Frasers Logistics & Industrial to Merge With Frasers Commercial

By P.R.Venkat



Singapore-listed Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust (BUOU.SG) and Frasers Commercial Trust (ND8U.SG) are planning to merge to create a single entity with a combined asset base of 5.7 billion Singapore dollars (US$4.17 billion).

Under the deal, Frasers Logistics & Industrial will acquire Frasers Commercial Trust in a cash-and-share transaction, the two real-estate investment trusts said in a joint statement Monday.

The proposed merger's total consideration is about S$1.54 billion, S$138.1 million of which will be paid in cash and the remaining S$1.23 billion will be Frasers Logistics units issued to Frasers Commercial unit holders, the statement said.

Singapore's real-estate sector has been consolidating in recent years as developers and property owners seek to build up scale and size.

Earlier this year, Singapore-listed CapitaLand Ltd. (C31.SG) acquired another real-estate company, Ascendas-Singbridge Pte., for S$6.04 billion, creating one of Asia's largest property groups with assets worth US$86 billion.

In July, Ascott Residence Trust (A68U.SG) made an offer to acquire Ascendas Hospitality Trust (Q1P.SG), forming an entity with assets of S$7.6 billion.

Separately, Frasers Logistics will acquire 50% interest in Farnborough Business Park, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Frasers Property Ltd. (TQ5.SG) for about S$157.7 million, the statement said.

