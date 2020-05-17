Frasers Property : Australia appoints Burbank Urban at Burwood Brickworks

11 May 2020

MELBOURNE, 11 MAY 2020

Frasers Property Australia has appointed Burbank Urban to deliver the first four stages of houses and townhomes at its landmark Burwood Brickworks development in Melbourne's east.

Building homes since 1983, Burbank Urban is one of Australia's most trusted builders. The award-winning company will build 155 homes in the extremely popular Foundation Homes and Reserve Homes precincts at the highly sought-after community, located just 19 kilometres from Melbourne's CBD.

With civil works on the first two stages now complete, construction on the first homes is expected to begin in May. It is anticipated that the first homes will be ready for residents to move into by the second half of 2021.

Sarah Bloom, General Manager Residential Victoria, Frasers Property Australia says Burbank Urban is well-placed to deliver on Frasers Property's vision for the Burwood Brickworks community, which has proven extremely popular with buyers to date.

'We have taken careful consideration to select Burbank Urban during the tender process. We are certain Burbank Urban has the capacity to deliver to our high-quality standards, working with us to bring to life our vision for these homes,' Ms Bloom says.

'The homes in the Foundation and Reserve Homes precincts include a variety of three, four and five-bedroom homes in a mix of free-standing, semi-detached and terraced houses. The homes have sold extremely quickly to a range of buyers excited about what's happening at Burwood Brickworks.

'With decades of experience and a proven track record, we believe Burbank Urban is the ideal partner to help us take the next step forward in this progressive residential development.'

Michael Battistella, National General Manager Projects, Burbank Urban says the team is proud to be partnering with Frasers Property on this incredible project.

'We are delighted Frasers Property has recognised Burbank Urban's capabilities to deliver a project of this scale and quality. We're looking forward to delivering a project in a community that will set a new benchmark for what's possible in sustainable urban design,' Mr Battistella says.

Burwood Brickworks is a mixed-use community currently under construction. Upon completion it will include 750 freestanding and semi-detached terrace homes and apartments, 2.5 hectares of open space and parklands, community facilities and two large public spaces connected to an urban plaza adjoining the Burwood Brickworks shopping centre.

All homes and townhomes in current stage releases at Burwood Brickworks have sold out, proving the community has struck a chord with buyers.

Further releases of homes and townhomes are currently being planned, with release dates anticipated to be mid 2020. Due to the popularity of the new community, interested buyers are encouraged to register their interest now.

Interested buyers can visit the Burwood Brickworks sales office, located at 78 Middleborough Rd, Burwood East, by appointment only or arrange an online or phone consultation by phoning 13 38 38 or visiting burwoodbrickworks.com.au.