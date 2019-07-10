Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Fred's, Inc. Investors (FRED)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Fred’s, Inc. (“Fred’s” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FRED) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

In December 2016, Fred’s agreed to purchase 865 stores from Rite Aid Corp. for $950 million to help obtain approval by the Federal Trade Commission of Rite Aid’s merger with Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (“Walgreens”).

Then, on June 29, 2017, Rite Aid and Walgreens terminated their merger agreement along with Fred’s asset purchase agreement.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $2.78, or more than 22%, to close at $9.41 on June 29, 2017, thereby injuring investors.

