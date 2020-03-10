Log in
Freddie Mac : SEC Filing (ABS-15G)

03/10/2020 | 03:24pm EDT

EX-99.1


Exhibit 99.1

Deloitte & Touche LLP
Suite 400
Harborside Plaza 10
Jersey City, NJ 07311
USA

Tel: +1 212 937 8200
Fax: +1 212 937 8298
www.deloitte.com

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation
1551 Park Run Drive
McLean, Virginia 22102


Independent Accountants' Report
on Applying Agreed-Upon Procedures


We have performed the procedures described below, which were agreed to by Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation ('Freddie Mac' or the 'Company') and Barclays Capital Inc. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (collectively, the 'Other Specified Parties' and, together with Freddie Mac, the 'Specified Parties'), relating to the proposed offering of certain classes of FREMF 2020-K106 Mortgage Trust Multifamily Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2020-K106 and Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates, Series K-106.

The information provided to us, including the information set forth in the Data File (as defined below), is the responsibility of the Company. The sufficiency of these procedures is solely the responsibility of the Specified Parties of this report. Consequently, we make no representations regarding the sufficiency of the procedures described below either for the purpose for which this report has been requested or for any other purpose.

Capitalized terms used but not defined herein are used with the meanings as described in 'The Bond Market Association's Standard Formulas for the Analysis of Mortgage-Backed Securities and Other Related Securities.'

Procedures and Findings

On March 10, 2020, representatives of Freddie Mac provided us with a computer generated mortgage loan data file and related record layout (the 'Data File') containing 52 mortgage loans that are secured by 52 mortgaged properties (the 'Mortgage Assets').

From January 29, 2020 through March 10, 2020, representatives of Freddie Mac provided us with certain Source Documents (as defined in the attached Appendix A) related to the Mortgage Assets. We were not requested to perform, and we did not perform, any procedures with respect to the preparation or verification of any of the information set forth on the Source Documents and we make no representations concerning the accuracy or completeness of any of the information contained therein. In certain instances, our procedures were performed using data imaged facsimiles or photocopies of the Source Documents. In addition, we make no representations as to whether the Source Documents are comprehensive or valid instruments or reflect the current prevailing terms with respect to the corresponding Mortgage Assets.



Member of
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited


2


At your request, for each of the Mortgage Assets set forth on the Data File, we compared certain characteristics (except for the characteristics identified as 'None' or 'N/A' on Appendix A) set forth on the Data File (the 'Characteristics' as indicated on Appendix A) to the corresponding information set forth on or derived from the corresponding Source Documents and found them to be in agreement.

We make no representations as to (i) the actual characteristics or existence of the underlying documents or data comprising the Mortgage Assets underlying the Data File or the conformity of their respective characteristics with those assumed for purposes of the procedures described herein, (ii) the existence or ownership of the Mortgage Assets or (iii) the reasonableness of any of the aforementioned assumptions, information or methodologies.

It should be understood that we make no representations as to questions of legal interpretation or as to the sufficiency for your purposes of the procedures enumerated in the preceding paragraphs. Also, such procedures would not necessarily reveal any material misstatement of the information referred to above. We have no responsibility to update this report for events and circumstances that occur subsequent to the date of this report.

This agreed-upon procedures engagement was conducted in accordance with attestation standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. We were not engaged to conduct, and did not conduct, (i) an audit conducted in accordance with generally accepted auditing standards or (ii) an examination or a review conducted in accordance with attestation standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the objective of which would be the expression of an opinion or conclusion, respectively, on the accompanying information. Accordingly, we do not express such an opinion or conclusion, or any other form of assurance, including reasonable assurance. Had we performed additional procedures, other matters might have come to our attention that would have been reported to you.

None of the engagement, procedures or report was intended to address, nor did they address, the (i) conformity of the origination of the assets to stated underwriting or credit extension guidelines, standards, criteria or other requirements, (ii) value of collateral securing such assets or (iii) compliance of the originator of the assets with federal, state, and local laws and regulations.

None of the engagement, procedures or report were intended to satisfy, nor did they satisfy, any criteria for due diligence published by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization.

This report is intended solely for the use and information of the Specified Parties identified above and is not intended to be and should not be used by anyone other than these Specified Parties.

