MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Fraser Range Metals Group Limited    FRN   AU000000FRN9

FRASER RANGE METALS GROUP LIMITED

(FRN)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 04/22
0.02 AUD   -9.09%
03:48aFRASER RANGE METALS : Half Year Report - Additional Information
PU
03/31FRASER RANGE METALS : February 2020 Monthly Cash Flow
PU
03/10FRASER RANGE METALS : Half Yearly Report and Accounts
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fraser Range Metals : MT ADRAH EXPLORATION UPDATE

04/22/2020 | 07:18pm EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

23 April 2020

ASX Code: FRN

Shares on Issue: 317,000,000

Cash:

$1.18 million

Director:

Matthew Banks

Director:

Alex Hewlett

Director:

Aidan Platel

Director:

Tom Bahen

Secretary:

Zane Lewis

Registered Office

Suite 6, 295 Rokeby Rd,

Subiaco, WA, 6008

Postal Address

Suite 6, 295 Rokeby Rd,

Subiaco, WA, 6008

Website

www.frmetals.com.au

  1. +61 (8) 6555 2950
  1. +61 (8) 6166 0261

ACN: 098 236 938

Fraser Range Metals Group

Limited

Fraser Range Metals Group is an early stage explorer of gold and base metals in the Lachlan Fold New South Wales and the Fraser Range region of Western Australia.

The company has secured a highly technical team and is focused on discovery in Australia.

or enquiries please contact:

info@frmetals.com.au

  1. +61 (8) 6555 2950

MT ADRAH EXPLORATION UPDATE

Highlights

  • Land Access Agreements signed over highest priority areas
  • Reprocessing of legacy IP data complete
  • High-gradereef targets defined
  • Detailed field mapping complete
  • Relogging of all diamond core from the 770 koz Au Hobbs Pipe gold deposit including the adjacent 10m @ 17.7 g/t Au Castor Reef intersection (GHD009)
  • Soil sampling programme to commence

Fraser Range Metals Group Limited (ASX:FRN) ("FRN" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an update to current exploration work being undertaken on Mt Adrah since the project's acquisition.

The Mt Adrah project is located 44km east of Wagga Wagga in southern New South Wales. The tenure is located along 17km of the Gilmore Suture, a major terrane-bounding fault between the Wagga Metamorphic Belt to the west and the mineralised Central Belt / Tumut Block to the east. The Gilmore Suture and associated second-order faulting, contain numerous mines (e.g. Temora copper-gold deposit: 1.8Moz Au & 837kt Cu; Cobar goldfields) and artisanal workings along its extent.

The Mt Adrah project contains the delineated Hobbs Pipe gold deposit which has an existing JORC 2012 -compliant Mineral Resource estimate of 20.5Mt @ 1.1g/t Au for 770,000 oz of contained gold1. High- grade reef style mineralisation has been intersected in three diamond drill holes within 200m of Hobbs Pipe and aligns with artisanal workings at surface. The high-grade intersections at depth include 10m @ 17.7 g/t Au from 506m (GHD009)2 at the Castor Reef Prospect and 1.2m @ 58.6 g/t Au from 624m (GHD011)3 at the White Deer Reef Prospect.

  1. JORC (2012) Indicated and Inferred Resources. Refer to ASX Announcement by Sovereign Gold Company Ltd (now Force Commodities Limited) on 27/12/2013: https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20131227/pdf/42lwgh4996pvch.pdfand Fraser Range Metals to Acquire Mount Adrah Gold Project on 28/08/2019 https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20190823/pdf/447s52fxbdmrfc.pdf
  2. Refer to ASX Announcement by Sovereign Gold Company Ltd on 28/10/2013: https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20131028/pdf/42kc3zbm55l7ys.pdfand Fraser Range Metals to Acquire Mount Adrah Gold Project on 28/08/2019 https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20190823/pdf/447s52fxbdmrfc.pdf
  3. Refer to ASX Announcement by Sovereign Gold Company Ltd on 28/10/2013: https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20131028/pdf/42kc3zbm55l7ys.pdfand Fraser Range Metals to Acquire Mount Adrah Gold Project on 28/08/2019 https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20190823/pdf/447s52fxbdmrfc.pdf

