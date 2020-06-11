Frasers Property : Brand new homes released at The Waterfront, Shell Cove

11 Jun 2020

SYDNEY, 11 JUNE 2020

Following the strong response from buyers to the first release of the year at The Waterfront, Shell Cove, Frasers Property Australia has now released another five brand new homes in the Shoreline Precinct.

Available for sale on this Saturday 13 June, the five new homes will be sold on a first-in-first-served basis, so interested buyers are urged to contact The Waterfront Sales Centre quickly to avoid missing out on an unparalleled harbourside living opportunity on the NSW South Coast.

There are three popular designs in this latest collection of new homes, located along Anchorage Parade and Rockpool Lane in the heart of the Shellharbour City Council and Frasers Property masterplanned community.

All five homes are less than 1km from The Waterfront Town Centre and around 300m from the water's edge, offering residents easy access to the boardwalks leading to the Town Centre, harbourside cafes and restaurants. There are two and four-bedroom floor plans to choose from, priced from $870,000.

Simone Dyer, Development Director Shell Cove, Frasers Property Australia says the home designs at The Waterfront, Shell Cove are continually evolving to meet the modern lifestyles, aspirations and expectations of future residents.

'Demand for new homes at Shell Cove is strong and has remained so throughout the pandemic. The high quality of the homes as well as the lifestyle on offer appeals to a wide range of buyers and providing designs and floor plans to suit all stages of life is one of the key factors to the community's success,' says Ms Dyer.

'These new home designs will appeal to a broad mix of buyers, including empty-nesters who wish to downsize to a two-bedroom home or families after a more substantial home with room to grow. There's one home with a garage loft apartment ideal for grandparents, older children or for use as a dedicated workspace at a time where working from home has become the new norm.

'As the world-class tourism and marina destination is on course to open next year, the benefits and convenience of this superb new way of living become more evident every day. Those interested in the new release of homes are urged to contact the sales centre quickly with sales opening this weekend,' Ms Dyer says.

The new release includes a Bay Terrace design home with rear lane access to a single garage. Upstairs you will find two bedrooms with built-in robe, a full bathroom and a loft area. A powder room is conveniently located on the ground floor, as is the study nook and laundry space.

Also available are two Seagreen four-bedroom homes and two Breeze four-bedroom homes, which have proven popular with growing families looking for extra space. One of the Breeze homes offers a very practical separate studio loft above the garage with its own kitchen and bathroom, creating the option for a home office, teenage retreat, or additional income.

All four-bedroom homes in this release feature rear lane access to a detached double garage and a spacious open plan dining/kitchen/living area that leads to an outdoor alfresco area overlooking the landscaped backyard.

Kathy Spake had been living in one of the original display homes at Shell Cove with her husband and kids for four years when she heard about a new home release at The Waterfront. The family was already in love with the location, but with the Town Centre and boat harbour taking shape, they wanted to be closer to the action.

'We wanted a more convenient lifestyle where we will have everything we need at our doorstep, so we entered a registration process for a new four-bedroom Breeze design home thinking if we changed our mind, we could always sell it,' Kathy explains.

'But seeing everything coming together at The Waterfront, we decided to sell the old place and move into this one. We are definitely happy with the decision.'

The family moved into their new home at the end of the road facing the future marina 18 months ago. The freestanding townhome features four bedrooms and two living areas. It also came with a generous backyard and a garage linking to a self-contained studio loft.

'The floorplan and layout were really appealing, especially the studio loft. It is perfect for our teenage daughter who is studying at university. The unique design gives her more space to study when she's home and it perfectly suits our needs,' Kathy says.

The Waterfront Sales Centre is open, however online sales services, virtual meetings and private appointments are also available. To book an appointment or for more information, call 13 38 38 or visit www.thewaterfrontshellcove.com.au.

The Waterfront, Shell Cove is a masterplanned community in a natural coastal setting surrounded by beaches, parks and wetlands but close to schools, transport and major centres.

A focal point of the new community will be the 270-berth boat harbour and Shellharbour Marina next to the lively town centre featuring a retail precinct anchored by a Woolworths supermarket, with specialty shops and restaurants on the marina's edge. A hotel will be adjacent to The Waterfront Tavern, children's beach, water play areas, library and community centre.