Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Freddie Mac    FMCC

FREDDIE MAC

(FMCC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC - 08/17 02:34:45 pm
2.2125 USD   +3.15%
02:33pFREDDIE MAC : 5 Questions to Ask Before You Buy a Green Home
PU
02:14pFreddie Mac Prices $465 Million Multifamily Securities Offering
GL
08/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Freddie Mac : 5 Questions to Ask Before You Buy a Green Home

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/17/2020 | 02:33pm EDT

After determining what eco-friendly options are most important in your house hunt, the next step is consulting with your team to find the right home. Your lender and real estate agent can help you find the best mortgage solution and home to meet your green needs.

What to ask your lender

Here are two questions to bring up with your lender if you're considering investing in an energy efficient home:

How much can I afford? This will always be the first question you ask when you decide to buy a home. Your credit, mortgage rates and home-related costs all play a role in determining what you can afford.

What are my options for financing an energy efficient home? It's very important to find a mortgage option that best fits your financial needs. If you're buying an eco-friendly home, you may be able to qualify for a GreenCHOICE Mortgage®, which gives you the flexibility to purchase your home and finance future energy and water efficiency improvements or repairs.

What to ask your agent

When you're ready to speak with a real estate agent, here are some questions to get you started on the right foot.

What is your experience with energy efficient homes? Green housing is a specific type of build, so it's helpful to work with a housing professional who has specific expertise or credentials. Examples of a green certification include the National Association of Realtor's Green Designation and the LEED Green Associate certification.

How much are the home's utilities?As energy consumption rises, so does the cost of utilities. Your real estate agent should be able to help you understand the current energy usage of the home you're interested in purchasing. Learning about the current owner's expenses will tell you a lot about how much green upgrades could really save you.

How does the energy efficiency of this home affect its potential resale value? Freddie Mac research found that homes with energy efficiency ratings sold for 2.7% more on average compared to homes without those ratings. While the idea of reselling may be far from your mind, it could influence your buying decision if you're trying to choose between two or more homes.

To learn more about buying green, building the right team and becoming a homeowner, visit My Home by Freddie Mac®.

Disclaimer

Freddie Mac - Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation published this content on 17 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2020 18:32:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FREDDIE MAC
02:33pFREDDIE MAC : 5 Questions to Ask Before You Buy a Green Home
PU
02:14pFreddie Mac Prices $465 Million Multifamily Securities Offering
GL
08/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
08/14FREDDIE MAC : Announces Pricing of $382 Million Multifamily Small Balance Loan S..
AQ
08/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
08/14Freddie Mac Prices $1.2 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-114
GL
08/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/14FREDDIE MAC : Fitch Affirms FRETE 2017-ML01 and FRETE 2017-ML02 Trust Ratings; R..
AQ
08/14FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATIO : ABA-Financial, Housing and Consumer Group..
AQ
08/14FREDDIE MAC : DBRS Morningstar Assigns Provisional Ratings to Freddie Mac STACR ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 347 M - -
Net income 2020 -290 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -25,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6 910 M 6 910 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,61x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 6 892
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart FREDDIE MAC
Duration : Period :
Freddie Mac Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FREDDIE MAC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 3,81 $
Last Close Price 2,15 $
Spread / Highest target 226%
Spread / Average Target 77,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David M. Brickman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sara Mathew Non-Executive Chairman
Christian Mark Lown Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank Nazzaro Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Saiyid T. Naqvi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FREDDIE MAC-28.59%6 910
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED2.49%6 199
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED-28.61%4 260
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.0.54%3 689
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-20.87%3 218
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-14.11%3 207
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group