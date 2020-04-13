Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Freddie Mac    FMCC

FREDDIE MAC

(FMCC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Freddie Mac Quarterly Forecast: The Housing Market Faces Challenges Amid Economic Uncertainty

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/13/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

MCLEAN, Va., April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Freddie Mac’s (OTCQB: FMCC) Quarterly Forecast, housing markets will deviate from their typical spring surge with both home sales and house prices falling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Undoubtedly, the housing market is facing its greatest challenge in over a decade as our nation weathers this unprecedented economic event,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “Although the uncertainty of the crisis means forecasts of economic activity are more unclear than usual, we expect that most of the economic damage from the virus will be contained to the first half of the year. Going forward, we should see a recovery starting in the second half of 2020, though it will take some time for the economy to fully bounce back.”

According to the Forecast:

  • The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is expected to be 3.3 percent in 2020 and 3.1 percent in 2021.
  • House price growth is expected to decelerate to an annual rate of 0.4 percent in 2020. In 2021, that rate is expected to rise to 0.7 percent.
  • Home sales are expected to decrease in 2020 to 5.1 million homes and increase in 2021 to 6.1 million homes.
  • Purchase originations are expected to decrease to $1,091 billion in 2020 and increase to $1,338 billion in 2021.
  • Refinance originations are expected to be $1,260 billion in 2020 before slowing to $1,032 billion in 2021. 
  • Overall, the Forecast expects annual mortgage origination levels to remain at $2.4 trillion in 2020 and 2021.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, investors, and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac, and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Angela Waugaman
703-714-0644
Angela_Waugaman@FreddieMac.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FREDDIE MAC
01:01pFREDDIE MAC QUARTERLY FORECAST : The Housing Market Faces Challenges Amid Econom..
GL
04:29aFEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATIO : FHFA And GSEs Issue Guidance On Assistanc..
AQ
04/10FREDDIE MAC : DBRS Morningstar Places All Classes of Ready Capital Mortgage Fina..
AQ
04/09FREDDIE MAC : US long-term mortgage rates flat to lower; 30-year at 3.33%
AQ
04/09Mortgage Rates Remain Flat
GL
04/08COVID-19 : Mortgage Forbearances And Moratoria On Evictions And Foreclosures
AQ
04/07Freddie Mac Prices $853 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F78
GL
04/07FREDDIE MAC : Prices $853 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F78
AQ
04/07FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATIO : Considerations For Mortgage Servicers Dur..
AQ
04/06FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATIO : ABA-Fannie, Freddie Transfer $115B in Cre..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 12 823 M
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 0,36x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,34x
Capitalization 4 655 M
Chart FREDDIE MAC
Duration : Period :
Freddie Mac Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 4,13  $
Last Close Price 1,45  $
Spread / Highest target 384%
Spread / Average Target 185%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David M. Brickman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sara Mathew Non-Executive Chairman
Donald F. Kish CFO, Chief Accounting Officer, SVP & Controller
Frank Nazzaro Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Saiyid T. Naqvi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FREDDIE MAC-51.89%4 655
AON PLC-7.80%44 709
BOC AVIATION LIMITED1.25%4 351
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED0.64%4 339
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION1.53%4 228
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED-1.00%4 125
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group