Frasers Property : Premium apartments coming soon to Shell Cove

10 Jul 2020

SYDNEY, 10 JULY 2020

With its luxurious interiors, resort-style facilities and absolute harbourfront position, the next release of apartments at The Waterfront, Shell Cove will be unlike anything that has come before it.

Nautilus will comprise 116 apartments in a mix of one, two and three-bedroom layouts offering choice, marina and ocean views and true harbourside living in the Shellharbour City Council and Frasers Property Australia joint development.

Located in the best harbourfront position, Nautilus is set to become The Waterfront, Shell Cove's undisputed architectural statement, its crescent shape framing the water's edge to maximise views across the marina and out to the Pacific Ocean. Design by award-winning architectural firm, Smart Design Studio, the buildings of six and four storeys will be connected by a common podium, with a luxurious resort-style pool surrounded by lush landscaped gardens. An expansive roof top terrace will capture stunning views of the dramatic Illawarra escarpment and buyers will also have access to a private gym and yoga deck.

Simone Dyer, Development Director Shell Cove, Frasers Property Australia says an architectural landmark like Nautilus will complement the natural beauty of its coastal setting and the supporting social infrastructure like the new town centre and marina which is the platform of the new harbourside community.

'Nautilus will be right on the harbour, where residents can literally step out of the building and onto the harbourside boardwalks which frame the harbour's edge. With water views from most of the apartments, luxury home interiors and exclusive resort-style facilities serving as an extension to people's homes, Nautilus will become the South Coast's new premium apartment address,' Ms Dyer says.

Subject to approval, construction of Nautilus is expected to commence in the first half of 2021 when Shellharbour Marina will be open and operational with completion of the building scheduled for late 2023. Pricing guide for the harbourfront apartments with stunning harbour views start from $650,000 to $690,000 for a one-bed harbourfront apartment, $750,000 to $1,275,000 for a two-bed harbourfront apartment and $1,150,000 to $2,200,000 for a three-bed harbourfront apartment. Interested buyers can register their interest now by contacting The Waterfront Sales Centre on 13 38 38 or visiting the website at www.thewaterfrontshellcove.com.au.

William Smart of architects Smart Design Studio says Nautilus offers coastal luxury in the heart of the harbour, overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

'Arcing around the promontory of the marina, the rhythm and repetition of the curved facade recalls the grandeur of sweeping Georgian terraces. In sun-bleached tones of driftwood and champagne, the residences form a study of shaped blades against curved planes, reflecting the craft of framing timber yacht hulls. Beautiful, timeless and luxurious, these are outstanding waterfront residences,' Mr Smart says.

Inside the apartments, generous proportioned open-plan interiors draw inspiration from the coastal environment, with a natural and calming colour palette in a choice of light, warm or dark. Living rooms with floor to ceiling windows offer natural light and unbroken views across the marina and coastline, while cross flow ventilation invites sea breezes to complete the indoor-outdoor harmony.

Open plan kitchens include large islands with vast sleek stone benchtops, natural timber veneers, polyurethane joinery, inbuilt pantries, Smeg appliances and the choice of tile or timber floor finish. Contemporary bathrooms also showcase stone benchtops, stone floor tiles, and floor to ceiling wall tiles.

The views to be enjoyed by Nautilus residents will be a true celebration of the natural beauty of Shell Cove. Almost every apartment will have views of the harbour, some will also have views of the ocean, and ground level and podium level apartments will have large private courtyards.

The resort-style facilities in Nautilus provide exclusivity and privacy for people to feel on holiday every day, at home. The crescent-shaped Nautilus pool mirrors the building's unique façade and will be surrounded by lush landscaping and mature trees, providing shading and privacy.

'The design interplay between the homes and the resort facilities including the pool is an intricate balance. Residents can enjoy the pool without feeling overlooked by apartments or be in their apartment without feeling overlooked by people in the pool area,' Ms Dyer says.

Surrounding the pool will be a garden terrace area, with a lounge area extensively landscaped to offer a quiet sanctuary or be an entertaining space for family and friends. An exclusive gym will be integrated to the rooftop space, opening out to a yoga deck.

'Nautilus will become synonymous with luxury and architectural grandeur and as such, we anticipate a strong response from buyers when the apartments are officially launched. We'd encourage everyone interested to register now and give themselves the best chance of securing a home in Shell Cove's most spectacular building,' Ms Dyer says.

A joint development between Shellharbour City Council and Frasers Property Australia, The Waterfront, Shell Cove is a masterplanned community in a natural coastal setting surrounded by beaches, parks and wetlands but close to schools, transport and major centres.

A focal point will be the 270-berth boat harbour and Shellharbour Marina next to the lively town centre featuring a retail precinct anchored by a Woolworths supermarket, with specialty shops and restaurants on the marina's edge. There will also be a waterfront tavern, hotel, children's beach, water play areas, library and community centre.

The Waterfront Shell Cove Sales Centre is in The Waterfront Town Centre at Shops 1 and 2, 100 Cove Boulevard, Shell Cove. It is open seven days from 10.30am to 5pm. Call 13 38 38 or visit www.thewaterfrontshellcove.com.au for more information.