Freddie Mac : SEC Filing (ABS-15G)

Exhibit 99.1



Deloitte & Touche LLP Suite 400

Harborside Plaza 10 Jersey City, NJ 07311

USA

Tel: +1 212 937 8200 Fax: +1 212 937 8298 www.deloitte.com

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation 1551 Park Run Drive McLean, Virginia 22102



Independent Accountants' Report on Applying Agreed-Upon Procedures



We have performed the procedures described below, which were agreed to by Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation ('Freddie Mac' or the 'Company') and Barclays Capital Inc. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (collectively, the 'Other Specified Parties' and, together with Freddie Mac, the 'Specified Parties'), relating to the proposed offering of certain classes of FREMF 2020-K106 Mortgage Trust Multifamily Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2020-K106 and Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates, Series K-106.

The information provided to us, including the information set forth in the Data File (as defined below), is the responsibility of the Company. The sufficiency of these procedures is solely the responsibility of the Specified Parties of this report. Consequently, we make no representations regarding the sufficiency of the procedures described below either for the purpose for which this report has been requested or for any other purpose.

Capitalized terms used but not defined herein are used with the meanings as described in 'The Bond Market Association's Standard Formulas for the Analysis of Mortgage-Backed Securities and Other Related Securities.'

Procedures and Findings

On March 10, 2020, representatives of Freddie Mac provided us with a computer generated mortgage loan data file and related record layout (the 'Data File') containing 52 mortgage loans that are secured by 52 mortgaged properties (the 'Mortgage Assets').

From January 29, 2020 through March 10, 2020, representatives of Freddie Mac provided us with certain Source Documents (as defined in the attached Appendix A) related to the Mortgage Assets. We were not requested to perform, and we did not perform, any procedures with respect to the preparation or verification of any of the information set forth on the Source Documents and we make no representations concerning the accuracy or completeness of any of the information contained therein. In certain instances, our procedures were performed using data imaged facsimiles or photocopies of the Source Documents. In addition, we make no representations as to whether the Source Documents are comprehensive or valid instruments or reflect the current prevailing terms with respect to the corresponding Mortgage Assets.





Member of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited



2





At your request, for each of the Mortgage Assets set forth on the Data File, we compared certain characteristics (except for the characteristics identified as 'None' or 'N/A' on Appendix A) set forth on the Data File (the 'Characteristics' as indicated on Appendix A) to the corresponding information set forth on or derived from the corresponding Source Documents and found them to be in agreement.

We make no representations as to (i) the actual characteristics or existence of the underlying documents or data comprising the Mortgage Assets underlying the Data File or the conformity of their respective characteristics with those assumed for purposes of the procedures described herein, (ii) the existence or ownership of the Mortgage Assets or (iii) the reasonableness of any of the aforementioned assumptions, information or methodologies.

It should be understood that we make no representations as to questions of legal interpretation or as to the sufficiency for your purposes of the procedures enumerated in the preceding paragraphs. Also, such procedures would not necessarily reveal any material misstatement of the information referred to above. We have no responsibility to update this report for events and circumstances that occur subsequent to the date of this report.

This agreed-upon procedures engagement was conducted in accordance with attestation standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. We were not engaged to conduct, and did not conduct, (i) an audit conducted in accordance with generally accepted auditing standards or (ii) an examination or a review conducted in accordance with attestation standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the objective of which would be the expression of an opinion or conclusion, respectively, on the accompanying information. Accordingly, we do not express such an opinion or conclusion, or any other form of assurance, including reasonable assurance. Had we performed additional procedures, other matters might have come to our attention that would have been reported to you.

None of the engagement, procedures or report was intended to address, nor did they address, the (i) conformity of the origination of the assets to stated underwriting or credit extension guidelines, standards, criteria or other requirements, (ii) value of collateral securing such assets or (iii) compliance of the originator of the assets with federal, state, and local laws and regulations.

None of the engagement, procedures or report were intended to satisfy, nor did they satisfy, any criteria for due diligence published by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization.

This report is intended solely for the use and information of the Specified Parties identified above and is not intended to be and should not be used by anyone other than these Specified Parties.

