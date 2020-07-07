Frasers Property : Hospitality reopens properties worldwide with #FraserCares commitment to guests

Log in
07/07/2020 | 12:29am EDT

06 Jul 2020

SINGAPORE, 6 JULY 2020

Frasers Hospitality, a member of Frasers Property Group, is reopening its worldwide property portfolio with #FraserCares driving robust new measures dedicated to ensuring the health, safety and well-being of guests and staff.

Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, most of Frasers Hospitality's properties around the world have remained open. Of those that closed in accordance with government and local authority guidelines, properties in Germany, France, Switzerland and Spain have recently opened their doors to guests. Following the easing of restrictions in the UK, serviced residences in England reopened on 4th July and those in Scotland will follow on 15th July, with a phased reopening of boutique lifestyle hotels Malmaison and Hotel du Vin.

New initiatives introduced during this pandemic include a new cleaning regime that uses a water and oxygen-based solution which has been proven to kill 99.999% of germs without the need for harmful chemicals, making it safer for guests and staff, and more sustainable. In addition, several properties have been awarded certifications in their respective regions; SG Clean in Singapore, Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) and ISAAP Compliance Accreditation. Ongoing adoption of relevant technology will be implemented to offer greater assurance to our guests.

'Our guests and staff can return to our properties with the knowledge that we have taken all necessary precautions to ensure their safety and well-being in accordance with the guidelines set out by the World Health Organisation.

We have also taken this opportunity to redefine and adopt new hospitality standards into our operations, which will carry us through a post-pandemic world. This new and heightened cleaning regime will be implemented across all our properties, including those which remained open during this period,' said Guus Bakker, CEO Europe, Middle East and Africa of Frasers Hospitality UK.

Additional measures introduced globally as part of #FraserCares include deep cleaning of each property, remote guest concierge services and frequent sanitisation in communal areas. Safe distancing protocols including signage installed at each property. In addition, on-site restaurants and bars have implemented measures to minimise contact, providing grab and go food options and ensuring safe distancing for dine-in guests.

Growing from two properties in Singapore to more than 140 properties in over 70 cities, Frasers Hospitality is now one of the world's largest and fastest-growing providers of serviced residences.

Disclaimer

Frasers Property Limited published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2020 04:28:03 UTC
