Frasers Property : Burwood Brickworks donating urban farm produce

06/01/2020 | 04:31am EDT

25 May 2020

MELBOURNE, 25 MAY 2020

The pandemic is not stopping the rooftop urban farm at Burwood Brickworks in Melbourne from producing top quality fruit and vegetables. Under a new partnership between the shopping centre, acre Farm & Eatery and Crossway LifeCare, that produce is now being delivered to local people in need.

While the restaurant connected to the urban farm remains closed due to COVID-19, the new partnership ensures the farm's produce is regularly delivered to Crossway LifeCare's customers, to find its way into the homes and recipes of people who need it most.

Crossway LifeCare's customers include people experiencing hardship such as relationship issues, depression and anxiety, domestic violence, addictions and other challenging life situations. The community services organisation aims to help people in tough places flourish.

Eric Park, Burwood Brickworks Centre Manager, says the partnership is about using a community resource to support people and families who may be experiencing food insecurity in these challenging times.

'Part of the principle of the Living Building Challenge® at Burwood Brickworks is to take a different perspective on waste, by viewing and treating waste as a resource. It would be against the spirit of the centre for the quality produce grown in the community farm not to be used for the community's benefit, and this partnership ensures that it will,' says Mr Park.

'We are proud to support acre Farm & Eatery in the donation of fresh produce to a community group with a real focus on helping people from all walks of life.'

As COVID-19 restrictions ease, the retailers at Burwood Brickworks are busy working with centre management and Frasers Property Australia to open their doors to the community at the appropriate, safe time.

Currently open to the community at Burwood Brickworks are Woolworths, Dan Murphy's and Choice Pharmacy, the fresh food and takeaway food retailers, while Burwood Brickworks Medical is open to customers by appointment on (03) 9098 0555 or via the website.

Visit www.burwoodbrickworks.shopping/ or follow the links on the Facebook and Instagram pages for all the latest news about Burwood Brickworks.

For more information about Crossway LifeCare, visit www.crosswaylifecare.org.au.

Disclaimer

Frasers Property Limited published this content on 25 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2020 08:30:08 UTC
