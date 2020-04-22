Frasers Centrepoint Trust : FCT Reports 2Q20 DPU Of 1.61 Cents, 48.7% Lower Year-On-Year

Gross revenue remained stable, distributable income lifted by contributions from PGIM ARF and SST

Gross revenue for 2Q20 was S$50.2 million, up 0.9% y-o-y on gross rent increase from renewals and step up rents from existing leases. NPI for the quarter was S$36.0 million, down 1.3% y-o-y as growth in property expense outpaced revenue growth during the quarter.

Income available for distribution for 2Q20 rose 25.0% to S$36.0 million, due mainly to contributions from FCT's 24.8% interest in PGIM ARF and 40.0% interest in SST. The distribution from PGIM ARF was S$6.0 million and the amount from SST was S$3.8 million. In view of the uncertainty brought about by the COVID- 19 situation, the Manager has adopted a prudent approach to retain approximately 50% of the income available for distribution this quarter to bring the distribution to Unitholders to S$18.0 million.

Gearing at 33.3%, cost of borrowings down to 2.44%

FCT's gearing level stood at 37.4%5 as at 31 March 2020. The increase in the gearing from last quarter was due mainly to the drawdown of S$80 million from its revolving credit facility on 27 March 2020 to repay a S$90 million Medium Term Note ("MTN") due on 3 April 2020. Post the repayment of the S$90 million MTN, the gearing is 33.3%.

The all-in cost of borrowing in 2Q20 was 2.44%, down from 2.57% in the previous quarter. The weighted average debt maturity was 2.13 years and FCT has approximately 50% of its borrowings on fixed or hedged- to-fixed interest rates. FCT is in compliance with all its financial covenants.

Stable portfolio occupancy, lower shopper traffic and tenants' sales due to COVID-19 impact

For the financial year-to-date period between 1 October 2019 and 31 March 2020 ("YTD"), a total of 142 leases accounting for 269,284 square feet or 18.5% of total portfolio net lettable area ("NLA") were renewed. The YTD average portfolio rental reversion stood at 5.2%. All leases of anchor tenants due for renewal in FY2020 have been renewed and there are currently less than 12% of expiring leases by NLA in FY2020 remaining to be renewed.

The portfolio occupancy as at 31 March 2020 was 96.1%, stable compared with 96.0% a year ago but 1.2%- point lower compared with the previous quarter.

Overall portfolio shopper traffic in 2Q20 was down 2.4% y-o-y. The traffic registered positive y-o-y growth in January 2020 but registered sharp declines in February 2020 and March 2020 due to impact from COVID-

19. Tenants' sales on per square foot basis for the period December 2019 to February 2020 was down 4.0% y-o-y, with steeper sales decline registered in February. Tenants' sales at larger malls saw between 2% and 10% y-o-y decline while smaller malls saw mixed variances. The Manager expects tenants' sales for the next few months to be lower than February 2020 due to further impact from COVID-19 and the "Circuit Breaker" measures which commenced on 7 April 2020, and which has now been extended to 1 June 2020.

Outlook

The COVID-19 outbreak, which was first reported in early 2020, has escalated rapidly over the last two months and inflicted significant impact on the economy both domestically and globally. In its most recent GDP growth forecast projection on 26 March 2020, the Ministry of Trade and Industry ("MTI") downgraded its growth forecast for Singapore GDP to "-4.0 to -1.0 per cent" from "-0.5 to 1.5 per cent"6. Singapore Department of Statistics reported retail sales index (excluding motor vehicles) for February 2020 declined 10.2%, compared with February 2019.

In accordance with Property Funds Appendix, the gearing ratio included FCT's proportionate share of deposited property value and borrowings in SST.

