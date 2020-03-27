Freckle : Partners with Adsquare on Proximity Targeting in USA and Canada

New York, New York, March 18, 2020 - Freckle Ltd. (TSXV: FRKL) (the 'Company'), today announced a partnership with Adsquare, the real-time data exchange, to expose Freckle's consumer visit data in Adsquare's Audience Management Platform (AMP) to allow for access to multiple pre-bid Demand Side Partner (DSP) integrations. These platforms, which include MediaMath, The Trade Desk, Xandr, Adform, Hawk/Tabmo and Fusio by S4M, allow advertisers and media agencies in the United States and Canada to use Freckle's point of interest / spatial data as part of Adsquare's Proximity Targeting product to allow them to target customers seen at over 8m locations.

'Data buyers can now select Freckle's syndicated and custom datasets within the Adsquare AMP and activate these for real- time location-based targeting in their DSP of their choice', said Neil Sweeney, CEO & Founder of Freckle. We're excited about this partnership with Adsquare as they own the necessary pre-bid integrations with leading DSPs to expose our data to new and existing customers in North America.

Freckle's data offering in the Adsquare AMP comes with the following benefits:

Targeting customers when advertiser and agency products/services are top of mind

Obtaining customers from competitor brands by targeting people seen at these competitor locations

The ability to browse through all of Freckle's branded location datasets in a self-serve interface

Quick onboarding of custom datasets and the offering of private marketplace (PMP) functionalities

About Freckle Ltd.

Freckle's consumer identity mobile application 'Killi' (killi.io) allows consumers to take back control of their digital identity from those who have been using it without their consent. With Killi, consumers can opt-in and select specific pieces of personal information that they would like to share with companies, as well as answer specific surveys, and be compensated directly for these answers. Download Killi here.

Freckle, via its data and offline measurement products, also allows leading brands and platforms to measure the effectiveness of their advertising by independently matching media spend to in-store visitation while remaining media agnostic. Freckle's technology is used by Fortune 500 brands like McDonald's, Lexus, Walmart, Verizon and AT&T, and is a core component of the top demand-side platforms (DSPs) and data management platforms (DMPs) used around the world.