Executive Director Matthew Banks commented:

"We are encouraged by the early analysis of information associated with the project and eagerly await upcoming programmes. The upcoming soil sampling programme will give great insight into the ranking of drill targets and we look forward to drilling these targets soon after. It is significant to note that a number of historical high-grade gold intercepts have never been followed up. It's the opinion of the Company that there lies one of the opportunities to unlock value in the upcoming programme. The equity market is energised by junior companies that are drilling in this environment and the net result has been some exciting new discoveries across Australia."

Outside the Hobbs Pipe area, the project has had little systematic exploration. FRN has commenced exploration activities looking to test for both "pipe" and "reef" style mineralisation.

The geological exploration programme has been managed by our two consulting geologists in Paull Parker and Damien Keys. The focus to date has been on stakeholder engagement, low impact data collection, maximising value from existing datasets and preparation for drill testing.

Figure 1: Magnetics over Mt Adrah project including identified target areas

Land Access Agreements signed

The Company continues to develop strong relationships with current landholders having been given access to complete a mapping programme which traversed the majority of the project. This is the first complete detailed mapping that has been conducted across the project in over two decades. The local landholders have been very supportive and accommodating at every juncture.

WWW.FRMETALS.COM.AU

Land access agreements have been signed over the highest priority work areas, allowing the preparation of initial drilling programmes to be planned and conducted in the coming months.

Reprocessing of legacy IP data

A decision was taken to remodel the Sovereign Metals Limited 2013 IP data (ASX release 9th October 2013) surrounding the Hobbs Pipe deposit. The initial survey processing did not show a discrete chargeability anomaly at the deposit, despite the relatively high sulphide content of the Hobbs Pipe relative to surrounding country rock.

After a quality check on the data, specialist consultants Austhai Geophysical Consultants and Zion Geophysics Inc carried out a 3D Inversion of the data and interpretation respectively. There were topography discrepancies flagged and it was also noted that survey design issues led to gaps in 3D coverage through the survey area. The new inversion and interpretation did confirm that the IP survey detected Hobbs Pipe, and 6 other features of interest (chargeability anomalies of pipe-like geometry) were present in the survey area (Figure 2). The Hobbs Pipe chargeability response was strongest at about 50m depth in the data, but the response at depth may be hampered by the geometry of the survey design.

The other features of interest were selected based on having an anomalous chargeability response at a range of depths through the model generated, with slices taken at 50m, 75m, 100m and 150m below surface.

These targets are generally more discrete than those in the initial modelling of the data, where broader larger target zones were outlined. The stratigraphic trends defined from detailed field mapping and shown on Figure 2 show that some of the chargeability trends are at high angles to stratigraphy, and thus not likely to be stratigraphic responses. Overlaying the previous drill testing and surface geochemical sampling shows that only Anomaly C of the six selected features of interest has been systematically tested by prior surface sampling and drilling. Field checking and more systematic surface geochemical sampling is planned to investigate targets A, B, D, E and other trends outlined.

Another IP chargeability response is coincident with a portion of the Castor Reef prospect and will be tested in the first drilling campaign. A second IP chargeability response is located immediately north of the Hobbs Pipe and a diamond drill hole has been designed to determine the nature of the chargeability anomaly.

The results of the inversion and interpretation are considered to be encouraging and have added to the targets of interest in the project. Further work is required to determine if any of the IP features identified (apart from C, which has already been tested to some extent) may be related to mineralisation.

WWW.FRMETALS.COM.AU

Figure 2: Remodelling of historical IP data has identified a number of new pipe targets (A to E). The image is chargeability values 100m below surface.

