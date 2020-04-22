Fraser Range Metals : MT ADRAH EXPLORATION UPDATE 0 04/22/2020 | 07:18pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 23 April 2020 ASX Code: FRN Shares on Issue: 317,000,000 Cash: $1.18 million Director: Matthew Banks Director: Alex Hewlett Director: Aidan Platel Director: Tom Bahen Secretary: Zane Lewis Registered Office Suite 6, 295 Rokeby Rd, Subiaco, WA, 6008 Postal Address Suite 6, 295 Rokeby Rd, Subiaco, WA, 6008 Website www.frmetals.com.au +61 (8) 6555 2950 +61 (8) 6166 0261 ACN: 098 236 938 Fraser Range Metals Group Limited Fraser Range Metals Group is an early stage explorer of gold and base metals in the Lachlan Fold New South Wales and the Fraser Range region of Western Australia. The company has secured a highly technical team and is focused on discovery in Australia. or enquiries please contact: info@frmetals.com.au +61 (8) 6555 2950 MT ADRAH EXPLORATION UPDATE Highlights Land Access Agreements signed over highest priority areas

Reprocessing of legacy IP data complete

High-grade reef targets defined

reef targets defined Detailed field mapping complete

Relogging of all diamond core from the 770 koz Au Hobbs Pipe gold deposit including the adjacent 10m @ 17.7 g/t Au Castor Reef intersection (GHD009)

Soil sampling programme to commence Fraser Range Metals Group Limited (ASX:FRN) ("FRN" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an update to current exploration work being undertaken on Mt Adrah since the project's acquisition. The Mt Adrah project is located 44km east of Wagga Wagga in southern New South Wales. The tenure is located along 17km of the Gilmore Suture, a major terrane-bounding fault between the Wagga Metamorphic Belt to the west and the mineralised Central Belt / Tumut Block to the east. The Gilmore Suture and associated second-order faulting, contain numerous mines (e.g. Temora copper-gold deposit: 1.8Moz Au & 837kt Cu; Cobar goldfields) and artisanal workings along its extent. The Mt Adrah project contains the delineated Hobbs Pipe gold deposit which has an existing JORC 2012 -compliant Mineral Resource estimate of 20.5Mt @ 1.1g/t Au for 770,000 oz of contained gold1. High- grade reef style mineralisation has been intersected in three diamond drill holes within 200m of Hobbs Pipe and aligns with artisanal workings at surface. The high-grade intersections at depth include 10m @ 17.7 g/t Au from 506m (GHD009)2 at the Castor Reef Prospect and 1.2m @ 58.6 g/t Au from 624m (GHD011)3 at the White Deer Reef Prospect. JORC (2012) Indicated and Inferred Resources. Refer to ASX Announcement by Sovereign Gold Company Ltd (now Force Commodities Limited) on 27/12/2013: https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20131227/pdf/42lwgh4996pvch.pdf Fraser Range Metals to Acquire Mount Adrah Gold Project on 28/08/2019 https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20190823/pdf/447s52fxbdmrfc.pdf Refer to ASX Announcement by Sovereign Gold Company Ltd on 28/10/2013: https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20131028/pdf/42kc3zbm55l7ys.pdf Fraser Range Metals to Acquire Mount Adrah Gold Project on 28/08/2019 https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20190823/pdf/447s52fxbdmrfc.pdf Refer to ASX Announcement by Sovereign Gold Company Ltd on 28/10/2013: https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20131028/pdf/42kc3zbm55l7ys.pdf Fraser Range Metals to Acquire Mount Adrah Gold Project on 28/08/2019 https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20190823/pdf/447s52fxbdmrfc.pdf WWW.FRMETALS.COM.AU Executive Director Matthew Banks commented: "We are encouraged by the early analysis of information associated with the project and eagerly await upcoming programmes. The upcoming soil sampling programme will give great insight into the ranking of drill targets and we look forward to drilling these targets soon after. It is significant to note that a number of historical high-grade gold intercepts have never been followed up. It's the opinion of the Company that there lies one of the opportunities to unlock value in the upcoming programme. The equity market is energised by junior companies that are drilling in this environment and the net result has been some exciting new discoveries across Australia." Outside the Hobbs Pipe area, the project has had little systematic exploration. FRN has commenced exploration activities looking to test for both "pipe" and "reef" style mineralisation. The geological exploration programme has been managed by our two consulting geologists in Paull Parker and Damien Keys. The focus to date has been on stakeholder engagement, low impact data collection, maximising value from existing datasets and preparation for drill testing. Figure 1: Magnetics over Mt Adrah project including identified target areas Land Access Agreements signed The Company continues to develop strong relationships with current landholders having been given access to complete a mapping programme which traversed the majority of the project. This is the first complete detailed mapping that has been conducted across the project in over two decades. The local landholders have been very supportive and accommodating at every juncture. WWW.FRMETALS.COM.AU Land access agreements have been signed over the highest priority work areas, allowing the preparation of initial drilling programmes to be planned and conducted in the coming months. Reprocessing of legacy IP data A decision was taken to remodel the Sovereign Metals Limited 2013 IP data (ASX release 9th October 2013) surrounding the Hobbs Pipe deposit. The initial survey processing did not show a discrete chargeability anomaly at the deposit, despite the relatively high sulphide content of the Hobbs Pipe relative to surrounding country rock. After a quality check on the data, specialist consultants Austhai Geophysical Consultants and Zion Geophysics Inc carried out a 3D Inversion of the