FRED : SETS SECOND QUARTER 2018 CONFERENCE CALL

FRED'S SETS SECOND QUARTER 2018 CONFERENCE CALL FOR THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 13, 2018, AT 8:00 A.M. ET

MEMPHIS, TN, September 10, 2018 - Fred's, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRED) will hold a conference call on Thursday, September 13, 2018, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended August 4, 2018. The company will report its financial results in a press release prior to the call.

Date: Thursday, September 13, 2018 Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern time Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-4018 International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8471 Conference ID: 13682923

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Liolios at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at investors.fredsinc.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:00 a.m. Eastern time on the same day through September 27, 2018.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921 International replay number: 1-412-317-6671 Replay ID: 13682923

About Fred's Inc.

Tracing its history back to an original store in Coldwater, Mississippi, opened in 1947, today Fred's, Inc. operates approximately 600 general merchandise and pharmacy stores, including 12 franchised locations. With unique store formats and strategies that combine the best elements of a value-focused retailer with a healthcare-focused drug store, Fred's stores offer frequently purchased items that address the everyday needs of its customers. This includes nationally recognized brands, proprietary Fred's label products, and a full range of value-priced selections. For more information about the Company, visit Fred's website at www.fredsinc.com.

Contacts

Cody Slach or Sean McGowan Liolios Group 1-949-574-3860 FRED@liolios.com