High-grade reef targets drill ready

At Mount Adrah, high-grade gold mineralisation has been observed at the Castor Reef, White Deer Reef, Stark Reef and Targayan Reef via shallow RAB drilling and channel-sampling of the historic workings. Very limited deep drilling intersected the quartz-gold reefs down-dip from the artisanal workings, with high-grade intersections including 10m @ 17.7 g/t Au from 506m (GHD009)4 at the Castor Reef Prospect and 1.2m @ 58.6 g/t Au from 624m (GHD011)5 at the White Deer Reef Prospect. Despite the drilling success, the up-dip extension of the reefs between the deep drill-holes and the historical workings at surface has not been effectively drill-tested and remains a priority target for FRN.

Geological and structural 3D remodelling has refined drill the drill targets. A programme of works will be submitted shortly to the NSW Dept of Planning and Environment for approval and it is anticipated that drilling will commence a short time later.

  1. Refer to ASX Announcement by Sovereign Gold Company Ltd on 28/10/2013: https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20131028/pdf/42kc3zbm55l7ys.pdfand Fraser Range Metals to Acquire Mount Adrah Gold Project on 28/08/2019 https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20190823/pdf/447s52fxbdmrfc.pdf
  2. Refer to ASX Announcement by Sovereign Gold Company Ltd on 28/10/2013: https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20131028/pdf/42kc3zbm55l7ys.pdfand Fraser Range Metals to Acquire Mount Adrah Gold Project on 28/08/2019 https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20190823/pdf/447s52fxbdmrfc.pdf

WWW.FRMETALS.COM.AU

Figure 3: Cross section (looking north) through the Hobbs Pipe deposit and the Castor and White Deer prospects. Drilling is planned to test the inferred reef positions between surface and the deep drill intersections.

WWW.FRMETALS.COM.AU

Figure 4: One of the adits associated with the White Deer Reef. Approximately 25 metres to the west another line of workings can be seen. The second line of workings is inferred to be the Castor Reef line of lode.

Field mapping completed

Well respected geological consulting agency Model Earth were engaged to complete field mapping over the tenure. The mapping was completed early in the quarter to give FRN one consistent geological overview of the project.

Field relationships along the length of the Gilmore Suture record at least a two-stage fold development that is relevant to the architecture at Mount Adrah and Hobbs Pipe. A first phase of folding has subvertical to steeply SW-dipping(NW-SE striking) axial planes and plunges shallowly to moderately to the northwest and southeast. This first phase of folding produced the NNW-SSE trending structural grain across the tenement area. A second overprinting series of folds is moderately to steeply plunging and re-fold both the axes and axial planes of the earlier generation. Both orientations of fold (the shallow and subsequent steeply plunging) can be observed at the metre-scale within individual exposures. The subvertical plunging fold hinges generated by the overprinting deformation creates a means for plumbing deeper fluids. The Hobbs Pipe intrusion at Mount Adrah is situated in the hinge of a pronounced regional-scale S- fold that re-orientates the earlier fold architecture.

WWW.FRMETALS.COM.AU

The Hobbs Pipe intrusion is therefore likely to have been emplaced during or late in the refolding event. Analysis of both the mapping data and mag information has identified several other S- Folds along the Gilmore Suture within the project. This provides a further focus for follow up work on the ground with soil sampling and potential targeting for eventual drilling.

Twelve diamond holes were relogged at the NSW Core Library. Holes were logged for structural measurement and alteration characterisation particularly with respect to the relationship between the Hobbs Pipe deposit and the White Deer and Castor Reef lodes.

Figure 5: Refolded metasediments near the Hobbs Pipe deposit.

Next steps:

  • Soil sampling programme

Soil sampling has been planned for 7 areas through the tenure to assist in better defining targets for drill testing, covering a range of target types. These include covering IP geophysical targets, historic workings and prospects, geological targets and combinations of the above, where prior sampling is missing or not systematic. The current programme is estimated at 1800 samples. Infill and extension sampling may be required depending on results.