Yours truly,

/s/ Deloitte & Touche LLP

March 10, 2020







Appendix A



Source Documents



For purposes of performing the agreed-upon procedures described herein and at your request, we relied upon the following source documents as provided to us by representatives of Freddie Mac, with respect to each of the Mortgage Assets (the 'Source Documents'):

Promissory note, consolidated, amended and restated promissory note and/or loan modification (collectively, the 'Note');

Loan agreement, multifamily loan and security agreement and/or amendment to multifamily loan and security agreement and other loan documents (collectively, the 'Loan Agreement');

Mortgage, deed of trust, indemnity deed of trust and/or security instrument (collectively, the 'DOT');

Closing statement (the 'Closing Statement');

Escrow agreement and/or list of escrows held (collectively, the 'Escrow Agreement');

Letter of credit (the 'Letter of Credit');

Servicing report, record and/or provided electronic file (collectively, the 'Servicing Report');

Commitment letter, exhibit A and/or ERLA (collectively, the 'Commitment');

Guaranty agreements and/or exceptions to non-recourse agreement (collectively, the 'Guaranty');

Title policy or pro-forma title policy (collectively, the 'Title Policy');

Ground lease and/or ground lease estoppel (collectively, the 'Ground Lease');

Real estate property appraisal report (the 'Appraisal Report');

United States Postal Service website - www.usps.com (the 'USPS');

Zoning report or zoning summary (collectively, the 'Zoning Report');

Property condition report (the 'Engineering Report');

Phase I environmental report (the 'Phase I Report');

Phase II environmental report (the 'Phase II Report');

MSA file report (the 'MSA File');

Seismic report or zoning map (collectively, the 'Seismic Report');

Final investment brief, underwriter's summary report and/or financial update (collectively, the 'Investment Brief');

Property inspection and lease audit (the 'Property Inspection and Lease Audit');

Asset Summary of Mortgage Loan (the 'ASR');



Borrower rent roll (the 'Rent Roll');

Commercial lease (the 'Commercial Lease');

Property insurance certificate, environment insurance certificate, Form 1113 and/or MICT screenshot (collectively, the 'Proof of Insurance');

Secondary financing document, subordinate promissory note, subordinate loan agreement, subordination agreement and/or modification, renewal and extension agreement (collectively, the 'Secondary Financing Document');

Property management agreement or assignment of management agreement (collectively, the 'Management Agreement');

Cash management agreement, lockbox agreements and/or legal summary (collectively, the 'Cash Management Agreement');

Form 1115 (the 'Form 1115');

Non-consolidation opinion (the 'Non-Consolidation Opinion');

Cross-collateralization agreement (the 'Cross-Collateralization Agreement');

Trustee bid letter (the 'Trustee Bid'); and

CRA report (the 'CRA Report').

*****

Characteristic Source Document 1 Freddie Mac Loan Number Note 2 Seller/Servicer Note 3 Address (Street) Appraisal Report, Engineering Report, USPS 4 City Appraisal Report, Engineering Report, USPS 5 County Appraisal Report, Engineering Report, USPS 6 State Appraisal Report, Engineering Report, USPS 7 Metropolitan Statistical Area MSA File 8 Zip Code Engineering Report, Appraisal Report, USPS 9 Property Type Appraisal Report 10 Property Sub-Type Appraisal Report 11 Original Principal Balance Note 12 Cut-off Balance Refer to calculation procedures below 13 Maturity Balance Refer to calculation procedures below 14 % of Cut-off Date Pool Balance Refer to calculation procedures below 15 Note Date Note 16 Note Rate Note 17 Rate Type Note 18 Interest Calculation Method Note 19 Monthly Debt Service Refer to calculation procedures below 20 Monthly Debt Service (IO) Refer to calculation procedures below 21 First Payment Date Note



