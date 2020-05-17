Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Frasers Property Limited    TQ5   SG2G52000004

FRASERS PROPERTY LIMITED

(TQ5)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Frasers Property : Australia appoints Burbank Urban at Burwood Brickworks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/17/2020 | 03:01am EDT

11 May 2020

MELBOURNE, 11 MAY 2020

Frasers Property Australia has appointed Burbank Urban to deliver the first four stages of houses and townhomes at its landmark Burwood Brickworks development in Melbourne's east.

Building homes since 1983, Burbank Urban is one of Australia's most trusted builders. The award-winning company will build 155 homes in the extremely popular Foundation Homes and Reserve Homes precincts at the highly sought-after community, located just 19 kilometres from Melbourne's CBD.

With civil works on the first two stages now complete, construction on the first homes is expected to begin in May. It is anticipated that the first homes will be ready for residents to move into by the second half of 2021.

Sarah Bloom, General Manager Residential Victoria, Frasers Property Australia says Burbank Urban is well-placed to deliver on Frasers Property's vision for the Burwood Brickworks community, which has proven extremely popular with buyers to date.

'We have taken careful consideration to select Burbank Urban during the tender process. We are certain Burbank Urban has the capacity to deliver to our high-quality standards, working with us to bring to life our vision for these homes,' Ms Bloom says.

'The homes in the Foundation and Reserve Homes precincts include a variety of three, four and five-bedroom homes in a mix of free-standing, semi-detached and terraced houses. The homes have sold extremely quickly to a range of buyers excited about what's happening at Burwood Brickworks.

'With decades of experience and a proven track record, we believe Burbank Urban is the ideal partner to help us take the next step forward in this progressive residential development.'

Michael Battistella, National General Manager Projects, Burbank Urban says the team is proud to be partnering with Frasers Property on this incredible project.

'We are delighted Frasers Property has recognised Burbank Urban's capabilities to deliver a project of this scale and quality. We're looking forward to delivering a project in a community that will set a new benchmark for what's possible in sustainable urban design,' Mr Battistella says.

Burwood Brickworks is a mixed-use community currently under construction. Upon completion it will include 750 freestanding and semi-detached terrace homes and apartments, 2.5 hectares of open space and parklands, community facilities and two large public spaces connected to an urban plaza adjoining the Burwood Brickworks shopping centre.

All homes and townhomes in current stage releases at Burwood Brickworks have sold out, proving the community has struck a chord with buyers.

Further releases of homes and townhomes are currently being planned, with release dates anticipated to be mid 2020. Due to the popularity of the new community, interested buyers are encouraged to register their interest now.

Interested buyers can visit the Burwood Brickworks sales office, located at 78 Middleborough Rd, Burwood East, by appointment only or arrange an online or phone consultation by phoning 13 38 38 or visiting burwoodbrickworks.com.au.

Disclaimer

Frasers Property Limited published this content on 11 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2020 07:00:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FRASERS PROPERTY LIMITED
03:01aFRASERS PROPERTY : Construction of Riverlight North at Hamilton Reach forges ahe..
PU
03:01aFRASERS PROPERTY : Australia appoints Burbank Urban at Burwood Brickworks
PU
05/13Gaming firm Razer to roll out mask vending machines in Singapore
RE
05/12FRASERS PROPERTY : reports S$790 million PBIT in 1H FY20
PU
05/10FRASERS PROPERTY : Hospitality Trust Reports Lower DPS Of 0.3137 Cents For 2Q FY..
PU
05/07FRASERS PROPERTY : Australia leading charge on sustainability transparency
PU
05/05FRASERS PROPERTY : announces leadership changes for Australia effective 1 Octobe..
PU
05/05FRASERS PROPERTY : Countdown begins to Bethany Road Bridge opening
PU
05/04FRASERS PROPERTY : Logistics & Commercial Trust 2QFY20 DPU up 4.4% to 1.90 Austr..
PU
04/29FRASERS PROPERTY : Dexus and Frasers Property Australia progress proposal to rev..
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 3 203 M
EBIT 2020 1 136 M
Net income 2020 479 M
Debt 2020 13 434 M
Yield 2020 4,83%
P/E ratio 2020 7,41x
P/E ratio 2021 7,76x
EV / Sales2020 5,25x
EV / Sales2021 4,93x
Capitalization 3 365 M
Chart FRASERS PROPERTY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Frasers Property Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRASERS PROPERTY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1,57 SGD
Last Close Price 1,15 SGD
Spread / Highest target 60,9%
Spread / Average Target 36,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Teck Chuan Koh Chief Executive Officer
Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Choo Leong Loo Group Chief Financial Officer
Khunying Wanna Sirivadhanabhakdi Non-Independent Non-Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRASERS PROPERTY LIMITED-3.36%2 357
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.52%36 114
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-1.42%34 418
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED0.33%27 599
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-1.30%27 534
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.14%27 298
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group