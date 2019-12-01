Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Frasers Logistics and Industrial Trust    BUOU   SG1CI9000006

FRASERS LOGISTICS AND INDUSTRIAL TRUST

(BUOU)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Frasers Property to merge two listed trusts into new $4 billion entity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/01/2019 | 10:51pm EST

Frasers Property Ltd said on Monday it planned to merge two of its Singapore-listed real estate investment trusts (REITs) to create an entity that will hold assets worth S$5.7 billion ($4.2 billion).

The proposed merger of Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust and Frasers Commercial Trust, the latest in a string of consolidation moves in the sector, will cost about S$1.5 billion, mainly via the issuance of new units to existing investors.

"The Enlarged REIT will have a broadened investment mandate to invest in a wider spectrum of asset classes across logistics, industrial, office, business park and commercial properties," the two trusts said in a joint statement.

The new entity will manage about 2.6 million square metres of space with about 300 tenants in 98 properties spread across five countries, the companies said.

Both trusts are currently managed by subsidiaries of Frasers Property Ltd.

(Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FRASERS COMMERCIAL TRUST 1.21% 1.67 End-of-day quote.22.79%
FRASERS LOGISTICS AND INDUSTRIAL TRUST End-of-day quote.
FRASERS PROPERTY LIMITED 0.58% 1.72 End-of-day quote.4.24%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FRASERS LOGISTICS AND INDU
12/01Frasers Property to merge two listed trusts into new $4 billion entity
RE
12/01Frasers Logistics & Industrial to Merge With Frasers Commercial
DJ
11/05FRASERS LOGISTICS AND INDUSTRIAL TRU : FLT FY2019 DPU Up 4.8% To 7.27 Australian..
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 265 M
EBIT 2020 194 M
Net income 2020 145 M
Debt 2020 1 241 M
Yield 2020 5,46%
P/E ratio 2020 21,0x
P/E ratio 2021 20,5x
EV / Sales2020 16,1x
EV / Sales2021 16,1x
Capitalization 3 033 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1,34  AUD
Last Close Price 1,34  AUD
Spread / Highest target 11,8%
Spread / Average Target 0,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Stuart Claude Wallace Chief Executive Officer
Hon Cheong Ho President & Director
Mui Sim Cher Chief Financial Officer
Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi Non-Executive Director
Michael Bowden Newsom Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRASERS LOGISTICS AND INDUSTRIAL TRUST2 048
PROLOGIS, INC.55.91%57 836
GOODMAN GROUP38.66%18 303
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION35.83%12 931
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST47.30%7 214
NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT, INC.25.89%6 300
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group