Characteristic Source Document 22 Maturity Date Note 23 Payment Date Note 24 Late Charge Grace Period (# of days) Note 25 Amortization Type Note 26 Original Amortization Term Refer to calculation procedures below 27 Original Loan Term Refer to calculation procedures below 28 Remaining Amortization Refer to calculation procedures below 29 Remaining Term Refer to calculation procedures below 30 Seasoning Refer to calculation procedures below 31 Interest Only Term Refer to calculation procedures below 32 Prepay Provision Description Note, Loan Agreement 33 Defeasance To Maturity (Y/N) Note, Loan Agreement 34 Partial Defeasance Permitted (Y/N) Note, Loan Agreement 35 Appraised Value Appraisal Report 36 Appraised Value Type Appraisal Report 37 Appraisal Firm Appraisal Report 38 Appraisal Date Appraisal Report 39 Year Built Engineering Report, Appraisal Report 40 Year Renovated Engineering Report, Appraisal Report 41 Number of Units Rent Roll, Appraisal Report 42 Low Income Units CRA Report 43 Very Low Income Units CRA Report 44 Unit of Measure Rent Roll, Appraisal Report 45 Cut-off Balance Per Unit Refer to calculation procedures below 46 # Units - Commercial Rent Roll, Appraisal Report 47 Elevator (Y/N) Engineering Report 48 FIRREA Eligible (Y/N) Appraisal Report 49 Zoning Status Zoning Report, Appraisal Report 50 Lien Position Title Policy 51 Fee Simple/Leasehold Title Policy 52 Ground Lease Rent Ground Lease 53 Ground Lease Expiration Date Ground Lease 54 Ground Lease Expiration Date w/ Extensions Ground Lease 55 LTV at Cut-off Refer to calculation procedures below 56 LTV at Maturity Refer to calculation procedures below 57 U/W EGI Investment Brief, ASR 58 U/W Expenses Investment Brief, ASR 59 U/W NOI Investment Brief, ASR 60 Underwritten Annual Reserves Investment Brief, ASR 61 U/W NCF Investment Brief, ASR 62 U/W DSCR (NCF) Refer to calculation procedures below 63 U/W IO DSCR (NCF) Refer to calculation procedures below 64 Most Recent Period Ending Investment Brief, ASR



Characteristic Source Document 65 Most Recent EGI Investment Brief, ASR 66 Most Recent Expenses Investment Brief, ASR 67 Most Recent NOI Investment Brief, ASR 68 Most Recent NCF Investment Brief, ASR 69 Most Recent DSCR (NCF) Refer to calculation procedures below 70 2nd Most Recent Period Ending Investment Brief, ASR 71 2nd Most Recent EGI Investment Brief, ASR 72 2nd Most Recent Expenses Investment Brief, ASR 73 2nd Most Recent NOI Investment Brief, ASR 74 2nd Most Recent NCF Investment Brief, ASR 75 2nd Most Recent DSCR (NCF) Refer to calculation procedures below 76 3rd Most Recent Period Ending Investment Brief, ASR 77 3rd Most Recent EGI Investment Brief, ASR 78 3rd Most Recent Expenses Investment Brief, ASR 79 3rd Most Recent NOI Investment Brief, ASR 80 3rd Most Recent NCF Investment Brief, ASR 81 3rd Most Recent DSCR (NCF) Refer to calculation procedures below 82 Occupancy Rate Rent Roll/Appraisal Report 83 Occupancy as of Date Rent Roll 84 Monthly Rent per Unit Refer to calculation procedures below 85 Tenant Concentration Type Property Inspection and Lease Audit 86 % of Tenant Concentration Property Inspection and Lease Audit 87 Non-Compliance Provisions (Y/N) Loan Agreement 88 Regulatory Agreement (Y/N) Loan Agreement, Ground Lease, Appraisal Report 89 Condo Ownership (% or N/A) Loan Agreement 90 Amount Sq. Ft - Commercial Appraisal Report, Commercial Lease 91 % of GPR from Commercial Rental Income Refer to calculation procedures below 92 Environmental Firm Phase I Report 93 Phase I Environmental Report Date Phase I Report 94 Phase II Recommended (Y/N) Phase I Report 95 Phase II Performed (Y/N) Phase II Report 96 Phase II Environmental Report Date Phase II Report 97 Environmental Cost to Cure (Phase I plus Phase II) Phase I Report, Phase II Report 98 Engineering Firm Engineering Report 99 Engineering Report Date Engineering Report 100 Immediate Repairs Cost Estimate Engineering Report 101 Replacement Reserves Cost Estimate per Year Engineering Report 102 Seismic Firm Seismic Report 103 Seismic Report Date Seismic Report 104 Earthquake Zone 3 or 4 or PGA ≥ 0.15g (Y/N) Seismic Report, Engineering Report 105 PML Report Required (Y/N) Engineering Report, Investment Brief 106 PML (%) Seismic Report 107 Green Advantage Investment Brief



