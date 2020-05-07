Fraser Range Metals : Proposed issue of Securities - FRN

Proposed issue of securities Announcement Summary Entity name FRASER RANGE METALS GROUP LTD Announcement Type New announcement Date of this announcement Thursday May 7, 2020 The Proposed issue is: An offer of securities under a securities purchase plan A placement or other type of issue Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for an offer of securities under a securities purchase plan Maximum Number of ASX +Security Code +Security Description +securities to be issued FRN ORDINARY FULLY PAID 30,000,000 +Record date Thursday May 7, 2020 Offer closing date Tuesday June 2, 2020 +Issue date Wednesday June 10, 2020 Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue Maximum Number of ASX +Security Code +Security Description +securities to be issued FRN ORDINARY FULLY PAID 110,000,000 Proposed +issue date Thursday May 14, 2020 Refer to next page for full details of the announcement Proposed issue of securities 1 / 9

Proposed issue of securities Part 1 - Entity and announcement details 1.1 Name of +Entity FRASER RANGE METALS GROUP LTD We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules. 1.2 Registered Number Type Registration Number ABN 65098236938 1.3 ASX issuer code FRN The announcement is New announcement Date of this announcement Thursday May 7, 2020 1.6 The Proposed issue is: An offer of +securities under a +securities purchase plan A placement or other type of issue Proposed issue of securities 2 / 9

Proposed issue of securities Part 4 - Details of proposed offer under securities purchase plan Part 4A - Conditions 4A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the offer of +securities under the +securities purchase plan issue to be unconditional? +Security holder approval Court approval Lodgement of court order with +ASIC ACCC approval FIRB approval Another approval/condition external to the entity No Part 4B - Offer details Class or classes of +securities that will participate in the proposed issue and class or classes of +securities proposed to be issued ASX +Security Code and Description FRN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities? No Details of +securities proposed to be issued ASX +Security Code and Description FRN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID Maximum Number of +securities proposed to be issued 30,000,000 Minimum Number of +securities proposed to be offered to each individual +security holder 40,000 Maximum Number of +securities proposed to be offered to each individual +security holder 1,200,000 Proposed issue of securities 3 / 9

Proposed issue of securities Minimum subscription $ amount proposed to be offered to each individual security holder AUD Purpose of the issue Maximum subscription $ amount proposed to be offered to each individual security holder AUD Proceeds from the Capital Raising will be utilised for the upcoming substantial soil sampling program and 2000m+ diamond drilling campaign at the Mt Adrah gold project. The company will also embark on getting a better understanding of its strategic land position in the Mallina Province.Newfunds will also be used for general work capital requirements. Offer price details for retail security holders Issue Currency Offer Price per +security Estimated or Actual? AUD - Australian Dollar AUD 0.02500 Actual Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class? Yes Oversubscription & Scale back details May a scale back be applied to this event? Yes Provide the scale back details The Company, in its absolute discretion, may undertake a scale back of applications for new shares under the share purchase plan to the extent and in the manner it sees fit. If a scale back produces a fractional number of new shares when applied to a parcel, the number of new shares that the applicant will be issued will be rounded up to the nearest whole number of new shares. Part 4C - Timetable 4C.1 Date of announcement of +security purchase plan Friday May 8, 2020 4C.2 +Record date Thursday May 7, 2020 4C.3 Date on which offer documents will be made available to investors Thursday May 14, 2020 4C.4 Offer open date Thursday May 14, 2020 Proposed issue of securities 4 / 9

Proposed issue of securities 4C.5 Offer closing date Tuesday June 2, 2020 4C.6 Announcement of results Friday June 5, 2020 4C.7 +Issue date Wednesday June 10, 2020 Part 4D - Listing Rule requirements 4D.1 Does the offer under the +securities purchase plan meet the requirements of listing rule 7.2 exception 5 that: the number of +securities to be issued is not greater than 30% of the number of fully paid +ordinary securities already on issue; and the issue price of the +securities is at least 80% of the +volume weighted average market price for +securities in that +class, calculated over the last 5 days on which sales in the +securities were recorded, either before the day on which the issue was announced or before the day on which the issue was made? Yes Part 4E - Fees and expenses 4E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed offer? No 4E.2 Is the proposed offer to be underwritten? No 4E.3 Will brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of eligible +security holders be paid a handling fee or commission? No 4E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed offer Part 4F - Further Information Proposed issue of securities 5 / 9

Proposed issue of securities 4F.1 Will the entity be changing its dividend/distribution policy if the proposed offer is successful? No 4F.2 Countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be eligible to accept the proposed offer 4F.3 URL on the entity's website where investors can download information about the proposed offe www.frmetals.com.au 4F.4 Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the proposed offer Proposed issue of securities 6 / 9

Proposed issue of securities Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue Part 7A - Conditions 7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue? +Security holder approval Court approval Lodgement of court order with +ASIC ACCC approval FIRB approval Another approval/condition external to the entity Yes 7A.1a Conditions Approval/Condition Date for determination Is the date estimated or ** Approval +Security holder approval Saturday May 30, 2020 actual? received/condition met? Estimated Comments Part 7B - Issue details Is the proposed security a 'New Will the proposed issue of this class' (+securities in a class that is +security include an offer of not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) attaching +securities? or an 'Existing class' (additional No securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)? Existing class Details of +securities proposed to be issued ASX +Security Code and Description FRN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID Maximum Number of +securities proposed to be issued 110,000,000 Proposed issue of securities 7 / 9

Proposed issue of securities Purpose of the issue Proceeds from the Capital Raising will be utilised for the upcoming substantial soil sampling program and 2000m+ diamond drilling campaign at the Mt Adrah gold project. The company will also embark on getting a better understanding of its strategic land position in the Mallina Province.Newfunds will also be used for general work capital requirements. Offer price details for retail security holders In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? AUD - Australian Dollar What is the issue price per +security? AUD 0.02500 Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class? Yes Oversubscription & Scale back details May a scale back be applied to this event? No Part 7C - Timetable 7C.1 Proposed +issue date Thursday May 14, 2020 Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements 7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the issue under listing rule 7.1? No 7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1? Yes 7D.1b ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1? 47,550,000 7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)? Yes 7D.1c ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A? 31,700,000 Proposed issue of securities 8 / 9

Proposed issue of securities 7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11.1 participating in the proposed issue? No 7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules? No 7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow? No Part 7E - Fees and expenses 7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue? Yes 7E.1a Who is the lead manager/broker? Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited 7E.1b What fee, commission or other consideration is payable to them for acting as lead manager/broker? 4% Capital Raising Fee and 2% Management fee on funds raised 7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten? No 7E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed issue Part 7F - Further Information 7F.1 Will the entity be changing its dividend/distribution policy if the proposed issue proceeds? No 7F.2 Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the proposed issue Allotment of the Placement Shares is expected to occur in the following manner: Tranche 1 - The Company will issue 47,550,000 fully paid ordinary shares under its ASX Listing Rule 7.1 capacity and 31,700,000 fully paid ordinary shares under its ASX Listing Rule 7.1A capacity on or about Thursday, 14 May 2020 Tranche 2 - The Company will issue 30,750,000 fully paid ordinary shares, subject to the necessary shareholder approvals, following a shareholder meeting in late June 2020 Proposed issue of securities 9 / 9