data and interpretation respectively. There were topography discrepancies flagged and it was also noted that survey design issues led to gaps in 3D coverage through the survey area. The new inversion and interpretation did confirm that the IP survey detected Hobbs Pipe, and 6 other features of interest (chargeability anomalies of pipe-like geometry) were present in the survey area (Figure 2). The Hobbs Pipe chargeability response was strongest at about 50m depth in the data, but the response at depth may be hampered by the geometry of the survey design. The other features of interest were selected based on having an anomalous chargeability response at a range of depths through the model generated, with slices taken at 50m, 75m, 100m and 150m below surface. These targets are generally more discrete than those in the initial modelling of the data, where broader larger target zones were outlined. The stratigraphic trends defined from detailed field mapping and shown on Figure 2 show that some of the chargeability trends are at high angles to stratigraphy, and thus not likely to be stratigraphic responses. Overlaying the previous drill testing and surface geochemical sampling shows that only Anomaly C of the six selected features of interest has been systematically tested by prior surface sampling and drilling. Field checking and more systematic surface geochemical sampling is planned to investigate targets A, B, D, E and other trends outlined. Another IP chargeability response is coincident with a portion of the Castor Reef prospect and will be tested in the first drilling campaign. A second IP chargeability response is located immediately north of the Hobbs Pipe and a diamond drill hole has been designed to determine the nature of the chargeability anomaly. The results of the inversion and interpretation are considered to be encouraging and have added to the targets of interest in the project. Further work is required to determine if any of the IP features identified (apart from C, which has already been tested to some extent) may be related to mineralisation. WWW.FRMETALS.COM.AU Figure 2: Remodelling of historical IP data has identified a number of new pipe targets (A to E). The image is chargeability values 100m below surface. High-grade reef targets drill ready At Mount Adrah, high-grade gold mineralisation has been observed at the Castor Reef, White Deer Reef, Stark Reef and Targayan Reef via shallow RAB drilling and channel-sampling of the historic workings. Very limited deep drilling intersected the quartz-gold reefs down-dip from the artisanal workings, with high-grade intersections including 10m @ 17.7 g/t Au from 506m (GHD009)4 at the Castor Reef Prospect and 1.2m @ 58.6 g/t Au from 624m (GHD011)5 at the White Deer Reef Prospect. Despite the drilling success, the up-dip extension of the reefs between the deep drill-holes and the historical workings at surface has not been effectively drill-tested and remains a priority target for FRN. Geological and structural 3D remodelling has refined drill the drill targets. A programme of works will be submitted shortly to the NSW Dept of Planning and Environment for approval and it is anticipated that drilling will commence a short time later. Refer to ASX Announcement by Sovereign Gold Company Ltd on 28/10/2013: https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20131028/pdf/42kc3zbm55l7ys.pdf and Fraser Range Metals to Acquire Mount Adrah Gold Project on 28/08/2019 https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20190823/pdf/447s52fxbdmrfc.pdf Refer to ASX Announcement by Sovereign Gold Company Ltd on 28/10/2013: https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20131028/pdf/42kc3zbm55l7ys.pdf and Fraser Range Metals to Acquire Mount Adrah Gold Project on 28/08/2019 https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20190823/pdf/447s52fxbdmrfc.pdf WWW.FRMETALS.COM.AU Figure 3: Cross section (looking north) through the Hobbs Pipe deposit and the Castor and White Deer prospects. Drilling is planned to test the inferred reef positions between surface and the deep drill intersections. WWW.FRMETALS.COM.AU Figure 4: One of the adits associated with the White Deer Reef. Approximately 25 metres to the west another line of workings can be seen. The second line of workings is inferred to be the Castor Reef line of lode. Field mapping completed Well respected geological consulting agency Model Earth were engaged to complete field mapping over the tenure. The mapping was completed early in the quarter to give FRN one consistent geological overview of the project. Field relationships along the length of the Gilmore Suture record at least a two-stage fold development that is relevant to the architecture at Mount Adrah and Hobbs Pipe. A first phase of folding has subvertical to steeply SW-dipping(NW-SE striking) axial planes and plunges shallowly to moderately to the northwest and southeast. This first phase of folding produced the NNW-SSE trending structural grain across the tenement area. A second overprinting series of folds is moderately to steeply plunging and re-fold both the axes and axial planes of the earlier generation. Both orientations of fold (the shallow and subsequent steeply plunging) can be observed at the metre-scale within individual exposures. The subvertical plunging fold hinges generated by the overprinting deformation creates a means for plumbing deeper fluids. The Hobbs Pipe intrusion at Mount Adrah is situated in the hinge of a pronounced regional-scale S- fold that re-orientates the earlier fold architecture. WWW.FRMETALS.COM.AU The Hobbs Pipe intrusion is therefore likely to have been emplaced during or late in the refolding event. Analysis of both the mapping data and mag information has identified several other S- Folds along the Gilmore Suture within the project. This provides a further focus for follow up work on the ground with soil sampling and potential targeting for eventual drilling. Twelve diamond holes were relogged at