Characteristic Source Document 108 Tax Escrow - Current Balance ($ or N/A) Servicing Report 109 Tax Escrow - Initial Deposit ($ or N/A) Escrow Agreement, Servicing Report 110 Tax Escrow - Contractual Payment ($ or N/A) Escrow Agreement, Servicing Report 111 Insurance Escrow - Current Balance ($ or N/A) Servicing Report 112 Insurance Reserve - Initial Deposit ($ or N/A) Escrow Agreement, Servicing Report, Closing Statement 113 Insurance Reserve - Contractual Payment Escrow Agreement, Servicing Report 114 Engineering Reserve - Current Balance ($ or N/A) Servicing Report 115 Engineering Reserve - Initial Deposit ($ or N/A) Escrow Agreement, Servicing Report, Loan Agreement, Closing Statement 116 Engineering Reserve - Contractual Payment ($ or N/A) Escrow Agreement, Servicing Report, Loan Agreement 117 Replacement Reserve - Current Balance ($ or N/A) Servicing Report 118 Replacement Reserve - Initial Deposit ($ or N/A) Escrow Agreement, Servicing Report, Loan Agreement, Closing Statement 119 Replacement Reserve - Contractual Payment ($ or N/A) Escrow Agreement, Servicing Report, Loan Agreement 120 Replacement Reserve - Contractual - Cap ($ or N/A) Escrow Agreement, Loan Agreement 121 Other Reserve - Current Balance ($ or N/A) Servicing Report 122 Other Reserve - Initial Deposit ($ or N/A) Escrow Agreement, Servicing Report, Loan Agreement, Closing Statement 123 Other Reserve Description Escrow Agreement, Servicing Report, Loan Agreement 124 Other Reserve - Contractual Payment ($ or N/A) Escrow Agreement, Servicing Report, Loan Agreement 125 Other Reserve - Contractual - Cap ($ or N/A) Escrow Agreement, Loan Agreement 126 Springing Reserve Name Loan Agreement, Escrow Agreement 127 Springing Reserve Amount ($ or N/A) Loan Agreement, Escrow Agreement 128 Springing Reserve Description Loan Agreement, Escrow Agreement 129 Letter of Credit Amount Letter of Credit, Loan Agreement 130 Letter of Credit Description Letter of Credit, Loan Agreement 131 Are Escrows/Reserves LOC or can be converted to LOC (Y/N) Loan Agreement, Escrow Agreement 132 Specify Accounts for Escrows/Reserves LOC Loan Agreement, Escrow Agreement 133 Environmental Insurance (Y/N) Proof of Insurance 134 Flood Insurance (Y/N) Proof of Insurance 135 Windstorm Insurance (Y or N) Proof of Insurance 136 Earthquake Insurance In Place (Y/N) Proof of Insurance 137 Terrorism Insurance (Y/N) Proof of Insurance 138 Property Insurance Coverage (Y/N) Proof of Insurance 139 Liability Insurance Coverage (Y/N) Proof of Insurance 140 Cash Management (Description or N/A) Cash Management Agreement 141 Lockbox (Y/N) Cash Management Agreement 142 Existing Financing In Place (Y/N) Secondary Financing Document, Loan Agreement 143 Existing Financing Amount Secondary Financing Document 144 Existing Financing Description Secondary Financing Document, Loan Agreement 145 CDCR (combined DCR) Refer to calculation procedures below