Yours truly,

/s/ Deloitte & Touche LLP

March 10, 2020




Appendix A

Source Documents

For purposes of performing the agreed-upon procedures described herein and at your request, we relied upon the following source documents as provided to us by representatives of Freddie Mac, with respect to each of the Mortgage Assets (the 'Source Documents'):

Promissory note, consolidated, amended and restated promissory note and/or loan modification (collectively, the 'Note');

Loan agreement, multifamily loan and security agreement and/or amendment to multifamily loan and security agreement and other loan documents (collectively, the 'Loan Agreement');

Mortgage, deed of trust, indemnity deed of trust and/or security instrument (collectively, the 'DOT');

Closing statement (the 'Closing Statement');

Escrow agreement and/or list of escrows held (collectively, the 'Escrow Agreement');

Letter of credit (the 'Letter of Credit');

Servicing report, record and/or provided electronic file (collectively, the 'Servicing Report');

Commitment letter, exhibit A and/or ERLA (collectively, the 'Commitment');

Guaranty agreements and/or exceptions to non-recourse agreement (collectively, the 'Guaranty');

Title policy or pro-forma title policy (collectively, the 'Title Policy');

Ground lease and/or ground lease estoppel (collectively, the 'Ground Lease');

Real estate property appraisal report (the 'Appraisal Report');

United States Postal Service website - www.usps.com (the 'USPS');

Zoning report or zoning summary (collectively, the 'Zoning Report');

Property condition report (the 'Engineering Report');

Phase I environmental report (the 'Phase I Report');

Phase II environmental report (the 'Phase II Report');

MSA file report (the 'MSA File');

Seismic report or zoning map (collectively, the 'Seismic Report');

Final investment brief, underwriter's summary report and/or financial update (collectively, the 'Investment Brief');

Property inspection and lease audit (the 'Property Inspection and Lease Audit');

Asset Summary of Mortgage Loan (the 'ASR');


Borrower rent roll (the 'Rent Roll');

Commercial lease (the 'Commercial Lease');

Property insurance certificate, environment insurance certificate, Form 1113 and/or MICT screenshot (collectively, the 'Proof of Insurance');

Secondary financing document, subordinate promissory note, subordinate loan agreement, subordination agreement and/or modification, renewal and extension agreement (collectively, the 'Secondary Financing Document');

Property management agreement or assignment of management agreement (collectively, the 'Management Agreement');

Cash management agreement, lockbox agreements and/or legal summary (collectively, the 'Cash Management Agreement');

Form 1115 (the 'Form 1115');

Non-consolidation opinion (the 'Non-Consolidation Opinion');

Cross-collateralization agreement (the 'Cross-Collateralization Agreement');

Trustee bid letter (the 'Trustee Bid'); and

CRA report (the 'CRA Report').

*****

Characteristic
Source Document
1
Freddie Mac Loan Number
Note
2
Seller/Servicer
Note
3
Address (Street)
Appraisal Report, Engineering Report, USPS
4
City
Appraisal Report, Engineering Report, USPS
5
County
Appraisal Report, Engineering Report, USPS
6
State
Appraisal Report, Engineering Report, USPS
7
Metropolitan Statistical Area
MSA File
8
Zip Code
Engineering Report, Appraisal Report, USPS
9
Property Type
Appraisal Report
10
Property Sub-Type
Appraisal Report
11
Original Principal Balance
Note
12
Cut-off Balance
Refer to calculation procedures below
13
Maturity Balance
Refer to calculation procedures below
14
% of Cut-off Date Pool Balance
Refer to calculation procedures below
15
Note Date
Note
16
Note Rate
Note
17
Rate Type
Note
18
Interest Calculation Method
Note
19
Monthly Debt Service
Refer to calculation procedures below
20
Monthly Debt Service (IO)
Refer to calculation procedures below
21
First Payment Date
Note