the NSW Core Library. Holes were logged for structural measurement and alteration characterisation particularly with respect to the relationship between the Hobbs Pipe deposit and the White Deer and Castor Reef lodes. Figure 5: Refolded metasediments near the Hobbs Pipe deposit. Next steps: Soil sampling programme Soil sampling has been planned for 7 areas through the tenure to assist in better defining targets for drill testing, covering a range of target types. These include covering IP geophysical targets, historic workings and prospects, geological targets and combinations of the above, where prior sampling is missing or not systematic. The current programme is estimated at 1800 samples. Infill and extension sampling may be required depending on results. WWW.FRMETALS.COM.AU Drilling programme of works submission for IP anomaly targets and Diggers Creek prospect RC programmes have been designed to target the IP anomalies identified in the broader Hobbs Pipe area and to test around historic workings in the Diggers Creek area. Soil sampling will be used to refine targeting before POW submission to the NSW Dept of Planning and Environment. - ENDS - This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Directors of the Company. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: Mr. Matthew Banks Executive Director Tel: +61 (8) 6555 2950 ABOUT MT ADRAH Fraser Range Metals group holds the Mount Adrah Gold Project ("Mount Adrah"), a highly prospective 200km2 tenement package located within the well-endowed Lachlan Orogen region in NSW. The project includes the Hobbs Pipe gold deposit which has an existing JORC 2012 -compliant Mineral Resource estimate of 20.5Mt @ 1.1g/t Au for 770,000 oz of contained gold. In addition to Hobbs Pipe, a number of high-grade gold reef systems have been identified by historic artisanal workings and limited exploration drilling, including down-hole intercepts such as 10m @ 17.7 g/t Au from 506m (GHD009) at the Castor Reef Prospect, about 200m north-east of Hobbs Pipe, and 1.2m @ 58.6 g/t Au from 624m (GHD011) at the White Deer Reef Prospect, a further 150m to the north-east of the GHD009 intercept. The drill-hole intervals are interpreted to align with the artisanal workings. However, surface geochemistry and drilling have not yet tested the near-surface potential of these targets. A number of quartz vein reef-style targets were identified as targets of interest in a study by prior owners in 2016. Results on the follow-up work done on some of these targets have been promising to date. Outside of the immediate Hobbs Pipe area, the project has had little exploration activity since the 1990's, with several areas of surface gold anomalies yet to be followed up with drilling. WWW.FRMETALS.COM.AU Forward-Looking Statements This document may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Fraser Range Metals Group Limited's planned exploration programme and other statements that are not historical facts. When used in this document, the words such as "could," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may", "potential," "should," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Although Fraser Range Metals Group Limited believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. ASX Listing Rule Information The company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements and, in the case of estimates of Mineral Resources, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the original market announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed. The company confirms that the form and context in which the competent persons findings have not been materially modified from the original announcement. Competent Person's Statement The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results and Mineral Resources for the Mount Adrah Project is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Mr Damien Keys, a Competent Person who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG). Mr Keys is currently a consultant to Wildcat Resources Limited, the vendor of the Mount Adrah Project. Mr Keys has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the JORC Code. Mr Keys consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. WWW.FRMETALS.COM.AU Table 1 for reporting in accordance with JORC Code Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data (Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections) Criteria Criteria Commentary Sampling • Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or specific • Diamond core HQ3 with 1/2 core samples. techniques specialized industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals • Diamond core HQ3 with 1/4 core samples for some Screen Fire Assays. under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF • Consistent cut distance 1 cm to the right of the orientation or markup line to reduce instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad potential of bias, and to leave the orientation line in the tray. meaning of sampling. • Fire Assay and Screen Fire Assay Gold. Gold is predominantly held in sulphides • Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and' the within disseminated sericite - sulphide alteration. Gold is occasionally visible in appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used. quartz veins. • Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public • 1/2 core HQ3 was sent to ALS laboratories on a 2m sample length basis and was Report. pulverised to produce a 30g charge for fire assay (Au_AA25), and 4 acid digestion • In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively for 48 element ICP-AES and ICP-MS analysis (ME-MS61). simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from • Screen Fire Assay on visible gold intercepts, on either full 2m sample lengths or on which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other individual quartz veins that are expected to carry high grade gold. cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation • Historic reverse circulation (RC) air track (percussion) drilling was undertaken. There types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. are no records of sampling methods in the available reports. Assay was by fire assay and Aqua Regia. • The IP surveying was completed by Fender Geophysics two GDD 16 channel receivers connected via 8 core data cables. Drilling • Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, • Diamond core, un-oriented HQ3 (Vertical hole) techniques auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard • Diamond core, oriented HQ3 tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is • Diamond core, un-oriented PQ3 for hole collars oriented and if so, by what method, etc). Historic drilling includes RC, diamond and air track (RAB equivalent). Drill sample • Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and • Core was drilled by HQ triple tube (HQ3) to maximise recovery. recovery results assessed. • Recovery is approximately 99% based on 2,290 measured intervals. • Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative • There is no relationship between recovery and grade in diamond drill holes, nature of the samples. correlation coefficient is -0.03. • Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and • There is no record of sample recovery for the historic drill holes. whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Logging • Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically • Core has been logged for lithology and structural data, including recovery and RQD logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, measurements. mining studies and metallurgical studies. • Core trays photographed and samples collected for specific gravity measurement. WWW.FRMETALS.COM.AU Criteria Criteria Commentary • Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, • All core is logged, all core logged to the same standard. channel, etc) photography. Historic holes have been logged for lithology and weathering / oxidation. • The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. Sub-sampling • If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken. • 1/2 Core cut with a core saw. techniques • If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether • 1/4 Core cut with a core saw for submission for metallurgical assessment. and sample sampled wet or dry. • Sample preparation by accredited laboratory. High quality and appropriate preparation For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample • preparation technique for assay methods in use. preparation technique. • Consistent sampling of core at 2m intervals, this was considered appropriate by the • Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise prior owners given their understanding of grade homogeneity and observed representivity of samples. mineralisation. • Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in-situ • At this time no field duplicates have been submitted, half or quarter core is in storage material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half at the NSW DPI core storage facility if required for future analysis. sampling. • Sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. • Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being Details of the historic RC sampling programmes are not available. sampled. Quality of • The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory • For diamond core fire assay for gold and ICP-AES and ICP-MS for multi-element assay data procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total. analysis. Techniques considered total for the type of mineralization sampled. and laboratory • For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the • For diamond core Screen Fire Assay for visible gold intercepts or where coarse gold tests parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and is predicted to occur. model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc. • No blanks, standards, field, course reject or pulp duplicates have been submitted to • Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks, the laboratory for testing as part of the prior diamond drilling programme. A QA/QC duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of programme is planned for submission of the above at a rate of 1:20 for all new holes. accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have been established. A blind repeat programme will be established for existing assayed intervals. • Historic holes were assayed by a combination of Aqua Regia, Fire Assay and unspecified AAS. There is very little QA/QC data available for the historic samples. Verification of • The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative • No twinned holes have been drilled. Historic RC drill data supports the grade ranges sampling and company personnel. from new diamond drill holes. assaying • The use of twinned holes. • Review of the grade distribution between the diamond and the historic RC holes • Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data indicates that it is possible the RC holes are bias low compared to the diamond drill holes. This is in the process of being reviewed. storage (physical and electronic) protocols. • There are no samples of the historic drill holes of sufficient size for re assay • Discuss any adjustment to assay data. submission. Some sample remnants are in some chip trays at the Londonderry Core library. • At this time there are no processes or procedures guiding data collection, collation, verification and storage. Implementation and development of procedures and documentation are currently being planned. • There are no adjustments to the assay data. WWW.FRMETALS.COM.AU Criteria Criteria Commentary • Geophysical data was processed, and quality checked daily by the contractors, Fender Geophysics. Final data has been Quality checked by Austhai Geophysical Consultants before interpretation by Zion Geophysics Inc. Location of • Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down- • Collar