Characteristic Source Document 146 CLTV (combined LTV) Refer to calculation procedures below 147 Future Mezzanine Debt (Y/N) Loan Agreement 148 Future Secondary Financing (Y/N) Loan Agreement 149 Future Secondary Financing Description Loan Agreement 150 Substitution Permitted (Y/N) Loan Agreement, DOT 151 Number of Properties per Loan Loan Agreement, Appraisal Report 152 Multiproperty Collateral Release Price ($ or N/A) Loan Agreement, DOT 153 Crossed Loans Loan Agreement, DOT 154 Release (Y or N or N/A) Loan Agreement, Cross-Collateralization Agreement 155 Release Provisions (Description or N/A) Loan Agreement, Cross-Collateralization Agreement 156 Loan Purpose Loan Agreement, Closing Statement 157 Borrowing Entity Note, Loan Agreement 158 Entity Type Note, Loan Agreement 159 State of Organization Note, Loan Agreement 160 Affiliated Borrower Loans Guaranty 161 Borrower Type Loan Agreement, DOT 162 Tenants In Common (Y/N) Loan Agreement 163 Delaware Statutory Trust (Y/N) Loan Agreement, DOT 164 Independent Director (Y/N) Loan Agreement 165 Non-Consolidation Opinion (Y/N) Non-Consolidation Opinion 166 Assumption Fee Loan Agreement 167 Recourse(Y/N) Note, Guaranty 168 Recourse Description Note, Guaranty 169 Bad Boy Indemnitor / Guarantor Guaranty 170 Environmental Indemnitor (Name or N/A) Note, Guaranty, Loan Agreement 171 Environmental Carveout (Y/N) Note, Guaranty, Loan Agreement 172 Fraud Carveout (Y/N) Note, Guaranty 173 Misapplication of Rent and Insurance Proceeds Carveout (Y/N) Note, Guaranty 174 Voluntary Bankruptcy Carveout (Y/N) Note, Guaranty 175 Waste Carveout (Y/N) Note, Guaranty 176 Borrower Or Principal Prior Bankruptcy (Y/N) Form 1115 177 Management Company Management Agreement 178 Cut-off Date None - provided by Freddie Mac 179 Primary Servicing Fee Commitment 180 Master Servicing Fee None - provided by Freddie Mac 181 Trustee Fee Trustee Bid 182 Master Servicer Surveillance Fee None - provided by Freddie Mac 183 Special Servicer Surveillance Fee Refer to calculation procedures below 184 CREFC® Royalty Fee None - provided by Freddie Mac 185 Administration Fee Refer to calculation procedures below 186 Net Mortgage Rate Refer to calculation procedures below



With respect to Characteristic 12, assuming, at your request, no prepayments of principal, we recomputed the Cut-off Balance using the First Payment Date, the Original Principal Balance, the Interest Calculation Method, the Monthly Debt Service, the Note Rate, the Interest Only Term and the Cut-off Date. At the request of representatives of Freddie Mac, Cut-off Balance differences of one dollar or less were deemed to be 'in agreement' for purposes of this report.

With respect to Characteristic 13, assuming, at your request, no prepayments of principal, we recomputed the Maturity Balance using the First Payment Date, the Monthly Debt Service, the Original Principal Balance, the Interest Calculation Method, the Note Rate, the Interest Only Term and the Maturity Date. At the request of representatives of Freddie Mac, Maturity Balance differences of one dollar or less were deemed to be 'in agreement' for purposes of this report.

With respect to Characteristic 14, we recomputed the % of Cut-off Date Pool Balance by dividing the (i) Cut-off Balance by (ii) sum of each of the Mortgage Assets' Cut-off Balance.

With respect to Characteristic 19, (i) for those Mortgage Assets with an Amortization Type of 'Interest Only,' we compared the Monthly Debt Service to the Monthly Debt Service (IO) and (ii) for those Mortgage Assets with an Amortization Type of 'Partial IO' or 'Balloon,' we compared the Monthly Debt Service to the corresponding information set forth on the Note.

With respect to Characteristic 20, we recomputed the Monthly Debt Service (IO) as one twelfth of the product of (i) the Original Principal Balance, (ii) the Note Rate and (iii) a fraction equal to 365/360. This procedure was not performed for those Mortgage Assets with an Amortization Type of 'Balloon.'

