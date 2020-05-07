Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Frasers Property Limited    TQ5   SG2G52000004

FRASERS PROPERTY LIMITED

(TQ5)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Frasers Property : Australia leading charge on sustainability transparency

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 11:44pm EDT

07 May 2020

SYDNEY, 7 MAY 2020

Frasers Property Australia is one of only four companies to achieve a rating in all four categories in the NABERS Sustainable Portfolios Index 2020 (SPI), with its portfolio ranking first in waste performance.

The annual National Australian Built Environment Rating System (NABERS) SPI examines comparative business intelligence on the progress portfolios are making against their organisational targets in terms of NABERS Energy, Water, Waste and Indoor Environment ratings.

Merely placing in the index indicates a portfolio is in the top 40 nationally in each of the rating categories. According to NABERS, these portfolios are world leaders, voluntarily disclosing their environmental performance openly and transparently.

The index shows just four companies - Frasers Property Australia, Dexus, GPT and CBUS - received a rating in all four categories.

Frasers Property's ratings were based on NABERS performance across five office buildings in NSW, including Building F in Rhodes Corporate Office Park, the first commercial building in Australia to have achieved carbon neutral certification, in 2018, with a NABERS Energy rating of 5.5 stars.

'We've consciously set ourselves challenging targets, including a commitment to being net zero carbon in development and operation by 2028, and this means benchmarking our performance using credible systems and making our operations available to the scrutiny of our peers,' says Lisa McCutchion, General Manager Innovation Communication & Sustainability for Frasers Property Australia.

'All five properties in this commercial portfolio are certified carbon neutral with Climate Active and their performance in terms of NABERS Waste leads the industry nationally. We're proud to be delivering on our promise but we recognise the job is not yet done.'

Carlos Flores, Director of NABERS says he is 'incredibly excited to release the NABERS Sustainable Portfolios Index 2020'.

'This year we saw an enthusiastic 48 per cent increase in participation, with a record 40 portfolios disclosing their energy and water performance. We also launched new categories, to recognise 11 pioneer portfolios who are leading the way on indoor environment quality and waste,' Mr Flores says.

'Each portfolio participating in this year's index is leading the world in disclosing their environmental performance openly and transparently. They embody the leadership needed to get to net zero emissions: they disclose their environmental footprint, set ambitious improvement targets and work hard to achieve them.'

View the full report here: nabers.gov.au/portfolio. For more about Frasers Property Australia's approach to sustainability, visit A Different Way.

Disclaimer

Frasers Property Limited published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 03:43:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FRASERS PROPERTY LIMITED
05/07FRASERS PROPERTY : Australia leading charge on sustainability transparency
PU
05/05FRASERS PROPERTY : announces leadership changes for Australia effective 1 Octobe..
PU
05/05FRASERS PROPERTY : Countdown begins to Bethany Road Bridge opening
PU
05/04FRASERS PROPERTY : Logistics & Commercial Trust 2QFY20 DPU up 4.4% to 1.90 Austr..
PU
04/29FRASERS PROPERTY : Dexus and Frasers Property Australia progress proposal to rev..
PU
04/23FRASERS PROPERTY : Centrepoint Trust reports 2Q20 DPU of 1.61 cents, 48.7% lower..
PU
03/27FRASERS PROPERTY : Retail and Frasers Centrepoint Trust to provide tenants with ..
PU
03/02NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/09GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Sustainable Finance Framework of Frasers Property Austra..
PU
02/09ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : :Frasers Property Retail acquires property ma..
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 3 236 M
EBIT 2020 1 174 M
Net income 2020 514 M
Debt 2020 12 398 M
Yield 2020 4,99%
P/E ratio 2020 7,45x
P/E ratio 2021 8,01x
EV / Sales2020 4,93x
EV / Sales2021 4,70x
Capitalization 3 540 M
Chart FRASERS PROPERTY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Frasers Property Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRASERS PROPERTY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1,75  SGD
Last Close Price 1,21  SGD
Spread / Highest target 69,4%
Spread / Average Target 44,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Teck Chuan Koh Chief Executive Officer
Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Choo Leong Loo Group Chief Financial Officer
Khunying Wanna Sirivadhanabhakdi Non-Independent Non-Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRASERS PROPERTY LIMITED0.00%2 492
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-1.16%38 913
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-2.66%37 241
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-1.29%28 470
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.27%28 358
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-0.10%27 142
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group