coordinates by the prior owner were sited using handheld Garmin GPSMAP® data points hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral 62sc. Resource estimation. • Digital survey tool used for down hole surveying. • Specification of the grid system used. • DGPS Collar location and RL data will be undertaken going forward. • Quality and adequacy of topographic control. • All recently drilled holes will where possible be re surveyed using DGPS at the completion of the next drilling programme. • All current data is in MGA94 (Zone 55). • Historic data has been converted to in MGA94 (Zone 55). • Historic data collar co-ordinates were listed as confirmed to have been in the correct position/ within 1m in MGA94 (Zone 55). A new project database compiled to current quality standards is being assembled. • Digital topographic data is available from a detailed DTM survey undertaken in 1997. The accuracy of the data at a project scale is yet to be assessed but is assumed to be reasonable. • IP data locations were collected with handheld GPS and the data has an accuracy of 5m. Data spacing • Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results. • There is sufficient data and it is sufficiently closely spaced to establish a reasonable and • Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree geological interpretation in the area of interest. The data available also provided distribution continuity of mineralization and a local scale. of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied. • Current drill spacing of 200m x 200m down to 20m x 20m allows for the reporting of a • Whether sample compositing has been applied. Mineral Resource. • Samples have not been composited but 2m half core sample lengths have been submitted for assay on the basis of the gold mineralization being homogeneous. This will be reassessed if and when narrower high grade veins or structures become evident. • IP survey parameters were 50m dipole spacings on 800m receiver lines, 100m line spacings over a survey length of 2km. Orientation of • Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible • Drilling by Sovereign Gold employed core orientation device for all holes with the data in structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type. exception of GHD001 which was a vertical hole. relation to • If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key • Significant orientated structural data on geological and structure features have been geological mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this collected. structure should be assessed and reported if material. • The geological area of interest is vertical at approximately 180m x 160m in diameter. Diamond holes have been from numerous directions, vertical holes have also been drilled. • Given the style and nature of the mineralization observed, drill angle relative to structure or vein orientation is not considered relevant at this stage with respect to WWW.FRMETALS.COM.AU Criteria Criteria Commentary sample bias at Hobbs Pipe. For the high-grade gold reef targets it is anticipated that drilling orientation optimization will be critical to avoid a sample bias; however it is too early to define the orientation of the mineralization at this stage. • IP used NNE-SSW oriented survey lines. Sample • The measures taken to ensure sample security. • Current core samples were securely stored at a private facility. security Audits or • The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. • A high-level review of data collection, collation, storage and procedures has been reviews undertaken. The data has been found to be in good condition. The lack of documented procedures and QA/QC has been commented upon and plans are being generated to rectify outstanding issues going forward. Where practicable previous drilling and historic data will be validated as well. Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results (Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.) Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral • Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements • EL6372, EL8606 and EL7844 are held 100% by Wildcat Gold Pty Ltd. tenement and or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, • Tenure is current and in good standing. There are no extraordinary impediments to land tenure overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national obtaining a licence to operate in the area. status park and environmental settings. • The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. Exploration • Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. • The resource estimate and exploration results reported here were generated by the done by other previous owner of the project, Sovereign Gold Company Ltd. Historic work parties undertaken by Sovereign Gold, Getty Oil, Cyprus Australia, Michelago, North Limited and Golden Cross Resources have contributed to the current project development. Soil sampling, airborne magnetics, rotary air blast (RAB), Airtrack, RC, diamond drilling, and some resource estimation work has been completed previously. Work was undertaken to a high standard, though different groups had different conceptual targets and target thresholds and ability to fund exploration to test them. Geology • Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation. • Hobbs Pipe has previously been interpreted to represent a mesozonal to epizonal Intrusion-Related Gold System (IRGS) located along the Gilmore Suture on the edge of a buried pluton. Geological studies have commenced to refine and check this interpretation. Orogenic lode-style mineralisation (narrow-vein gold "reefs") has been encountered proximal to Hobbs Pipe and is known elsewhere in the region. Drill hole • A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration • All drillholes have been previously reported. The exploration results included in this information results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill announcement