Characteristic
Source Document
22
Maturity Date
Note
23
Payment Date
Note
24
Late Charge Grace Period (# of days)
Note
25
Amortization Type
Note
26
Original Amortization Term
Refer to calculation procedures below
27
Original Loan Term
Refer to calculation procedures below
28
Remaining Amortization
Refer to calculation procedures below
29
Remaining Term
Refer to calculation procedures below
30
Seasoning
Refer to calculation procedures below
31
Interest Only Term
Refer to calculation procedures below
32
Prepay Provision Description
Note, Loan Agreement
33
Defeasance To Maturity (Y/N)
Note, Loan Agreement
34
Partial Defeasance Permitted (Y/N)
Note, Loan Agreement
35
Appraised Value
Appraisal Report
36
Appraised Value Type
Appraisal Report
37
Appraisal Firm
Appraisal Report
38
Appraisal Date
Appraisal Report
39
Year Built
Engineering Report, Appraisal Report
40
Year Renovated
Engineering Report, Appraisal Report
41
Number of Units
Rent Roll, Appraisal Report
42
Low Income Units
CRA Report
43
Very Low Income Units
CRA Report
44
Unit of Measure
Rent Roll, Appraisal Report
45
Cut-off Balance Per Unit
Refer to calculation procedures below
46
# Units - Commercial
Rent Roll, Appraisal Report
47
Elevator (Y/N)
Engineering Report
48
FIRREA Eligible (Y/N)
Appraisal Report
49
Zoning Status
Zoning Report, Appraisal Report
50
Lien Position
Title Policy
51
Fee Simple/Leasehold
Title Policy
52
Ground Lease Rent
Ground Lease
53
Ground Lease Expiration Date
Ground Lease
54
Ground Lease Expiration Date w/ Extensions
Ground Lease
55
LTV at Cut-off
Refer to calculation procedures below
56
LTV at Maturity
Refer to calculation procedures below
57
U/W EGI
Investment Brief, ASR
58
U/W Expenses
Investment Brief, ASR
59
U/W NOI
Investment Brief, ASR
60
Underwritten Annual Reserves
Investment Brief, ASR
61
U/W NCF
Investment Brief, ASR
62
U/W DSCR (NCF)
Refer to calculation procedures below
63
U/W IO DSCR (NCF)
Refer to calculation procedures below
64
Most Recent Period Ending
Investment Brief, ASR


Characteristic
Source Document
65
Most Recent EGI
Investment Brief, ASR
66
Most Recent Expenses
Investment Brief, ASR
67
Most Recent NOI
Investment Brief, ASR
68
Most Recent NCF
Investment Brief, ASR
69
Most Recent DSCR (NCF)
Refer to calculation procedures below
70
2nd Most Recent Period Ending
Investment Brief, ASR
71
2nd Most Recent EGI
Investment Brief, ASR
72
2nd Most Recent Expenses
Investment Brief, ASR
73
2nd Most Recent NOI
Investment Brief, ASR
74
2nd Most Recent NCF
Investment Brief, ASR
75
2nd Most Recent DSCR (NCF)
Refer to calculation procedures below
76
3rd Most Recent Period Ending
Investment Brief, ASR
77
3rd Most Recent EGI
Investment Brief, ASR
78
3rd Most Recent Expenses
Investment Brief, ASR
79
3rd Most Recent NOI
Investment Brief, ASR
80
3rd Most Recent NCF
Investment Brief, ASR
81
3rd Most Recent DSCR (NCF)
Refer to calculation procedures below
82
Occupancy Rate
Rent Roll/Appraisal Report
83
Occupancy as of Date
Rent Roll
84
Monthly Rent per Unit
Refer to calculation procedures below
85
Tenant Concentration Type
Property Inspection and Lease Audit
86
% of Tenant Concentration
Property Inspection and Lease Audit
87
Non-Compliance Provisions (Y/N)
Loan Agreement
88
Regulatory Agreement (Y/N)
Loan Agreement, Ground Lease, Appraisal Report
89
Condo Ownership (% or N/A)
Loan Agreement
90
Amount Sq. Ft - Commercial
Appraisal Report, Commercial Lease
91
% of GPR from Commercial Rental Income
Refer to calculation procedures below
92
Environmental Firm
Phase I Report
93
Phase I Environmental Report Date
Phase I Report
94
Phase II Recommended (Y/N)
Phase I Report
95
Phase II Performed (Y/N)
Phase II Report
96
Phase II Environmental Report Date
Phase II Report
97
Environmental Cost to Cure (Phase I plus Phase II)
Phase I Report, Phase II Report
98
Engineering Firm
Engineering Report
99
Engineering Report Date
Engineering Report
100
Immediate Repairs Cost Estimate
Engineering Report
101
Replacement Reserves Cost Estimate per Year
Engineering Report
102
Seismic Firm
Seismic Report
103
Seismic Report Date
Seismic Report
104
Earthquake Zone 3 or 4 or PGA ≥ 0.15g (Y/N)
Seismic Report, Engineering Report
105
PML Report Required (Y/N)
Engineering Report, Investment Brief
106
PML (%)
Seismic Report
107
Green Advantage
Investment Brief


