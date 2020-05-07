Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Fraser Range Metals Group Limited    FRN   AU000000FRN9

FRASER RANGE METALS GROUP LIMITED

(FRN)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 05/01
0.028 AUD   +21.74%
09:44pFRASER RANGE METALS : Proposed issue of Securities - FRN
PU
05/06FRASER RANGE METALS : Trading Halt
PU
04/29FRASER RANGE METALS : Prospective tenements secured in new pilbara gold province
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fraser Range Metals : Proposed issue of Securities - FRN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 09:44pm EDT

Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

FRASER RANGE METALS GROUP LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday May 7, 2020

The Proposed issue is:

An offer of securities under a securities purchase plan

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for an offer of securities under a securities purchase plan

Maximum Number of

ASX +Security Code

+Security Description

+securities to be issued

FRN

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

30,000,000

+Record date

Thursday May 7, 2020

Offer closing date

Tuesday June 2, 2020

+Issue date

Wednesday June 10, 2020

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +Security Code

+Security Description

+securities to be issued

FRN

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

110,000,000

Proposed +issue date

Thursday May 14, 2020

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 9

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

FRASER RANGE METALS GROUP LTD

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

65098236938

1.3

ASX issuer code

FRN

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

Thursday May 7, 2020

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

An offer of +securities under a +securities purchase plan

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 9

Proposed issue of securities

Part 4 - Details of proposed offer under securities purchase plan

Part 4A - Conditions

4A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the offer of +securities under the +securities purchase plan issue to be unconditional?

+Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity

No

Part 4B - Offer details

Class or classes of +securities that will participate in the proposed issue and class or classes of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +Security Code and Description

FRN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?

No

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +Security Code and Description

FRN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Maximum Number of +securities proposed to be issued

30,000,000

Minimum Number of +securities proposed to be offered to each individual +security holder

40,000

Maximum Number of +securities proposed to be offered to each individual +security holder

1,200,000

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 9

Proposed issue of securities

Minimum subscription $ amount proposed to be offered to each individual security holder

AUD

Purpose of the issue

Maximum subscription $ amount proposed to be offered to each individual security holder

AUD

Proceeds from the Capital Raising will be utilised for the upcoming substantial soil sampling program and 2000m+ diamond drilling campaign at the Mt Adrah gold project. The company will also embark on getting a better understanding of its strategic land position in the Mallina Province.Newfunds will also be used for general work capital requirements.

Offer price details for retail security holders

Issue Currency

Offer Price per +security

Estimated or Actual?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.02500

Actual

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Oversubscription & Scale back details

May a scale back be applied to this event?

Yes

Provide the scale back details

The Company, in its absolute discretion, may undertake a scale back of applications for new shares under the share purchase plan to the extent and in the manner it sees fit.

If a scale back produces a fractional number of new shares when applied to a parcel, the number of new shares that the applicant will be issued will be rounded up to the nearest whole number of new shares.

Part 4C - Timetable

4C.1 Date of announcement of +security purchase plan

Friday May 8, 2020

4C.2 +Record date

Thursday May 7, 2020

4C.3 Date on which offer documents will be made available to investors

Thursday May 14, 2020

4C.4 Offer open date

Thursday May 14, 2020

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 9

Proposed issue of securities

4C.5 Offer closing date

Tuesday June 2, 2020

4C.6 Announcement of results

Friday June 5, 2020

4C.7 +Issue date

Wednesday June 10, 2020

Part 4D - Listing Rule requirements

4D.1 Does the offer under the +securities purchase plan meet the requirements of listing rule 7.2 exception 5 that:

the number of +securities to be issued is not greater than 30% of the number of fully paid +ordinary securities already on issue; and

the issue price of the +securities is at least 80% of the +volume weighted average market price for +securities in that +class, calculated over the last 5 days on which sales in the +securities were recorded, either before the day on which the issue was announced or before the day on which the issue was made?

Yes

Part 4E - Fees and expenses

4E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed offer? No

4E.2 Is the proposed offer to be underwritten? No

4E.3 Will brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of eligible +security holders be paid a handling fee or commission?