With respect to Characteristic 26, we recomputed the Original Amortization Term using the Original Principal Balance, the Monthly Debt Service and the Note Rate and a 30/360 Interest Calculation Method. This procedure was not performed for those Mortgage Assets with an Amortization Type of 'Interest Only.'

With respect to Characteristic 27, we recomputed the Original Loan Term by determining the number of payment dates from and inclusive of the First Payment Date to and inclusive of the Maturity Date.

With respect to Characteristic 28, we recomputed the Remaining Amortization by subtracting the (i) Seasoning from (ii) Original Amortization Term. With respect to those Mortgage Assets with an Amortization Type of 'Partial IO,' for purposes of the procedure indicated herein, the Seasoning is reduced by (but to a result not less than zero) the Interest Only Term. This procedure was not performed for those Mortgage Assets with an Amortization Type of 'Interest Only.'

With respect to Characteristic 29, we recomputed the Remaining Term by subtracting the (i) Seasoning from (ii) Original Loan Term.

With respect to Characteristic 30, we recomputed the Seasoning by determining the number of payment dates from and inclusive of the First Payment Date to and inclusive of the Cut-off Date.



With respect to Characteristic 31, (i) for those Mortgage Assets with an Amortization Type of 'Partial IO,' we recomputed the Interest Only Term by determining the number of payment dates from and inclusive of the First Payment Date to and exclusive of the first principal and interest installment due date (as set forth on the Note) and (ii) for those Mortgage Assets with an Amortization Type of 'Interest Only,' we compared the Interest Only Term to the Original Loan Term. This procedure was not performed for those Mortgage Assets with an Amortization Type of 'Balloon.'

With respect to Characteristic 45, we recomputed the Cut-off Balance Per Unit by dividing the (i) Cut-off Balance by (ii) Number of Units. With respect to a cross collateralized Mortgage Asset, if any (as set forth on the Loan Agreement or DOT), this procedure was performed with the aggregate Cut-off Balance and the aggregate Number of Units of the related cross collateralized Mortgage Assets.

With respect to Characteristic 55, we recomputed the LTV at Cut-off by dividing the (i) Cut-off Balance by (ii) Appraised Value. With respect to a cross collateralized Mortgage Asset, if any (as set forth on the Loan Agreement or DOT), this characteristic was calculated as the weighted average quotient referred to in the previous sentence, for each related Mortgage Asset in such crossed loan group, weighted by the respective Cut-off Balance.

With respect to Characteristic 56, we recomputed the LTV at Maturity by dividing the (i) Maturity Balance by (ii) Appraised Value. With respect to a cross collateralized Mortgage Asset, if any (as set forth on the Loan Agreement or DOT), this characteristic was calculated as the weighted average quotient referred to in the previous sentence, for each related Mortgage Asset in such crossed loan group, weighted by the respective Cut-off Balance.

With respect to Characteristic 62, we recomputed the U/W DSCR (NCF) by dividing the (i) U/W NCF by (ii) annualized Monthly Debt Service. With respect to a cross collateralized Mortgage Asset, if any (as set forth on the Loan Agreement or DOT), this characteristic was calculated as the weighted average quotient referred to in the previous sentence, for each related Mortgage Asset in such crossed loan group, weighted by the respective Cut-off Balance.

With respect to Characteristic 63, we recomputed the U/W IO DSCR (NCF) by dividing the (i) U/W NCF by (ii) annualized Monthly Debt Service (IO). With respect to a cross collateralized Mortgage Asset, if any (as set forth on the Loan Agreement or DOT), this characteristic was calculated as the weighted average quotient referred to in the previous sentence, for each related Mortgage Asset in such crossed loan group, weighted by the respective Cut-off Balance. This procedure was not performed for those Mortgage Assets with an Amortization Type of 'Balloon.'