WWW.FRMETALS.COM.AU

  • Drilling programme of works submission for IP anomaly targets and Diggers Creek prospect

RC programmes have been designed to target the IP anomalies identified in the broader Hobbs Pipe area and to test around historic workings in the Diggers Creek area. Soil sampling will be used to refine targeting before POW submission to the NSW Dept of Planning and Environment.

- ENDS -

This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Directors of the Company.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Mr. Matthew Banks

Executive Director

Tel: +61 (8) 6555 2950

ABOUT MT ADRAH

Fraser Range Metals group holds the Mount Adrah Gold Project ("Mount Adrah"), a highly prospective 200km2 tenement package located within the well-endowed Lachlan Orogen region in NSW. The project includes the Hobbs Pipe gold deposit which has an existing JORC 2012 -compliant Mineral Resource estimate of 20.5Mt @ 1.1g/t Au for 770,000 oz of contained gold.

In addition to Hobbs Pipe, a number of high-grade gold reef systems have been identified by historic artisanal workings and limited exploration drilling, including down-hole intercepts such as 10m @ 17.7 g/t Au from 506m (GHD009) at the Castor Reef Prospect, about 200m north-east of Hobbs Pipe, and 1.2m @ 58.6 g/t Au from 624m (GHD011) at the White Deer Reef Prospect, a further 150m to the north-east of the GHD009 intercept. The drill-hole intervals are interpreted to align with the artisanal workings. However, surface geochemistry and drilling have not yet tested the near-surface potential of these targets.

A number of quartz vein reef-style targets were identified as targets of interest in a study by prior owners in 2016. Results on the follow-up work done on some of these targets have been promising to date. Outside of the immediate Hobbs Pipe area, the project has had little exploration activity since the 1990's, with several areas of surface gold anomalies yet to be followed up with drilling.

WWW.FRMETALS.COM.AU

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Fraser Range Metals Group Limited's planned exploration programme and other statements that are not historical facts. When used in this document, the words such as "could," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may", "potential," "should," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Although Fraser Range Metals Group Limited believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

ASX Listing Rule Information

The company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements and, in the case of estimates of Mineral Resources, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the original market announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed. The company confirms that the form and context in which the competent persons findings have not been materially modified from the original announcement.

Competent Person's Statement

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results and Mineral Resources for the Mount Adrah Project is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Mr Damien Keys, a Competent Person who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG). Mr Keys is currently a consultant to Wildcat Resources Limited, the vendor of the Mount Adrah Project. Mr Keys has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the JORC Code. Mr Keys consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

WWW.FRMETALS.COM.AU

Table 1 for reporting in accordance with JORC Code

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections)

Criteria

Criteria

Commentary

Sampling

Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or specific

Diamond core HQ3 with 1/2 core samples.

techniques

specialized industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals

Diamond core HQ3 with 1/4 core samples for some Screen Fire Assays.

under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF

Consistent cut distance 1 cm to the right of the orientation or markup line to reduce

instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad

potential of bias, and to leave the orientation line in the tray.

meaning of sampling.

Fire Assay and Screen Fire Assay Gold. Gold is predominantly held in sulphides

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and' the

within disseminated sericite - sulphide alteration. Gold is occasionally visible in

appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.

quartz veins.

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public

1/2 core HQ3 was sent to ALS laboratories on a 2m sample length basis and was

Report.

pulverised to produce a 30g charge for fire assay (Au_AA25), and 4 acid digestion

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively

for 48 element ICP-AES and ICP-MS analysis (ME-MS61).

simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from

Screen Fire Assay on visible gold intercepts, on either full 2m sample lengths or on

which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other

individual quartz veins that are expected to carry high grade gold.

cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold

that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation

Historic reverse circulation (RC) air track (percussion) drilling was undertaken. There

types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.

are no records of sampling methods in the available reports. Assay was by fire assay

and Aqua Regia.

The IP surveying was completed by Fender Geophysics two GDD 16 channel receivers

connected via 8 core data cables.

