FREDDIE MAC

FREDDIE MAC

(FMCC)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Freddie Mac Credit Protects $69 Billion of Single-Family Mortgages in Third Quarter 2019

0
11/05/2019 | 08:35am EST

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac’s Single-Family business today announced that its Credit Risk Transfer (CRT) program transferred approximately $2.5 billion of credit risk on $69 billion of single-family mortgages from U.S. taxpayers to the private sector in the third quarter of 2019. This brings the year-to-date total of credit risk transferred to $7.3 billion on $196 billion of single-family mortgages.

“Freddie Mac is committed to the stability of the U.S. housing finance system, and CRT is a key component,” said Mike Reynolds, Vice President, Credit Risk Transfer. “We will continue to offer attractive opportunities for private capital to participate in our program as we expand CRT coverage across our book of business.”

Through its flagship offerings, Freddie Mac issued a total of six STACR and ACIS transactions in the third quarter—three on-the-run deals (DNA and HQA) and three seasoned deals (ARMR and FTR). As a result of STACR and ACIS on the run transactions this quarter, Freddie Mac transferred between 80 percent (high LTV HQA series) and 90 percent (low LTV DNA series) of the credit risk on the underlying reference pools, helping to reduce capital required under the Conservatorship Capital Framework.

Since the first CRT transaction in 2013, Freddie Mac’s single-family CRT program has cumulatively transferred $51 billion in credit risk on nearly $1.4 trillion in mortgages. 

About Freddie Mac Single-Family Credit Risk Transfer
Freddie Mac’s Single-Family CRT programs transfer credit risk away from U.S. taxpayers to global private capital via securities and (re)insurance policies. We founded the GSE Single-Family CRT market when we issued our first Structured Agency Credit Risk (STACR®) notes in July 2013. In November 2013, we introduced our Agency Credit Insurance Structure (ACIS ®) program. Today, CRT serves as the primary source of private capital investment in residential mortgage credit. For specific STACR and ACIS transaction data, please visit Clarity, our CRT data intelligence portal.

About Freddie Mac
Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, investors and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac, and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT: Fred Solomon
703-903-3861
Frederick_Solomon@freddiemac.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