With respect to Characteristic 69, we recomputed the Most Recent DSCR (NCF) by dividing the (i) Most Recent NCF by (ii) annualized Monthly Debt Service. With respect to a cross collateralized Mortgage Asset, if any (as set forth on the Loan Agreement or DOT), this characteristic was calculated as the weighted average quotient referred to in the previous sentence, for each related Mortgage Asset in such crossed loan group, weighted by the respective Cut-off Balance.

With respect to Characteristic 75, we recomputed the 2nd Most Recent DSCR (NCF) by dividing the (i) 2nd Most Recent NCF by (ii) annualized Monthly Debt Service. With respect to a cross collateralized Mortgage Asset, if any (as set forth on the Loan Agreement or DOT), this characteristic was calculated as the weighted average quotient referred to in the previous sentence, for each related Mortgage Asset in such crossed loan group, weighted by the respective Cut-off Balance.



With respect to Characteristic 81, we recomputed the 3rd Most Recent DSCR (NCF) by dividing the (i) 3rd Most Recent NCF by (ii) annualized Monthly Debt Service. With respect to a cross collateralized Mortgage Asset, if any (as set forth on the Loan Agreement or DOT), this characteristic was calculated as the weighted average quotient referred to in the previous sentence, for each related Mortgage Asset in such crossed loan group, weighted by their respective Cut-off Balance.

With respect to Characteristic 84, we recomputed the Monthly Rent per Unit by dividing the (i) aggregate gross potential rent (as set forth on or derived from the Rent Roll) by (ii) Number of Units. At the request of representatives of Freddie Mac, Monthly Rent per Unit differences of one dollar or less were deemed to be 'in agreement' for purposes of this report.

With respect to Characteristic 91, we recomputed the % of GPR from Commercial Rental Income by dividing the (i) Freddie Mac proforma commercial income (as set forth on the Investment Brief or ASR) by (ii) sum of the (a) Freddie Mac proforma commercial income (as set forth on the Investment Brief or ASR) and (b) gross potential rent - residential (as set forth on the Investment Brief or ASR).

With respect to Characteristic 145, we recomputed the CDCR (combined DCR) by dividing the (i) U/W NCF by (ii) sum of the (a) annualized Monthly Debt Service and (b) annualized existing financing monthly debt service (as set forth on the Secondary Financing Document). With respect to a cross collateralized Mortgage Asset, if any (as set forth on the Loan Agreement or DOT), this characteristic was calculated as the weighted average quotient referred to in the previous sentence, for each related Mortgage Asset in such crossed loan group, weighted by the respective Cut-off Balance. This procedure was not performed for those Mortgage Assets with an Existing Financing Amount of 'N/A' or with existing financing where regular scheduled payments are only repaid from excess or residual cash flow (as set forth on the Secondary Financing Document).

With respect to Characteristic 146, we recomputed the CLTV (combined LTV) by dividing the (i) sum of the (a) Cut-off Balance and (b) aggregate Existing Financing Amount by (ii) Appraised Value. With respect to a cross collateralized Mortgage Asset, if any (as set forth on the Loan Agreement or DOT), this characteristic was calculated as the weighted average quotient referred to in the previous sentence, for each related Mortgage Asset in such crossed loan group, weighted by the respective Cut-off Balance. This procedure was not performed for those Mortgage Assets with an Existing Financing Amount of 'N/A' or with existing financing where regular scheduled payments are only repaid from excess or residual cash flow (as set forth on the Secondary Financing Document).

With respect to Characteristic 183, we recomputed the Special Servicer Surveillance Fee as (i) $125,000 (as stipulated by representatives of Freddie Mac) divided by (ii) the sum of each of the Mortgage Assets' Cut-off Balance. As stipulated by representatives of Freddie Mac, the resulting value was rounded up to the nearest 0.00001%.

With respect to Characteristic 185, we recomputed the Administration Fee as the sum of the (i) Primary Servicing Fee, (ii) Master Servicing Fee, (iii) Trustee Fee, (iv) Master Servicer Surveillance Fee, (v) Special Servicer Surveillance Fee and (vi) CREFC® Royalty Fee.

With respect to Characteristic 186, we recomputed the Net Mortgage Rate by subtracting the (i) Administration Fee from (ii) Note Rate.











Freddie Mac - Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 19:23:00 UTC