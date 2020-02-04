Log in
FREDDIE MAC

FREDDIE MAC

(FMCC)
  Report
News 


Freddie Mac : Is 2020 Your Year to Refinance?

02/04/2020 | 04:39pm EST

If refinancing your home is on your to-do list, 2020 may be a good year to make it happen. According to our recent forecast, average mortgage rates are expected to remain below 4% for the year - providing you with a nice opportunity to refinance and benefit financially.

The trifecta of interest-rate cuts in 2019 boded well for homeowners looking to refinance. In fact, according to our recent Housing & Economic Research forecast, refinancing made up 40% of mortgage originations last year, up from the previous year.

But, is it right for you?

Just because rates have dropped doesn't mean it necessarily makes financial sense to refinance. The average cost to refinance is almost $5,000 and careful consideration needs to be made, such as how long you plan to stay in the home, for savings to outweigh the costs.

For the most part, the costs are very similar to what you paid when you purchased your home, including your loan origination fee. There are required services involved as well as state and local fees (which can vary significantly based on where you live) and you can expect to pay for:

  1. Government recording costs
  2. Appraisal fees
  3. Credit report fees
  4. Lender origination fees
  5. Title services
  6. Tax service fees
  7. Survey fees
  8. Attorney fees
  9. Underwriting fees

As with any big financial endeavor, you'll want to do your homework, look carefully at your short- and long-term goals and work closely with your lender to do a cost-benefit analysis.

Be sure to check out our calculators to quickly determine if refinancing makes sense for you and visit My Home by Freddie Mac® for all of the tools and resources you need.

Disclaimer

Freddie Mac - Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation published this content on 04 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2020 21:38:02 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 12 049 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -715 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -13,6x
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 0,80x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,75x
Capitalization 9 632 M
Chart FREDDIE MAC
Duration : Period :
Freddie Mac Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 4,38  $
Last Close Price 2,99  $
Spread / Highest target 134%
Spread / Average Target 46,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David M. Brickman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sara Mathew Non-Executive Chairman
Donald Kish CFO, Chief Accounting Officer, SVP & Controller
Frank Nazzaro Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Eugene B. Shanks Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FREDDIE MAC-0.46%9 825
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.-7.91%7 704
BOC AVIATION LIMITED-10.16%6 380
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED-1.73%5 677
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LTD--.--%5 623
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION-4.51%5 450
