project including identified target areas
Land Access Agreements signed
The Company continues to develop strong relationships with current landholders having been given access to complete a mapping programme which traversed the majority of the project. This is the first complete detailed mapping that has been conducted across the project in over two decades. The local landholders have been very supportive and accommodating at every juncture.
Land access agreements have been signed over the highest priority work areas, allowing the preparation of initial drilling programmes to be planned and conducted in the coming months.
Reprocessing of legacy IP data
A decision was taken to remodel the Sovereign Metals Limited 2013 IP data (ASX release 9th October 2013) surrounding the Hobbs Pipe deposit. The initial survey processing did not show a discrete chargeability anomaly at the deposit, despite the relatively high sulphide content of the Hobbs Pipe relative to surrounding country rock.
After a quality check on the data, specialist consultants Austhai Geophysical Consultants and Zion Geophysics Inc carried out a 3D Inversion of the data and interpretation respectively. There were topography discrepancies flagged and it was also noted that survey design issues led to gaps in 3D coverage through the survey area. The new inversion and interpretation did confirm that the IP survey detected Hobbs Pipe, and 6 other features of interest (chargeability anomalies of pipe-like geometry) were present in the survey area (Figure 2). The Hobbs Pipe chargeability response was strongest at about 50m depth in the data, but the response at depth may be hampered by the geometry of the survey design.
The other features of interest were selected based on having an anomalous chargeability response at a range of depths through the model generated, with slices taken at 50m, 75m, 100m and 150m below surface.
These targets are generally more discrete than those in the initial modelling of the data, where broader larger target zones were outlined. The stratigraphic trends defined from detailed field mapping and shown on Figure 2 show that some of the chargeability trends are at high angles to stratigraphy, and thus not likely to be stratigraphic responses. Overlaying the previous drill testing and surface geochemical sampling shows that only Anomaly C of the six selected features of interest has been systematically tested by prior surface sampling and drilling. Field checking and more systematic surface geochemical sampling is planned to investigate targets A, B, D, E and other trends outlined.
Another IP chargeability response is coincident with a portion of the Castor Reef prospect and will be tested in the first drilling campaign. A second IP chargeability response is located immediately north of the Hobbs Pipe and a diamond drill hole has been designed to determine the nature of the chargeability anomaly.
The results of the inversion and interpretation are considered to be encouraging and have added to the targets of interest in the project. Further work is required to determine if any of the IP features identified (apart from C, which has already been tested to some extent) may be related to mineralisation.
Figure 2: Remodelling of historical IP data has identified a number of new pipe targets (A to E). The image is chargeability values 100m below surface.
High-grade reef targets drill ready
At Mount Adrah, high-grade gold mineralisation has been observed at the Castor Reef, White Deer Reef, Stark Reef and Targayan Reef via shallow RAB drilling and channel-sampling of the historic workings. Very limited deep drilling intersected the quartz-gold reefs down-dip from the artisanal workings, with high-grade intersections including 10m @ 17.7 g/t Au from 506m (GHD009)4 at the Castor Reef Prospect and 1.2m @ 58.6 g/t Au from 624m (GHD011)5 at the White Deer Reef Prospect. Despite the drilling success, the up-dip extension of the reefs between the deep drill-holes and the historical workings at surface has not been effectively drill-tested and remains a priority target for FRN.
Geological and structural 3D remodelling has refined drill the drill targets. A programme of works will be submitted shortly to the NSW Dept of Planning and Environment for approval and it is anticipated that drilling will commence a short time later.
Figure 3: Cross section (looking north) through the Hobbs Pipe deposit and the Castor and White Deer prospects. Drilling is planned to test the inferred reef positions between surface and the deep drill intersections.
Figure 4: One of the adits associated with the White Deer Reef. Approximately 25 metres to the west another line of workings can be seen. The second line of workings is inferred to be the Castor Reef line of lode.
Field mapping completed
Well respected geological consulting agency Model Earth were engaged to complete field mapping over the tenure. The mapping was completed early in the quarter to give FRN one consistent geological overview of the project.
