Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Freddie Mac    FMCC

FREDDIE MAC

(FMCC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Freddie Mac Names Frank Nazzaro Chief Information Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today announced that Frank Nazzaro has been named executive vice president and chief information officer (CIO) of the company. He is a member of the senior operating committee and reports directly to CEO David Brickman.

Nazzaro, who joined Freddie Mac in 2018 as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and has been Acting CIO since May 2019, brings more than 20 years of executive experience in technology and financial services to the company. As CIO, he will head the Information Technology division and provide corporate-wide leadership for the company’s technology strategy, including the employee technology experience.

“Frank has demonstrated that he is the right person at the right moment to deliver technology solutions that make us faster, smarter and more efficient,” said David Brickman, Freddie Mac chief executive officer. “I look forward to his leadership in creating a world class operating platform that delivers lasting benefits for our company while responsibly managing our risks.”

“It’s a pivotal and exciting time to be at Freddie Mac. We’re not only transforming our infrastructure and tools, we’re modernizing the way we work,” said Nazzaro. “I’m honored to have the opportunity to further advance our technology strategy, which is key to better and more resilient systems that protect our company while meeting the demands of our customers and employees.”

Prior to his career at Freddie Mac, Nazzaro held a number of senior technology and management roles within the financial services industry. He served as Group Vice President and CTO for Travelport LLC, where he led cloud architecture, infrastructure and operations globally. Before that, he served as CTO at CIT Group.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT: Ruth Fisher
703-903-3974
Ruth_Fisher@FreddieMac.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/748e10ef-4f31-4c70-979b-8032674c5f9

Primary Logo

Freddie Mac Chief Information Officer

Frank Nazzaro

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FREDDIE MAC
04:16pFreddie Mac Names Frank Nazzaro Chief Information Officer
GL
12:03pFREDDIE MAC : US mortgage rates rise this week but remain low
AQ
11:44aFREDDIE MAC : Announces Pricing of $543 Million Multifamily Small Balance Loan S..
PU
11:11aFREDDIE MAC : Announces Pricing of $543 Million Multifamily Small Balance Loan S..
AQ
10:01aMortgage Rates Jump
GL
10/16Freddie Mac Prices $259 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J26
GL
10/16FREDDIE MAC : The Value of Accessibility
PU
10/16FREDDIE MAC : Business events scheduled for Thursday
AQ
10/15FREDDIE MAC : Filing Type ABS-15G
PU
10/15Freddie Mac Prices $691 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-LU2
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 12 228 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -578 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -18,3x
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 0,87x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,84x
Capitalization 10 630 M
Chart FREDDIE MAC
Duration : Period :
Freddie Mac Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5,50  $
Last Close Price 3,30  $
Spread / Highest target 112%
Spread / Average Target 66,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David M. Brickman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sara Mathew Non-Executive Chairman
James G. Mackey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stacey Goodman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Eugene B. Shanks Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FREDDIE MAC214.15%10 630
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.40.20%7 459
BOC AVIATION LIMITED28.93%6 591
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LTD--.--%5 677
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED27.38%5 365
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION5.04%4 887
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group