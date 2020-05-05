Log in
Frasers Property Limited    TQ5   SG2G52000004

FRASERS PROPERTY LIMITED

(TQ5)
Frasers Property : announces leadership changes for Australia effective 1 October 2020

05/05/2020 | 09:14pm EDT

06 May 2020

Frasers Property announces leadership changes for Australia effective 1 October 2020

  • Anthony Boyd will succeed Rod Fehring as Chief Executive Officer of Frasers Property Australia
  • Rod Fehring will be appointed as Executive Chairman of Frasers Property Australia and will continue to chair Frasers Property Industrial and Frasers Property UK
  • Olivier Lim will step down as non-executive Chairman of Frasers Property Australia and remain as Advisor to the Group

AUSTRALIA / SINGAPORE, 6 MAY 2020

Frasers Property Limited ('Frasers Property' and together with its subsidiaries, the 'Group'), today announced leadership changes for Australia effective 1 October 2020. Anthony Boyd will be appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Frasers Property Australia. Mr Boyd currently serves as Chief Financial Officer at Frasers Property Australia. As CEO, Mr Boyd will succeed Rod Fehring, who will remain on the board of directors of Frasers Property Australia Pty Limited as the newly appointed Executive Chairman and will continue to serve as Chairman of the management boards of Frasers Property Industrial and Frasers Property UK. Mr Fehring will succeed Olivier Lim who will step down as non-executive Chairman of Frasers Property Australia Pty Limited and remain as Advisor to the Group.

'Today's announcement is a further evolution of Frasers Property that highlights our bench strength. Rod has very ably led our Australian business over the last five years. He has played a critical part in the formation of our integrated industrial & logistics platform, which includes asset portfolios in Australia and Europe and provides the asset management services to the newly merged Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust ('FLCT'). Rod has also been instrumental in establishing our UK platform in close partnership with our UK leadership,' said Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi, Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Frasers Property Limited. 'Over the last two years, Rod and I have discussed the evolution of Frasers Property's platforms and of his role. With Anthony succeeding him, I am confident of Anthony's ability and commitment to further build our business in Australia.'

From 1 October 2020, Mr Fehring will step out of his role as CEO of Frasers Property Australia as part of a planned succession. Rod will continue to provide sponsor oversight of FLCT by continuing to sit on the board of Frasers Logistics & Commercial Asset Management Pte Ltd (the manager of FLCT).

'Leading Frasers Property Australia has been an honour and privilege and I look forward to supporting Frasers Property Group's continual growth in a different capacity,' said Rod Fehring, CEO, Frasers Property Australia.

Mr Boyd will be responsible for driving the residential, commercial, retail and mixed-use development initiatives in Australia. He will be reporting directly to Mr Sirivadhanabhakdi. Mr Boyd has been with Frasers Property Australia since May 2005. He has held senior finance and residential business unit roles during this time, prior to being appointed CFO in June last year.

'I am excited to lead Frasers Property Australia as we continue to leverage our knowledge and capabilities to deliver value to our customers. Rod has been instrumental in realising the vision for Frasers Property Australia in the last five years and we are grateful for his long-sighted leadership. He will be leaving an indelible legacy and will continue to be an invaluable resource as our Executive Chairman,' said Anthony Boyd.

Disclaimer

Frasers Property Limited published this content on 06 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2020 01:13:07 UTC
