FRED'S INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Fred's Inc. - FRED

07/19/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until August 27, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Fred’s Inc. (NasdaqGS: FRED), if they purchased the Company’s securities between December 20, 2016 and June 28, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Western District of Tennessee.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Fred’s and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-fred/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by August 27, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

Fred’s and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On June 29, 2017, the market was stunned by the announcement that the merger between Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. and Rite Aid Corp. had been terminated along with a collaborative Asset Purchase Agreement with the Company to buy 865 Rite Aid stores for $950 million previously reached in order to help obtain FTC approval and complete the Merger.

On this news, the price of Fred’s, Inc.’s shares plummeted.

The case is Zaller v. Fred’s Inc. et al, 2:19cv2415.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