refer to drill-holes that targeted the high-grade gold vein holes: mineralization external to the Hobbs Pipe deposit, and are as follows: WWW.FRMETALS.COM.AU Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary - easting and northing of the drill hole collar Easting Northing RL Collar Collar Total - elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of Hole ID Grid the drill hole collar (m) (m) (m) Azimuth Dip Depth (m) - dip and azimuth of the hole GHD007 6104594 583479 399 MGA94 Z55 50 -75 924.10 - down hole length and interception depth - hole length. GHD008 6104590 583492 398 MGA94 Z55 267 -83 699.60 • If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information GHD009 6104587 583444 387 MGA94 Z55 29 -60 1312.60 is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of GHD010 6104593 583448 387 MGA94 Z55 120 -55 740.30 the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. GHD011 6104592 583445 387 MGA94 Z55 41 -55 969.60 Data • In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum • The reported intersections are uncut as the nature of the gold mineralization is not yet aggregation and/or minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of high grades) and cut-off well defined. Intercepts are reported as length-weighted averages, and proposed methods grades are usually Material and should be stated. mining styles, are known. • Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high-grade results • The intercept reported for GHD011 is over one sample interval with no aggregation. and longer lengths of low-grade results, the procedure used for such The intercept reported for GHD009 contains 6m of lower-grade but anomalous aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such material (0.2 - 0.4g/t) between significantly higher grade zones. aggregations should be shown in detail. • None used • The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. Relationship • These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration • The orientation of mineralisation and hence true widths and depth potential of the between Results. high-grade reef mineralization is not yet known. mineralization • If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is • The geometry is not currently known but detailed re-logging and mapping is proposed widths and known, its nature should be reported. to assist in determining this intercept • If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be lengths a clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole length, true width not known'). Diagrams • Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts • See "New Gold Discovery at Mount Adrah - 10m @ 17.7g/t Au at Castor Prospect" should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should reported by Sovereign Gold Company Ltd (ASX:SOC) to the ASX on 28th October include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and 2013, "Bonanza hit of 1.2m @ 58.6 g/t Au confirms multiple high-grade structures at appropriate sectional views. Mount Adrah" " reported by Sovereign Gold Company Ltd (ASX:SOC) to the ASX on 21st November 2013 and "Mineral Resources for the Mount Adrah Gold Project" reported by Sovereign Gold Company Ltd (ASX:SOC) to the ASX on 27th December 2013. Balanced • Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, • Further work (detailed re-logging, additional mapping and sampling and additional reporting representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be drilling) is required to clearly establish which zones may be correlated. Reporting of practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. all existing results are considered balanced. WWW.FRMETALS.COM.AU Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Other • Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported • The intercept reported for GHD009 correlate with a Fe-carbonate alteration zone and substantive including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey distinct geolological contact. The style of alteration and location at a defined position exploration results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of are considered encouraging in terms of alteration intensity, ability to trace the zone, data treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and will be checked against detailed mapping. and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Further work • The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for lateral extensions or • Complete geological mapping and core logging study to update project target depth extensions or large-scalestep-out drilling). framework. • Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the • Complete building of comprehensive exploration database for project to confirm main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this current targets and assess them. Geochemical follow-up of priority targets external to information is not commercially sensitive. current resources is the current priority. • Drill testing of priority targets at considered appropriate and in accordance with company objectives. WWW.FRMETALS.COM.AU Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Fraser Range Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 23 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2020 23:17:02 UTC 0 Latest news on FRASER RANGE METALS GROUP 03:48a FRASER RANGE METALS : Half Year Report - Additional Information PU 03/31 FRASER RANGE METALS : February 2020 Monthly Cash Flow PU 03/10 FRASER RANGE METALS : Half Yearly Report and Accounts PU 03/09 FRASER RANGE METALS : Exploration results from fraser range drilling PU 03/02 FRASER RANGE METALS : January 2020 Monthly Cash Flow PU 01/28 FRASER RANGE METALS : December 2019 Monthly Cash Flow PU 01/06 FRASER RANGE METALS : Cleansing Statement PU 01/06 FRASER RANGE METALS : Change of Director's Interest Notice - TB PU 01/06 FRASER RANGE METALS : Initial Director's Interest Notice - MB PU 01/06 FRASER RANGE METALS : Final Director's Interest Notice - ZL PU