Characteristic
Source Document
108
Tax Escrow - Current Balance ($ or N/A)
Servicing Report
109
Tax Escrow - Initial Deposit ($ or N/A)
Escrow Agreement, Servicing Report
110
Tax Escrow - Contractual Payment ($ or N/A)
Escrow Agreement, Servicing Report
111
Insurance Escrow - Current Balance ($ or N/A)
Servicing Report
112
Insurance Reserve - Initial Deposit ($ or N/A)
Escrow Agreement, Servicing Report, Closing Statement
113
Insurance Reserve - Contractual Payment
Escrow Agreement, Servicing Report
114
Engineering Reserve - Current Balance ($ or N/A)
Servicing Report
115
Engineering Reserve - Initial Deposit ($ or N/A)
Escrow Agreement, Servicing Report, Loan Agreement, Closing Statement
116
Engineering Reserve - Contractual Payment ($ or N/A)
Escrow Agreement, Servicing Report, Loan Agreement
117
Replacement Reserve - Current Balance ($ or N/A)
Servicing Report
118
Replacement Reserve - Initial Deposit ($ or N/A)
Escrow Agreement, Servicing Report, Loan Agreement, Closing Statement
119
Replacement Reserve - Contractual Payment ($ or N/A)
Escrow Agreement, Servicing Report, Loan Agreement
120
Replacement Reserve - Contractual - Cap ($ or N/A)
Escrow Agreement, Loan Agreement
121
Other Reserve - Current Balance ($ or N/A)
Servicing Report
122
Other Reserve - Initial Deposit ($ or N/A)
Escrow Agreement, Servicing Report, Loan Agreement, Closing Statement
123
Other Reserve Description
Escrow Agreement, Servicing Report, Loan Agreement
124
Other Reserve - Contractual Payment ($ or N/A)
Escrow Agreement, Servicing Report, Loan Agreement
125
Other Reserve - Contractual - Cap ($ or N/A)
Escrow Agreement, Loan Agreement
126
Springing Reserve Name
Loan Agreement, Escrow Agreement
127
Springing Reserve Amount ($ or N/A)
Loan Agreement, Escrow Agreement
128
Springing Reserve Description
Loan Agreement, Escrow Agreement
129
Letter of Credit Amount
Letter of Credit, Loan Agreement
130
Letter of Credit Description
Letter of Credit, Loan Agreement
131
Are Escrows/Reserves LOC or can be converted to LOC (Y/N)
Loan Agreement, Escrow Agreement
132
Specify Accounts for Escrows/Reserves LOC
Loan Agreement, Escrow Agreement
133
Environmental Insurance (Y/N)
Proof of Insurance
134
Flood Insurance (Y/N)
Proof of Insurance
135
Windstorm Insurance (Y or N)
Proof of Insurance
136
Earthquake Insurance In Place (Y/N)
Proof of Insurance
137
Terrorism Insurance (Y/N)
Proof of Insurance
138
Property Insurance Coverage (Y/N)
Proof of Insurance
139
Liability Insurance Coverage (Y/N)
Proof of Insurance
140
Cash Management (Description or N/A)
Cash Management Agreement
141
Lockbox (Y/N)
Cash Management Agreement
142
Existing Financing In Place (Y/N)
Secondary Financing Document, Loan Agreement
143
Existing Financing Amount
Secondary Financing Document
144
Existing Financing Description
Secondary Financing Document, Loan Agreement
145
CDCR (combined DCR)
Refer to calculation procedures below


