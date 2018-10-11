Log in
Fred’s, Inc. Announces Extension of Cooperation Agreement with Alden Global Capital LLC

10/11/2018 | 02:48am CEST

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fred’s, Inc.(“Fred’s” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:FRED) today announced that the Company has reached an agreement to extend the cooperation agreement Fred’s had previously entered into with Alden Global Capital LLC (“Alden”) through September 1, 2019.   The cooperation agreement contains certain customary standstill and other provisions and prior to the amendment, would have allowed either party to terminate the agreement after March 1, 2019.  The amendment extends that date by six months.  The complete agreement between Fred’s and Alden previously was included as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the amendment announced today also will be filed as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K. 

The amendment also reflects the Company’s consent to Alden increasing its investment in the Company through additional open-market purchases of no more than 3,725,000 shares. The amendment was approved by a special committee of Fred’s independent directors.

Joe Anto, Interim CEO and CFO of Fred’s, stated, “We are pleased that Alden has reiterated its confidence in Fred’s by seeking to increase its ownership in the Company.” 

About Fred’s, Inc.
Tracing its history back to an original store in Coldwater, Mississippi, opened in 1947, today Fred’s, Inc. operates approximately 600 general merchandise and pharmacy stores, including 12 franchised locations. With unique store formats and strategies that combine the best elements of a value-focused retailer with a healthcare-focused drug store, Fred’s stores offer frequently purchased items that address the everyday needs of its customers. These include nationally recognized brands, proprietary Fred’s label products, and a full range of value-priced selections. For more information, visit Fred’s website at www.fredsinc.com.

Fred’s Contact
Liolios
Sean McGowan or Cody Slach, 949-574-3860
FRED@liolios.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 678 M
EBIT 2019 -59,6 M
Net income 2019 -70,9 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,05x
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capitalization 85,0 M
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph M. Anto Chief Executive Officer, CFO, Secretary & EVP
Heath B. Freeman Chairman
Michael H. Ladd Executive Vice President-Store Operations
Steven B. Rossi Independent Director
Timothy A. Barton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRED'S, INC.-45.93%85
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION20.44%98 229
THE TJX COMPANIES44.93%68 930
WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B DE C V14.36%50 669
TARGET CORPORATION30.88%45 087
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION13.00%27 908
