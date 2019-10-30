Fraser Range Metals : September 2019 Monthly Cash Flow

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report
2.
Cash flows from investing activities
2.1
Payments to acquire:
(a) property, plant and equipment
-
-
(b) tenements (see item 10)
-
-
(c)
investments
-
-
(d)
other non-current assets
-
-
2.2
Proceeds from the disposal of:
(a) property, plant and equipment
-
-
(b) tenements (see item 10)
-
-
(c)
investments
-
-
(d)
other non-current assets
-
-
2.3
Cash flows from loans to other entities
-
-
2.4
Dividends received (see note 3)
-
-
2.5
Other (provide details if material)
-
-
2.6 Net cash from / (used in) investing
activities
-
-
3.
Cash flows from financing activities
3.1
Proceeds from issues of shares
-
-
3.2
Proceeds from issue of convertible notes
-
-
3.3
Proceeds from exercise of share options
-
-
3.4 Transaction costs related to issues of
shares, convertible notes or options
-
-
3.5
Proceeds from borrowings
-
-
3.6
Repayment of borrowings
-
-
3.7 Transaction costs related to loans and
borrowings
-
-
3.8
Dividends paid
-
-
3.9
Other (provide details if material)
-
-
3.10
Net cash from / (used in) financing
activities
-
-
Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report
4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period
4.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of
period
1,860
1,978
4.2 Net cash from / (used in) operating
activities (item 1.9 above)
(65)
(118)
4.3 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities
(item 2.6 above)
-
-
4.4 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities
(item 3.10 above)
-
-
4.5 Effect of movement in exchange rates on
cash held
-
-
4.6 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
5. Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents
at the end of the month (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts
1,860
1,860
Current month
Previous month
(September 2019)
(August 2019)
$A'000
$A'000
5.1
Bank balances
1,860
1,860
5.2
Call deposits
-
-
5.3
Bank overdrafts
-
-
5.4
Other (provide details)
-
-
5.5
Cash and cash equivalents at end of
month (should equal item 4.6 above)
1,860
1,860
6.
Payments to directors of the entity and their associates
Current month
(September 2019)
$A'000
6.1
Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2
-
6.2 Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included
in item 2.3
-
6.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2
-
Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report
7.
Payments to related entities of the entity and their
Current month
associates
(September 2019)
$A'000
Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2
Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in item 2.3
Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2
-
-
-
8.
Financing facilities available
Total facility amount
Amount drawn at
Add notes as necessary for an
at month end
month end
understanding of the position
$A'000
$A'000
8.1
Loan facilities
-
-
8.2
Credit standby arrangements
-
-
8.3
Other (please specify)
-
-
8.4 Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after month end, include details of those facilities as well.
-
9.
Estimated cash outflows for next month
$A'000
9.1
Exploration and evaluation
10
9.2
Development
-
9.3
Production
-
9.4
Staff costs
-
9.5
Administration and corporate costs
95
9.6
Other (provide details if material)
-
9.7
Total estimated cash outflows
105
10.
Changes in tenements
Tenement
Nature of
Interest at
Interest at
(items 2.1(b) and 2.2(b) above)
reference
interest
beginning
end of
and location
of month
month
10.1
Interests in mining tenements and
-
-
-
-
petroleum tenements lapsed,
relinquished or reduced
10.2
Interests in mining tenements and
-
-
-
-
petroleum tenements acquired or
increased
Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report
Compliance statement
This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.
This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.
The monthly report provides a basis for informing the market how the entity's activities have been financed for the past month and the effect on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information is encouraged to do so, in a note or notes included in or attached to this report.
If this monthly report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 6: Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources and AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this monthly report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standards apply to this report.
Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity.
