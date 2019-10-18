Log in
FREDDIE MAC

FREDDIE MAC

(FMCC)
  Report  
10/18 01:35:02 pm
3.33 USD   +0.60%
01:36pFREDDIE MAC : Understanding Housing Counselors
PU
10/17Freddie Mac Names Frank Nazzaro Chief Information Officer
GL
10/17FREDDIE MAC : US mortgage rates rise this week but remain low
AQ
Freddie Mac : Understanding Housing Counselors

10/18/2019 | 01:36pm EDT

If your eyes are set on buying a home but you're not sure where to start or have questions, a housing counselor may be precisely what you need.

Housing Counselors?

Yes - Housing Counselors. They exist, they're available and they're important. In fact, they're experienced, trained professionals that help millions of people every year - at little to no cost.

Buying a home is likely one of the biggest investments you'll ever make and housing counselors understand this. Their job is to help you navigate the homebuying journey, make informed decisions along the way and ensure you're financially prepared for long-term, successful homeownership.

What to Expect

In addition to educating you on homeownership, housing counselors are also trained to:

  • Provide guidance on down payment options and local down payment assistance programs
  • Help you understand the types of mortgages available
  • Help you build, maintain and improve your credit
  • Advise on the role of your real estate agent and lender
  • Provide budget and credit advice

Housing counselors can also provide guidance if you're facing financial difficulties and are struggling to pay your mortgage. To find a HUD-certified housing counselor near you, visit one of our Borrower Help Centers or call our Borrower Help Network.

To learn more about homeownership, visit MyHome by Freddie Mac®.

Disclaimer

Freddie Mac - Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 17:35:02 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 12 228 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -578 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -18,4x
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 0,87x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,84x
Capitalization 10 663 M
Chart FREDDIE MAC
Duration : Period :
Freddie Mac Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5,50  $
Last Close Price 3,31  $
Spread / Highest target 111%
Spread / Average Target 66,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David M. Brickman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sara Mathew Non-Executive Chairman
James G. Mackey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stacey Goodman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Eugene B. Shanks Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FREDDIE MAC211.32%10 663
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.40.20%7 509
BOC AVIATION LIMITED29.10%6 653
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LTD--.--%5 679
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED27.38%5 380
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION5.04%4 864