Characteristic
Source Document
146
CLTV (combined LTV)
Refer to calculation procedures below
147
Future Mezzanine Debt (Y/N)
Loan Agreement
148
Future Secondary Financing (Y/N)
Loan Agreement
149
Future Secondary Financing Description
Loan Agreement
150
Substitution Permitted (Y/N)
Loan Agreement, DOT
151
Number of Properties per Loan
Loan Agreement, Appraisal Report
152
Multiproperty Collateral Release Price ($ or N/A)
Loan Agreement, DOT
153
Crossed Loans
Loan Agreement, DOT
154
Release (Y or N or N/A)
Loan Agreement, Cross-Collateralization Agreement
155
Release Provisions (Description or N/A)
Loan Agreement, Cross-Collateralization Agreement
156
Loan Purpose
Loan Agreement, Closing Statement
157
Borrowing Entity
Note, Loan Agreement
158
Entity Type
Note, Loan Agreement
159
State of Organization
Note, Loan Agreement
160
Affiliated Borrower Loans
Guaranty
161
Borrower Type
Loan Agreement, DOT
162
Tenants In Common (Y/N)
Loan Agreement
163
Delaware Statutory Trust (Y/N)
Loan Agreement, DOT
164
Independent Director (Y/N)
Loan Agreement
165
Non-Consolidation Opinion (Y/N)
Non-Consolidation Opinion
166
Assumption Fee
Loan Agreement
167
Recourse(Y/N)
Note, Guaranty
168
Recourse Description
Note, Guaranty
169
Bad Boy Indemnitor / Guarantor
Guaranty
170
Environmental Indemnitor (Name or N/A)
Note, Guaranty, Loan Agreement
171
Environmental Carveout (Y/N)
Note, Guaranty, Loan Agreement
172
Fraud Carveout (Y/N)
Note, Guaranty
173
Misapplication of Rent and Insurance Proceeds Carveout (Y/N)
Note, Guaranty
174
Voluntary Bankruptcy Carveout (Y/N)
Note, Guaranty
175
Waste Carveout (Y/N)
Note, Guaranty
176
Borrower Or Principal Prior Bankruptcy (Y/N)
Form 1115
177
Management Company
Management Agreement
178
Cut-off Date
None - provided by Freddie Mac
179
Primary Servicing Fee
Commitment
180
Master Servicing Fee
None - provided by Freddie Mac
181
Trustee Fee
Trustee Bid
182
Master Servicer Surveillance Fee
None - provided by Freddie Mac
183
Special Servicer Surveillance Fee
Refer to calculation procedures below
184
CREFC® Royalty Fee
None - provided by Freddie Mac
185
Administration Fee
Refer to calculation procedures below
186
Net Mortgage Rate
Refer to calculation procedures below


With respect to Characteristic 12, assuming, at your request, no prepayments of principal, we recomputed the Cut-off Balance using the First Payment Date, the Original Principal Balance, the Interest Calculation Method, the Monthly Debt Service, the Note Rate, the Interest Only Term and the Cut-off Date. At the request of representatives of Freddie Mac, Cut-off Balance differences of one dollar or less were deemed to be 'in agreement' for purposes of this report.

With respect to Characteristic 13, assuming, at your request, no prepayments of principal, we recomputed the Maturity Balance using the First Payment Date, the Monthly Debt Service, the Original Principal Balance, the Interest Calculation Method, the Note Rate, the Interest Only Term and the Maturity Date. At the request of representatives of Freddie Mac, Maturity Balance differences of one dollar or less were deemed to be 'in agreement' for purposes of this report.

With respect to Characteristic 14, we recomputed the % of Cut-off Date Pool Balance by dividing the (i) Cut-off Balance by (ii) sum of each of the Mortgage Assets' Cut-off Balance.

With respect to Characteristic 19, (i) for those Mortgage Assets with an Amortization Type of 'Interest Only,' we compared the Monthly Debt Service to the Monthly Debt Service (IO) and (ii) for those Mortgage Assets with an Amortization Type of 'Partial IO' or 'Balloon,' we compared the Monthly Debt Service to the corresponding information set forth on the Note.

