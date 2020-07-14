Log in
Frasers Property : Vietnam's Me Linh Point Ltd. contributes over VND 1 billion worth of thermal cameras

07/14/2020 | 11:51pm EDT

14 Jul 2020

Mdm Phan Kieu Thanh Huong - Vice President of Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City receives the handover certificate from Mr. Ted Lai - Chief Financial Officer of Frasers Property Vietnam.

HO CHI MINH CITY, 14 JULY 2020

Me Linh Point Ltd., a joint venture between Sabeco Group and Frasers Property Vietnam, today announced contributing 20 thermal cameras worth more than VND 1 billion to the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City in support of Vietnam's community efforts against COVID-19.

On behalf of Me Linh Point, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City will deploy these thermal cameras at high-traffic areas like hospitals, medical centres, television stations, museums, dormitories of universities, and more. Using infrared light technology, thermal cameras enable the screening of body temperature in an efficient and contactless manner and could cover a larger surface area and distance as compared to hand-held thermometers. All the people working on the frontline, including medical professionals, volunteers and government organisations, as well as visitors will benefit from the installation of these thermal cameras.

At the donation ceremony, Mdm. Phan Kieu Thanh Huong, Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, shared, 'We highly appreciate the team behind Me Linh Point for their supportive spirit and responsibilities towards the community. Their donations will contribute to Ho Chi Minh City's fight against COVID-19.'

Mr. Lim Hua Tiong, General Director of Me Linh Point and CEO of Frasers Property Vietnam, said: 'At Frasers Property, the health and well-being of our employees, partners, tenants, and the community at large, remains our top priority in Vietnam. We are grateful to the thousands of frontline heroes for their tireless dedication and great sacrifices to keep the community safe. We recognise there is an on-going need for either medical equipment and supplies or health and safety technologies. We hope this support package will help in the country's ongoing efforts to fight the pandemic. We will continue to look at where and how we can support the community in Vietnam.'

Disclaimer

Frasers Property Limited published this content on 14 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 03:50:06 UTC
