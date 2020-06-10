Frasers Property : Burwood Brickworks celebrates high point in construction program

10 Jun 2020

MELBOURNE, 10 JUNE 2020

The Burwood Brickworks residential community has reached an important construction milestone with all four apartment buildings currently under construction officially 'topped out' this week.

Topping out, in which the final slab is poured at the top of the structure, is cause for celebration with construction of the apartment buildings at Frasers Property Australia's newest community in Melbourne's east currently steaming three weeks ahead of schedule.

It's a fantastic achievement given the challenges of social distancing faced by construction workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Topping out ceremonies typically provide a welcome chance to celebrate project milestones and are a long-held tradition in the construction industry. However, 2020 has not been a typical year for construction. A small team of key project members marked the occasion instead with a small gathering and photo opportunity, to fit with current social restrictions during the pandemic.

Sarah Bloom, General Manager Residential Victoria for Frasers Property Australia says the topping out milestone is great news for residents eager to move in.

'It's fantastic to see the progress of all four apartment buildings and it means we will welcome the first of our new apartment residents by Christmas,' Ms Bloom says.

'The Burwood Brickworks community is really beginning to take shape. It's exciting to be able to focus on positive outcomes for the construction industry at the moment, we are thrilled with the progress to date on site. A big congratulations to all the teams involved in achieving this important milestone.'

The buildings comprise 267 apartments in total and are being constructed by Hacer Group. Hacer Group will now complete the interior of the buildings with the first apartments expected to be completed in December.

Vin Sammartino, Group Director for Hacer Group says the milestone has been a big achievement during big changes to workplace practices.

'What a wonderful achievement by the Hacer and Frasers Property team who, in collaboration, have topped out the structure at Burwood Brickworks well ahead of program,' Mr Sammartino says.

'In these trying times it is affirmation that with the proper planning and the appropriate sub-contractors engaged, outstanding results can be achieved.

'We thank Frasers Property for its ongoing commitment and relationship with the Hacer business and look forward to a successful outcome on the balance of the project.'

The apartments have proven extremely popular with buyers at the mixed-use community, with just two apartments remaining for sale. Burwood Brickworks is located 19km east of Melbourne's CBD. The vibrant new community offers a mix of housing options, ample open space, a retail and entertainment precinct, medical and childcare centres and even a rooftop urban farm. The apartment precinct is conveniently located close to the retail and entertainment centre and within walking distance of what will become the village green open space, maximising lifestyle options for residents.

To date, the apartments have attracted a range of buyers from first-home buyers, to empty-nesters, families and investors. The two apartments still for sale are premium two-bedroom apartments and include two bathrooms, two car spaces and north-facing views of the Urban Plaza and village green, priced at $745,000. The next and final apartment precinct at Burwood Brickworks is currently in planning stages.

Interested buyers can visit the Burwood Brickworks display suite, located at 78 Middleborough Rd, Burwood East, from noon until 5pm seven days a week or arrange an online or phone consultation by phoning 13 38 38 or visiting burwoodbrickworks.com.au.