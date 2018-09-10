Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Fred's, Inc.    FRED

FRED'S, INC. (FRED)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/10 10:00:00 pm
2.97 USD   +81.65%
10:27pFRED : Sets second quarter 2018 conference call
PU
10:06pFRED&RSQUO;S SE : 00 a.m. et
GL
05:55pFred's Shares Up Sharply on Pharmacy Deal with Walgreens -- Updat..
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

FRED : SETS SECOND QUARTER 2018 CONFERENCE CALL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 10:27pm CEST

FRED Q2 2018 Earnings Call Announcement - FINAL - 9-10-18

FRED'S SETS SECOND QUARTER 2018 CONFERENCE CALL FOR THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 13, 2018, AT 8:00 A.M. ET

MEMPHIS, TN, September 10, 2018 - Fred's, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRED) will hold a conference call on Thursday, September 13, 2018, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended August 4, 2018. The company will report its financial results in a press release prior to the call.

Date: Thursday, September 13, 2018 Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern time Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-4018 International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8471 Conference ID: 13682923

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Liolios at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at investors.fredsinc.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:00 a.m. Eastern time on the same day through September 27, 2018.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921 International replay number: 1-412-317-6671 Replay ID: 13682923

About Fred's Inc.
Tracing its history back to an original store in Coldwater, Mississippi, opened in 1947, today Fred's, Inc. operates approximately 600 general merchandise and pharmacy stores, including 12 franchised locations. With unique store formats and strategies that combine the best elements of a value-focused retailer with a healthcare-focused drug store, Fred's stores offer frequently purchased items that address the everyday needs of its customers. This includes nationally recognized brands, proprietary Fred's label products, and a full range of value-priced selections. For more information about the Company, visit Fred's website at www.fredsinc.com.

Contacts
Cody Slach or Sean McGowan Liolios Group 1-949-574-3860 FRED@liolios.com

Disclaimer

Fred's Inc. published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 20:26:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FRED'S, INC.
10:27pFRED : Sets second quarter 2018 conference call
PU
10:06pFRED&RSQUO;S SETS SECOND QUARTER 201 : 00 a.m. et
GL
05:55pFred's Shares Up Sharply on Pharmacy Deal with Walgreens -- Update
DJ
02:49pWALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : to Purchase Pharmacy Files of 185 Fred's Pharmacies
DJ
02:10pFREDS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure..
AQ
02:09pWALGREENS : to Purchase Pharmacy Files of 185 Fred’s Pharmacies Across Sou..
BU
08/29FREDS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Fin..
AQ
07/05Free Pre-Market Technical Recap on Target and Three Additional Discount, Vari..
AC
06/26FREDS INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06/14FRED : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
12:56pMidday Gainers / Losers (09/10/2018) 
09:26aPREMARKET GAINERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (09/10/2018) 
08:33aWalgreens acquires pharmacy files from Fred's 
06/30The Dollar Store Wars - Where Everything But The Stock Is A Dollar 
06/26Midday Gainers / Losers (06/26/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 678 M
EBIT 2019 -59,6 M
Net income 2019 -70,9 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,04x
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capitalization 60,9 M
Chart FRED'S, INC.
Duration : Period :
Fred's, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRED'S, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,00 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph M. Anto Chief Executive Officer, CFO, Secretary & EVP
Heath B. Freeman Chairman
Michael H. Ladd Executive Vice President-Store Operations
Steven B. Rossi Independent Director
Timothy A. Barton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRED'S, INC.-59.63%61
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION29.73%105 890
THE TJX COMPANIES43.77%68 241
WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B DE C V8.43%47 241
TARGET CORPORATION36.00%46 708
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION19.15%29 427
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.