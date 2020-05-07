Fraser Range Metals : Proposed issue of Securities - FRN

Proposed issue of securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
FRASER RANGE METALS GROUP LTD
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Thursday May 7, 2020
The Proposed issue is:
An offer of securities under a securities purchase plan
A placement or other type of issue
Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for an offer of securities under a securities purchase plan
Maximum Number of
ASX +Security Code
+Security Description
+securities to be issued
FRN
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
30,000,000
+Record date
Thursday May 7, 2020
Offer closing date
Tuesday June 2, 2020
+Issue date
Wednesday June 10, 2020
Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue
Maximum Number of
ASX +Security Code
+Security Description
+securities to be issued
FRN
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
110,000,000
Proposed +issue date
Thursday May 14, 2020
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
FRASER RANGE METALS GROUP LTD
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
|
Registered Number Type
|
Registration Number
|
ABN
|
65098236938
1.3
|
ASX issuer code
|
FRN
The announcement is New announcement
-
Date of this announcement
Thursday May 7, 2020
1.6 The Proposed issue is:
An offer of +securities under a +securities purchase plan
A placement or other type of issue
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Part 4 - Details of proposed offer under securities purchase plan
Part 4A - Conditions
4A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the offer of +securities under the +securities purchase plan issue to be unconditional?
+Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity
No
Part 4B - Offer details
Class or classes of +securities that will participate in the proposed issue and class or classes of +securities proposed to be issued
ASX +Security Code and Description
FRN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?
No
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
ASX +Security Code and Description
FRN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Maximum Number of +securities proposed to be issued
30,000,000
Minimum Number of +securities proposed to be offered to each individual +security holder
40,000
Maximum Number of +securities proposed to be offered to each individual +security holder
1,200,000
Proposed issue of securities
|
3 / 9
Proposed issue of securities
Minimum subscription $ amount proposed to be offered to each individual security holder
AUD
Purpose of the issue
Maximum subscription $ amount proposed to be offered to each individual security holder
AUD
Proceeds from the Capital Raising will be utilised for the upcoming substantial soil sampling program and 2000m+ diamond drilling campaign at the Mt Adrah gold project. The company will also embark on getting a better understanding of its strategic land position in the Mallina Province.Newfunds will also be used for general work capital requirements.
Offer price details for retail security holders
|
|
Issue Currency
|
Offer Price per +security
|
Estimated or Actual?
|
AUD - Australian Dollar
|
AUD 0.02500
|
Actual
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Oversubscription & Scale back details
May a scale back be applied to this event?
Yes
Provide the scale back details
The Company, in its absolute discretion, may undertake a scale back of applications for new shares under the share purchase plan to the extent and in the manner it sees fit.
If a scale back produces a fractional number of new shares when applied to a parcel, the number of new shares that the applicant will be issued will be rounded up to the nearest whole number of new shares.
Part 4C - Timetable
4C.1 Date of announcement of +security purchase plan
Friday May 8, 2020
4C.2 +Record date
Thursday May 7, 2020
4C.3 Date on which offer documents will be made available to investors
Thursday May 14, 2020
4C.4 Offer open date
Thursday May 14, 2020
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
4C.5 Offer closing date
Tuesday June 2, 2020
4C.6 Announcement of results
Friday June 5, 2020
4C.7 +Issue date
Wednesday June 10, 2020
Part 4D - Listing Rule requirements
4D.1 Does the offer under the +securities purchase plan meet the requirements of listing rule 7.2 exception 5 that:
the number of +securities to be issued is not greater than 30% of the number of fully paid +ordinary securities already on issue; and
the issue price of the +securities is at least 80% of the +volume weighted average market price for +securities in that +class, calculated over the last 5 days on which sales in the +securities were recorded, either before the day on which the issue was announced or before the day on which the issue was made?
Yes
Part 4E - Fees and expenses
4E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed offer? No
4E.2 Is the proposed offer to be underwritten? No
4E.3 Will brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of eligible +security holders be paid a handling fee or commission?
No
4E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed offer
Part 4F - Further Information
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
4F.1 Will the entity be changing its dividend/distribution policy if the proposed offer is successful? No
4F.2 Countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be eligible to accept the proposed offer
4F.3 URL on the entity's website where investors can download information about the proposed offe
www.frmetals.com.au
4F.4 Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the proposed offer
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue
Part 7A - Conditions
7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue?
+Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity
Yes
7A.1a Conditions
|
Approval/Condition
|
Date for determination
|
Is the date estimated or
|
** Approval
|
+Security holder approval
|
Saturday May 30, 2020
|
actual?
|
received/condition met?
|
Estimated
|
Comments
|
Part 7B - Issue details
Is the proposed security a 'New
|
Will the proposed issue of this
|
class' (+securities in a class that is
|
+security include an offer of
|
not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
|
attaching +securities?
|
or an 'Existing class' (additional
|
No
|
securities in a class that is already
|
|
quoted or recorded by ASX)?
|
|
Existing class
|
|
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
ASX +Security Code and Description
|
|
FRN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
|
Maximum Number of +securities
|
proposed to be issued
|
110,000,000
|
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Purpose of the issue
Proceeds from the Capital Raising will be utilised for the upcoming substantial soil sampling program and 2000m+ diamond drilling campaign at the Mt Adrah gold project. The company will also embark on getting a better understanding of its strategic land position in the Mallina Province.Newfunds will also be used for general work capital requirements.
Offer price details for retail security holders
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?
AUD - Australian Dollar
What is the issue price per +security?
AUD 0.02500
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Oversubscription & Scale back details
May a scale back be applied to this event?
No
Part 7C - Timetable
7C.1 Proposed +issue date
Thursday May 14, 2020
Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements
7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the issue under listing rule 7.1? No
7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?
Yes
7D.1b ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?
47,550,000
7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)?
Yes
7D.1c ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A?
31,700,000
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11.1 participating in the proposed issue? No
7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules? No
7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow? No
Part 7E - Fees and expenses
7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue? Yes
7E.1a Who is the lead manager/broker?
Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited
7E.1b What fee, commission or other consideration is payable to them for acting as lead manager/broker?
4% Capital Raising Fee and 2% Management fee on funds raised
7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten? No
7E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed issue
Part 7F - Further Information
7F.1 Will the entity be changing its dividend/distribution policy if the proposed issue proceeds? No
7F.2 Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the proposed issue
Allotment of the Placement Shares is expected to occur in the following manner:
Tranche 1 - The Company will issue 47,550,000 fully paid ordinary shares under its ASX Listing Rule 7.1 capacity and 31,700,000 fully paid ordinary shares under its ASX Listing Rule 7.1A capacity on or about Thursday, 14 May 2020 Tranche 2 - The Company will issue 30,750,000 fully paid ordinary shares, subject to the necessary shareholder approvals, following a shareholder meeting in late June 2020
Proposed issue of securities
Fraser Range Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.