Field relationships along the length of the Gilmore Suture record at least a two-stage fold development that is relevant to the architecture at Mount Adrah and Hobbs Pipe. A first phase of folding has subvertical to steeply SW-dipping(NW-SE striking) axial planes and plunges shallowly to moderately to the northwest and southeast. This first phase of folding produced the NNW-SSE trending structural grain across the tenement area. A second overprinting series of folds is moderately to steeply plunging and re-fold both the axes and axial planes of the earlier generation. Both orientations of fold (the shallow and subsequent steeply plunging) can be observed at the metre-scale within individual exposures. The subvertical plunging fold hinges generated by the overprinting deformation creates a means for plumbing deeper fluids. The Hobbs Pipe intrusion at Mount Adrah is situated in the hinge of a pronounced regional-scale S- fold that re-orientates the earlier fold architecture.
The Hobbs Pipe intrusion is therefore likely to have been emplaced during or late in the refolding event. Analysis of both the mapping data and mag information has identified several other S- Folds along the Gilmore Suture within the project. This provides a further focus for follow up work on the ground with soil sampling and potential targeting for eventual drilling.
Twelve diamond holes were relogged at the NSW Core Library. Holes were logged for structural measurement and alteration characterisation particularly with respect to the relationship between the Hobbs Pipe deposit and the White Deer and Castor Reef lodes.
Figure 5: Refolded metasediments near the Hobbs Pipe deposit.
Next steps:
Soil sampling programme
Soil sampling has been planned for 7 areas through the tenure to assist in better defining targets for drill testing, covering a range of target types. These include covering IP geophysical targets, historic workings and prospects, geological targets and combinations of the above, where prior sampling is missing or not systematic. The current programme is estimated at 1800 samples. Infill and extension sampling may be required depending on results.
Drilling programme of works submission for IP anomaly targets and Diggers Creek prospect
RC programmes have been designed to target the IP anomalies identified in the broader Hobbs Pipe area and to test around historic workings in the Diggers Creek area. Soil sampling will be used to refine targeting before POW submission to the NSW Dept of Planning and Environment.
- ENDS -
This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Directors of the Company.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Mr. Matthew Banks
Executive Director
Tel: +61 (8) 6555 2950
ABOUT MT ADRAH
Fraser Range Metals group holds the Mount Adrah Gold Project ("Mount Adrah"), a highly prospective 200km2 tenement package located within the well-endowed Lachlan Orogen region in NSW. The project includes the Hobbs Pipe gold deposit which has an existing JORC 2012 -compliant Mineral Resource estimate of 20.5Mt @ 1.1g/t Au for 770,000 oz of contained gold.
In addition to Hobbs Pipe, a number of high-grade gold reef systems have been identified by historic artisanal workings and limited exploration drilling, including down-hole intercepts such as 10m @ 17.7 g/t Au from 506m (GHD009) at the Castor Reef Prospect, about 200m north-east of Hobbs Pipe, and 1.2m @ 58.6 g/t Au from 624m (GHD011) at the White Deer Reef Prospect, a further 150m to the north-east of the GHD009 intercept. The drill-hole intervals are interpreted to align with the artisanal workings. However, surface geochemistry and drilling have not yet tested the near-surface potential of these targets.
A number of quartz vein reef-style targets were identified as targets of interest in a study by prior owners in 2016. Results on the follow-up work done on some of these targets have been promising to date. Outside of the immediate Hobbs Pipe area, the project has had little exploration activity since the 1990's, with several areas of surface gold anomalies yet to be followed up with drilling.
This document may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Fraser Range Metals Group Limited's planned exploration programme and other statements that are not historical facts. When used in this document, the words such as "could," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may", "potential," "should," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Although Fraser Range Metals Group Limited believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.
ASX Listing Rule Information
The company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements and, in the case of estimates of Mineral Resources, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the original market announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed. The company confirms that the form and context in which the competent persons findings have not been materially modified from the original announcement.
Competent Person's Statement
The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results and Mineral Resources for the Mount Adrah Project is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Mr Damien Keys, a Competent Person who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG). Mr Keys is currently a consultant to Wildcat Resources Limited, the vendor of the Mount Adrah Project. Mr Keys has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the JORC Code. Mr Keys consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
Fraser Range Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 23 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2020 23:17:02 UTC