No

4E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed offer

Part 4F - Further Information

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 9

Proposed issue of securities

4F.1 Will the entity be changing its dividend/distribution policy if the proposed offer is successful? No

4F.2 Countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be eligible to accept the proposed offer

4F.3 URL on the entity's website where investors can download information about the proposed offe

www.frmetals.com.au

4F.4 Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the proposed offer

Proposed issue of securities

6 / 9

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue?

+Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity

Yes

7A.1a Conditions

Approval/Condition

Date for determination

Is the date estimated or

** Approval

+Security holder approval

Saturday May 30, 2020

actual?

received/condition met?

Estimated

Comments

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +Security Code and Description

FRN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Maximum Number of +securities

proposed to be issued

110,000,000

Proposed issue of securities

7 / 9

Proposed issue of securities

Purpose of the issue

Proceeds from the Capital Raising will be utilised for the upcoming substantial soil sampling program and 2000m+ diamond drilling campaign at the Mt Adrah gold project. The company will also embark on getting a better understanding of its strategic land position in the Mallina Province.Newfunds will also be used for general work capital requirements.

Offer price details for retail security holders

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

What is the issue price per +security?

AUD 0.02500

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Oversubscription & Scale back details

May a scale back be applied to this event?

No

Part 7C - Timetable

7C.1 Proposed +issue date

Thursday May 14, 2020

Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements

7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the issue under listing rule 7.1? No

7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

Yes

7D.1b ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

47,550,000

7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)?

Yes

7D.1c ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A?

31,700,000

Proposed issue of securities

8 / 9

Proposed issue of securities

7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11.1 participating in the proposed issue? No

7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules? No

7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow? No

Part 7E - Fees and expenses

7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue? Yes

7E.1a Who is the lead manager/broker?

Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited

7E.1b What fee, commission or other consideration is payable to them for acting as lead manager/broker?

4% Capital Raising Fee and 2% Management fee on funds raised

7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten? No

7E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed issue

Part 7F - Further Information

7F.1 Will the entity be changing its dividend/distribution policy if the proposed issue proceeds? No

7F.2 Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the proposed issue

Allotment of the Placement Shares is expected to occur in the following manner:

Tranche 1 - The Company will issue 47,550,000 fully paid ordinary shares under its ASX Listing Rule 7.1 capacity and 31,700,000 fully paid ordinary shares under its ASX Listing Rule 7.1A capacity on or about Thursday, 14 May 2020 Tranche 2 - The Company will issue 30,750,000 fully paid ordinary shares, subject to the necessary shareholder approvals, following a shareholder meeting in late June 2020

Proposed issue of securities

9 / 9

Disclaimer

Fraser Range Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 01:43:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FRASER RANGE METALS GROUP
09:44pFRASER RANGE METALS : Proposed issue of Securities - FRN
PU
05/06FRASER RANGE METALS : Trading Halt
PU
04/29FRASER RANGE METALS : Prospective tenements secured in new pilbara gold province
PU
04/22FRASER RANGE METALS : Mt adrah exploration update
PU
04/22FRASER RANGE METALS : Half Year Report - Additional Information
PU
03/31FRASER RANGE METALS : February 2020 Monthly Cash Flow
PU
03/10FRASER RANGE METALS : Half Yearly Report and Accounts
PU
03/09FRASER RANGE METALS : Exploration results from fraser range drilling
PU
03/02FRASER RANGE METALS : January 2020 Monthly Cash Flow
PU
01/28FRASER RANGE METALS : December 2019 Monthly Cash Flow
PU
More news
Chart FRASER RANGE METALS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fraser Range Metals Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Clement Bahen Director
Aidan Platel Non-Executive director
Alexander Robert Harry Hewlett Non-Executive Director
Matthew Ian Banks Executive Director
Zane Robert Lewis Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRASER RANGE METALS GROUP LIMITED3.70%6
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-12.14%42 473
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-22.53%25 063
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-31.63%12 472
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-0.80%10 345
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.0.02%6 773
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group