Drilling

Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast,

Diamond core, un-oriented HQ3 (Vertical hole)

techniques

auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard

Diamond core, oriented HQ3

tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is

Diamond core, un-oriented PQ3 for hole collars

oriented and if so, by what method, etc).

Historic drilling includes RC, diamond and air track (RAB equivalent).

Drill sample

Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and

Core was drilled by HQ triple tube (HQ3) to maximise recovery.

recovery

results assessed.

Recovery is approximately 99% based on 2,290 measured intervals.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative

There is no relationship between recovery and grade in diamond drill holes,

nature of the samples.

correlation coefficient is -0.03.

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and

There is no record of sample recovery for the historic drill holes.

whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of

fine/coarse material.

Logging

Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically

Core has been logged for lithology and structural data, including recovery and RQD

logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation,

measurements.

mining studies and metallurgical studies.

Core trays photographed and samples collected for specific gravity measurement.

WWW.FRMETALS.COM.AU

Criteria

Criteria

Commentary

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean,

All core is logged, all core logged to the same standard.

channel, etc) photography.

Historic holes have been logged for lithology and weathering / oxidation.

The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged.

Sub-sampling

If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.

1/2 Core cut with a core saw.

techniques

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether

1/4 Core cut with a core saw for submission for metallurgical assessment.

and sample

sampled wet or dry.

Sample preparation by accredited laboratory. High quality and appropriate

preparation

For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample

preparation technique for assay methods in use.

preparation technique.

Consistent sampling of core at 2m intervals, this was considered appropriate by the

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise

prior owners given their understanding of grade homogeneity and observed

representivity of samples.

mineralisation.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in-situ

At this time no field duplicates have been submitted, half or quarter core is in storage

material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half

at the NSW DPI core storage facility if required for future analysis.

sampling.

Sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being

Details of the historic RC sampling programmes are not available.

sampled.

Quality of

The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory

For diamond core fire assay for gold and ICP-AES and ICP-MS for multi-element

assay data

procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.

analysis. Techniques considered total for the type of mineralization sampled.

and laboratory

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the

For diamond core Screen Fire Assay for visible gold intercepts or where coarse gold

tests

parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and

is predicted to occur.

model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.

No blanks, standards, field, course reject or pulp duplicates have been submitted to

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks,

the laboratory for testing as part of the prior diamond drilling programme. A QA/QC

duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of

programme is planned for submission of the above at a rate of 1:20 for all new holes.

accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have been established.

A blind repeat programme will be established for existing assayed intervals.

Historic holes were assayed by a combination of Aqua Regia, Fire Assay and

unspecified AAS.

There is very little QA/QC data available for the historic samples.

Verification of

The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative

No twinned holes have been drilled. Historic RC drill data supports the grade ranges

sampling and

company personnel.

from new diamond drill holes.

assaying

The use of twinned holes.

Review of the grade distribution between the diamond and the historic RC holes

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data

indicates that it is possible the RC holes are bias low compared to the diamond drill

holes. This is in the process of being reviewed.

storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

There are no samples of the historic drill holes of sufficient size for re assay

Discuss any adjustment to assay data.

submission. Some sample remnants are in some chip trays at the Londonderry Core

library.

At this time there are no processes or procedures guiding data collection, collation,

verification and storage. Implementation and development of procedures and

documentation are currently being planned.

There are no adjustments to the assay data.

WWW.FRMETALS.COM.AU

Criteria

Criteria

Commentary

Geophysical data was processed, and quality checked daily by the contractors,

Fender Geophysics. Final data has been Quality checked by Austhai Geophysical

Consultants before interpretation by Zion Geophysics Inc.

Location of

Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-

Collar coordinates by the prior owner were sited using handheld Garmin GPSMAP®

data points

hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral

62sc.

Resource estimation.

Digital survey tool used for down hole surveying.

Specification of the grid system used.

DGPS Collar location and RL data will be undertaken going forward.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control.