With respect to Characteristic 20, we recomputed the Monthly Debt Service (IO) as one twelfth of the product of (i) the Original Principal Balance, (ii) the Note Rate and (iii) a fraction equal to 365/360. This procedure was not performed for those Mortgage Assets with an Amortization Type of 'Balloon.'

With respect to Characteristic 26, we recomputed the Original Amortization Term using the Original Principal Balance, the Monthly Debt Service and the Note Rate and a 30/360 Interest Calculation Method. This procedure was not performed for those Mortgage Assets with an Amortization Type of 'Interest Only.'

With respect to Characteristic 27, we recomputed the Original Loan Term by determining the number of payment dates from and inclusive of the First Payment Date to and inclusive of the Maturity Date.

With respect to Characteristic 28, we recomputed the Remaining Amortization by subtracting the (i) Seasoning from (ii) Original Amortization Term. With respect to those Mortgage Assets with an Amortization Type of 'Partial IO,' for purposes of the procedure indicated herein, the Seasoning is reduced by (but to a result not less than zero) the Interest Only Term. This procedure was not performed for those Mortgage Assets with an Amortization Type of 'Interest Only.'

With respect to Characteristic 29, we recomputed the Remaining Term by subtracting the (i) Seasoning from (ii) Original Loan Term.

With respect to Characteristic 30, we recomputed the Seasoning by determining the number of payment dates from and inclusive of the First Payment Date to and inclusive of the Cut-off Date.


With respect to Characteristic 31, (i) for those Mortgage Assets with an Amortization Type of 'Partial IO,' we recomputed the Interest Only Term by determining the number of payment dates from and inclusive of the First Payment Date to and exclusive of the first principal and interest installment due date (as set forth on the Note) and (ii) for those Mortgage Assets with an Amortization Type of 'Interest Only,' we compared the Interest Only Term to the Original Loan Term. This procedure was not performed for those Mortgage Assets with an Amortization Type of 'Balloon.'

With respect to Characteristic 45, we recomputed the Cut-off Balance Per Unit by dividing the (i) Cut-off Balance by (ii) Number of Units. With respect to a cross collateralized Mortgage Asset, if any (as set forth on the Loan Agreement or DOT), this procedure was performed with the aggregate Cut-off Balance and the aggregate Number of Units of the related cross collateralized Mortgage Assets.

With respect to Characteristic 55, we recomputed the LTV at Cut-off by dividing the (i) Cut-off Balance by (ii) Appraised Value. With respect to a cross collateralized Mortgage Asset, if any (as set forth on the Loan Agreement or DOT), this characteristic was calculated as the weighted average quotient referred to in the previous sentence, for each related Mortgage Asset in such crossed loan group, weighted by the respective Cut-off Balance.

With respect to Characteristic 56, we recomputed the LTV at Maturity by dividing the (i) Maturity Balance by (ii) Appraised Value. With respect to a cross collateralized Mortgage Asset, if any (as set forth on the Loan Agreement or DOT), this characteristic was calculated as the weighted average quotient referred to in the previous sentence, for each related Mortgage Asset in such crossed loan group, weighted by the respective Cut-off Balance.

With respect to Characteristic 62, we recomputed the U/W DSCR (NCF) by dividing the (i) U/W NCF by (ii) annualized Monthly Debt Service. With respect to a cross collateralized Mortgage Asset, if any (as set forth on the Loan Agreement or DOT), this characteristic was calculated as the weighted average quotient referred to in the previous sentence, for each related Mortgage Asset in such crossed loan group, weighted by the respective Cut-off Balance.

With respect to Characteristic 63, we recomputed the U/W IO DSCR (NCF) by dividing the (i) U/W NCF by (ii) annualized Monthly Debt Service (IO). With respect to a cross collateralized Mortgage Asset, if any (as set forth on the Loan Agreement or DOT), this characteristic was calculated as the weighted average quotient referred to in the previous sentence, for each related Mortgage Asset in such crossed loan group, weighted by the respective Cut-off Balance. This procedure was not performed for those Mortgage Assets with an Amortization Type of 'Balloon.'

