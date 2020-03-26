Log in
FREDDIE MAC

FREDDIE MAC

(FMCC)
03/26
1.58 USD   +4.64%
04:41pFreddie Mac Issues Monthly Volume Summary for February 2020
GL
10:01aMortgage Rates Drop
GL
03/25Fed Asks BlackRock to Direct Billions in Bonds -- WSJ
DJ
Freddie Mac Issues Monthly Volume Summary for February 2020

03/26/2020 | 04:41pm EDT

MCLEAN, Va., March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) announced today that it issued its Monthly Volume Summary for February 2020, which provides information on Freddie Mac’s mortgage-related portfolios, securities issuance, risk management, delinquencies, debt activities, and other investments.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac, and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT: Fred Solomon
703-903-3861
Frederick_Solomon@freddiemac.com

INVESTOR CONTACT: Laurie Garthune
571-382-4732

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