All recently drilled holes will where possible be re surveyed using DGPS at the

completion of the next drilling programme.

All current data is in MGA94 (Zone 55).

Historic data has been converted to in MGA94 (Zone 55).

Historic data collar co-ordinates were listed as confirmed to have been in the correct

position/ within 1m in MGA94 (Zone 55). A new project database compiled to current

quality standards is being assembled.

Digital topographic data is available from a detailed DTM survey undertaken in 1997.

The accuracy of the data at a project scale is yet to be assessed but is assumed to

be reasonable.

IP data locations were collected with handheld GPS and the data has an accuracy of

5m.

Data spacing

Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

There is sufficient data and it is sufficiently closely spaced to establish a reasonable

and

Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree

geological interpretation in the area of interest. The data available also provided

distribution

continuity of mineralization and a local scale.

of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and

Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.

Current drill spacing of 200m x 200m down to 20m x 20m allows for the reporting of a

Whether sample compositing has been applied.

Mineral Resource.

Samples have not been composited but 2m half core sample lengths have been

submitted for assay on the basis of the gold mineralization being homogeneous. This

will be reassessed if and when narrower high grade veins or structures become

evident.

IP survey parameters were 50m dipole spacings on 800m receiver lines, 100m line

spacings over a survey length of 2km.

Orientation of

Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible

Drilling by Sovereign Gold employed core orientation device for all holes with the

data in

structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.

exception of GHD001 which was a vertical hole.

relation to

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key

Significant orientated structural data on geological and structure features have been

geological

mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this

collected.

structure

should be assessed and reported if material.

The geological area of interest is vertical at approximately 180m x 160m in diameter.

Diamond holes have been from numerous directions, vertical holes have also been

drilled.

Given the style and nature of the mineralization observed, drill angle relative to

structure or vein orientation is not considered relevant at this stage with respect to

WWW.FRMETALS.COM.AU

Criteria

Criteria

Commentary

sample bias at Hobbs Pipe. For the high-grade gold reef targets it is anticipated that

drilling orientation optimization will be critical to avoid a sample bias; however it is too

early to define the orientation of the mineralization at this stage.

IP used NNE-SSW oriented survey lines.

Sample

The measures taken to ensure sample security.

Current core samples were securely stored at a private facility.

security

Audits or

The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data.

A high-level review of data collection, collation, storage and procedures has been

reviews

undertaken. The data has been found to be in good condition. The lack of

documented procedures and QA/QC has been commented upon and plans are being

generated to rectify outstanding issues going forward. Where practicable previous

drilling and historic data will be validated as well.

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Mineral

Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements

EL6372, EL8606 and EL7844 are held 100% by Wildcat Gold Pty Ltd.

tenement and

or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships,

Tenure is current and in good standing. There are no extraordinary impediments to

land tenure

overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national

obtaining a licence to operate in the area.

status

park and environmental settings.

The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known

impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area.

Exploration

Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties.

The resource estimate and exploration results reported here were generated by the

done by other

previous owner of the project, Sovereign Gold Company Ltd. Historic work

parties

undertaken by Sovereign Gold, Getty Oil, Cyprus Australia, Michelago, North Limited

and Golden Cross Resources have contributed to the current project development.

Soil sampling, airborne magnetics, rotary air blast (RAB), Airtrack, RC, diamond

drilling, and some resource estimation work has been completed previously. Work

was undertaken to a high standard, though different groups had different conceptual

targets and target thresholds and ability to fund exploration to test them.

Geology

Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation.

Hobbs Pipe has previously been interpreted to represent a mesozonal to epizonal

Intrusion-Related Gold System (IRGS) located along the Gilmore Suture on the edge

of a buried pluton. Geological studies have commenced to refine and check this

interpretation. Orogenic lode-style mineralisation (narrow-vein gold "reefs") has been

encountered proximal to Hobbs Pipe and is known elsewhere in the region.

