Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Freddie Mac    FMCC

FREDDIE MAC

(FMCC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC - 05/28 02:13:12 pm
2.19 USD   +1.39%
02:24pFreddie Mac Announces LIBOR Transition Website
GL
12:25pFREDDIE MAC : US mortgage rates fall; 30-year loan at all-time low 3.15%
AQ
10:04aMortgage Rates Hit Another All-Time Low
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Freddie Mac Announces LIBOR Transition Website

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 02:24pm EDT

MCLEAN, Va., May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today announced the launch of a new website providing key resources for lenders and investors as the company transitions from the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR). The announcement comes alongside announcements made by the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) and Fannie Mae.

The company released the following statement, which is attributed to Mike Hutchins, Freddie Mac Executive Vice President and Head of Investments and Capital Markets.

“The successful transition from LIBOR to alternative reference rates remains one of our top priorities as we approach its potential cessation. Freddie Mac’s new LIBOR Transition website is designed to help lenders and investors efficiently access information they need to achieve this important goal.”

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac, and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT: Fred Solomon
703-903-3861
Frederick_Solomon@freddiemac.com

INVESTOR CONTACT: Ameez Nanjee
571-382-5383
Ameez_Nanjee@freddiemac.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FREDDIE MAC
02:24pFreddie Mac Announces LIBOR Transition Website
GL
12:25pFREDDIE MAC : US mortgage rates fall; 30-year loan at all-time low 3.15%
AQ
10:04aMortgage Rates Hit Another All-Time Low
GL
05/26Lockdowns Loosen Further as NYSE Trading Floor Reopens -- 4th Update
DJ
05/26Freddie Mac Issues Monthly Volume Summary for April 2020
GL
05/26Freddie Mac Announces Online Resources to Help Consumers
GL
05/22FREDDIE MAC : Announces Pricing of $376 Million Multifamily Small Balance Loan S..
AQ
05/22Freddie Mac Prices $988 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-109
GL
05/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
05/21Mortgage Rates Decrease
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 582 M - -
Net income 2020 -209 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -36,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6 958 M 6 958 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 6 892
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart FREDDIE MAC
Duration : Period :
Freddie Mac Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FREDDIE MAC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 3,38 $
Last Close Price 2,16 $
Spread / Highest target 224%
Spread / Average Target 56,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -81,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David M. Brickman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sara Mathew Non-Executive Chairman
Donald F. Kish CFO, Chief Accounting Officer, SVP & Controller
Frank Nazzaro Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Saiyid T. Naqvi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FREDDIE MAC-28.09%6 958
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-15.94%5 129
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION-23.08%5 095
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED-25.21%4 364
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.-46.28%4 205
BOC AVIATION LIMITED-42.59%4 074
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group