With respect to Characteristic 69, we recomputed the Most Recent DSCR (NCF) by dividing the (i) Most Recent NCF by (ii) annualized Monthly Debt Service. With respect to a cross collateralized Mortgage Asset, if any (as set forth on the Loan Agreement or DOT), this characteristic was calculated as the weighted average quotient referred to in the previous sentence, for each related Mortgage Asset in such crossed loan group, weighted by the respective Cut-off Balance.

With respect to Characteristic 75, we recomputed the 2nd Most Recent DSCR (NCF) by dividing the (i) 2nd Most Recent NCF by (ii) annualized Monthly Debt Service. With respect to a cross collateralized Mortgage Asset, if any (as set forth on the Loan Agreement or DOT), this characteristic was calculated as the weighted average quotient referred to in the previous sentence, for each related Mortgage Asset in such crossed loan group, weighted by the respective Cut-off Balance.


With respect to Characteristic 81, we recomputed the 3rd Most Recent DSCR (NCF) by dividing the (i) 3rd Most Recent NCF by (ii) annualized Monthly Debt Service. With respect to a cross collateralized Mortgage Asset, if any (as set forth on the Loan Agreement or DOT), this characteristic was calculated as the weighted average quotient referred to in the previous sentence, for each related Mortgage Asset in such crossed loan group, weighted by their respective Cut-off Balance.

With respect to Characteristic 84, we recomputed the Monthly Rent per Unit by dividing the (i) aggregate gross potential rent (as set forth on or derived from the Rent Roll) by (ii) Number of Units. At the request of representatives of Freddie Mac, Monthly Rent per Unit differences of one dollar or less were deemed to be 'in agreement' for purposes of this report.

With respect to Characteristic 91, we recomputed the % of GPR from Commercial Rental Income by dividing the (i) Freddie Mac proforma commercial income (as set forth on the Investment Brief or ASR) by (ii) sum of the (a) Freddie Mac proforma commercial income (as set forth on the Investment Brief or ASR) and (b) gross potential rent - residential (as set forth on the Investment Brief or ASR).

With respect to Characteristic 145, we recomputed the CDCR (combined DCR) by dividing the (i) U/W NCF by (ii) sum of the (a) annualized Monthly Debt Service and (b) annualized existing financing monthly debt service (as set forth on the Secondary Financing Document). With respect to a cross collateralized Mortgage Asset, if any (as set forth on the Loan Agreement or DOT), this characteristic was calculated as the weighted average quotient referred to in the previous sentence, for each related Mortgage Asset in such crossed loan group, weighted by the respective Cut-off Balance. This procedure was not performed for those Mortgage Assets with an Existing Financing Amount of 'N/A' or with existing financing where regular scheduled payments are only repaid from excess or residual cash flow (as set forth on the Secondary Financing Document).

With respect to Characteristic 146, we recomputed the CLTV (combined LTV) by dividing the (i) sum of the (a) Cut-off Balance and (b) aggregate Existing Financing Amount by (ii) Appraised Value. With respect to a cross collateralized Mortgage Asset, if any (as set forth on the Loan Agreement or DOT), this characteristic was calculated as the weighted average quotient referred to in the previous sentence, for each related Mortgage Asset in such crossed loan group, weighted by the respective Cut-off Balance. This procedure was not performed for those Mortgage Assets with an Existing Financing Amount of 'N/A' or with existing financing where regular scheduled payments are only repaid from excess or residual cash flow (as set forth on the Secondary Financing Document).

With respect to Characteristic 183, we recomputed the Special Servicer Surveillance Fee as (i) $125,000 (as stipulated by representatives of Freddie Mac) divided by (ii) the sum of each of the Mortgage Assets' Cut-off Balance. As stipulated by representatives of Freddie Mac, the resulting value was rounded up to the nearest 0.00001%.

With respect to Characteristic 185, we recomputed the Administration Fee as the sum of the (i) Primary Servicing Fee, (ii) Master Servicing Fee, (iii) Trustee Fee, (iv) Master Servicer Surveillance Fee, (v) Special Servicer Surveillance Fee and (vi) CREFC® Royalty Fee.

With respect to Characteristic 186, we recomputed the Net Mortgage Rate by subtracting the (i) Administration Fee from (ii) Note Rate.






Disclaimer

Freddie Mac - Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 19:23:00 UTC