Drill hole

A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration

All drillholes have been previously reported. The exploration results included in this

information

results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill

announcement refer to drill-holes that targeted the high-grade gold vein

holes:

mineralization external to the Hobbs Pipe deposit, and are as follows:

WWW.FRMETALS.COM.AU

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

- easting and northing of the drill hole collar

Easting

Northing

RL

Collar

Collar

Total

- elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of

Hole ID

Grid

the drill hole collar

(m)

(m)

(m)

Azimuth

Dip

Depth (m)

- dip and azimuth of the hole

GHD007

6104594

583479

399

MGA94 Z55

50

-75

924.10

- down hole length and interception depth

- hole length.

GHD008

6104590

583492

398

MGA94 Z55

267

-83

699.60

If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information

GHD009

6104587

583444

387

MGA94 Z55

29

-60

1312.60

is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of

GHD010

6104593

583448

387

MGA94 Z55

120

-55

740.30

the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case.

GHD011

6104592

583445

387

MGA94 Z55

41

-55

969.60

Data

In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum

The reported intersections are uncut as the nature of the gold mineralization is not yet

aggregation

and/or minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of high grades) and cut-off

well defined. Intercepts are reported as length-weighted averages, and proposed

methods

grades are usually Material and should be stated.

mining styles, are known.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high-grade results

The intercept reported for GHD011 is over one sample interval with no aggregation.

and longer lengths of low-grade results, the procedure used for such

The intercept reported for GHD009 contains 6m of lower-grade but anomalous

aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such

material (0.2 - 0.4g/t) between significantly higher grade zones.

aggregations should be shown in detail.

None used

The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be

clearly stated.

Relationship

These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration

The orientation of mineralisation and hence true widths and depth potential of the

between

Results.

high-grade reef mineralization is not yet known.

mineralization

If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is

The geometry is not currently known but detailed re-logging and mapping is proposed

widths and

known, its nature should be reported.

to assist in determining this

intercept

If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be

lengths

a clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole length, true width not known').

Diagrams

Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts

See

"New Gold Discovery at Mount Adrah - 10m @ 17.7g/t Au at Castor Prospect"

should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should

reported by Sovereign Gold Company Ltd (ASX:SOC) to the ASX on 28th October

include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and

2013, "Bonanza hit of 1.2m @ 58.6 g/t Au confirms multiple high-grade structures at

appropriate sectional views.

Mount Adrah" " reported by Sovereign Gold Company Ltd (ASX:SOC) to the ASX on

21st November 2013 and "Mineral Resources for the Mount Adrah Gold Project"

reported by Sovereign Gold Company Ltd (ASX:SOC) to the ASX on 27th December

2013.

Balanced

Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable,

Further work (detailed re-logging, additional mapping and sampling and additional

reporting

representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be

drilling) is required to clearly establish which zones may be correlated. Reporting of

practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results.

all existing results are considered balanced.

WWW.FRMETALS.COM.AU

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Other

Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported

The intercept reported for GHD009 correlate with a Fe-carbonate alteration zone and

substantive

including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey

distinct geolological contact. The style of alteration and location at a defined position

exploration

results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of

are considered encouraging in terms of alteration intensity, ability to trace the zone,

data

treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical

and will be checked against detailed mapping.

and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances.

Further work

The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for lateral extensions or

Complete geological mapping and core logging study to update project target

depth extensions or large-scalestep-out drilling).

framework.

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the

Complete building of comprehensive exploration database for project to confirm

main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this

current targets and assess them. Geochemical follow-up of priority targets external to

information is not commercially sensitive.

current resources is the current priority.

Drill testing of priority targets at considered appropriate and in accordance with

company objectives.

WWW.FRMETALS.COM.AU

Disclaimer

Fraser Range Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 23 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2020 23:17:02 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Clement Bahen Director
Aidan Platel Non-Executive director
Alexander Robert Harry Hewlett Non-Executive Director
Matthew Ian Banks Executive Director
Zane Robert Lewis Secretary
