Frasers Property : Australia leading charge on sustainability transparency

07 May 2020

Frasers Property Australia is one of only four companies to achieve a rating in all four categories in the NABERS Sustainable Portfolios Index 2020 (SPI), with its portfolio ranking first in waste performance.

The annual National Australian Built Environment Rating System (NABERS) SPI examines comparative business intelligence on the progress portfolios are making against their organisational targets in terms of NABERS Energy, Water, Waste and Indoor Environment ratings.

Merely placing in the index indicates a portfolio is in the top 40 nationally in each of the rating categories. According to NABERS, these portfolios are world leaders, voluntarily disclosing their environmental performance openly and transparently.

The index shows just four companies - Frasers Property Australia, Dexus, GPT and CBUS - received a rating in all four categories.

Frasers Property's ratings were based on NABERS performance across five office buildings in NSW, including Building F in Rhodes Corporate Office Park, the first commercial building in Australia to have achieved carbon neutral certification, in 2018, with a NABERS Energy rating of 5.5 stars.

'We've consciously set ourselves challenging targets, including a commitment to being net zero carbon in development and operation by 2028, and this means benchmarking our performance using credible systems and making our operations available to the scrutiny of our peers,' says Lisa McCutchion, General Manager Innovation Communication & Sustainability for Frasers Property Australia.

'All five properties in this commercial portfolio are certified carbon neutral with Climate Active and their performance in terms of NABERS Waste leads the industry nationally. We're proud to be delivering on our promise but we recognise the job is not yet done.'

Carlos Flores, Director of NABERS says he is 'incredibly excited to release the NABERS Sustainable Portfolios Index 2020'.

'This year we saw an enthusiastic 48 per cent increase in participation, with a record 40 portfolios disclosing their energy and water performance. We also launched new categories, to recognise 11 pioneer portfolios who are leading the way on indoor environment quality and waste,' Mr Flores says.

'Each portfolio participating in this year's index is leading the world in disclosing their environmental performance openly and transparently. They embody the leadership needed to get to net zero emissions: they disclose their environmental footprint, set ambitious improvement targets and work hard to achieve them.'

View the full report here: nabers.gov.au/portfolio. For more about Frasers Property Australia's approach to sustainability, visit A Different Way.