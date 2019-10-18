Freddie Mac : Understanding Housing Counselors

If your eyes are set on buying a home but you're not sure where to start or have questions, a housing counselor may be precisely what you need.

Housing Counselors?

Yes - Housing Counselors. They exist, they're available and they're important. In fact, they're experienced, trained professionals that help millions of people every year - at little to no cost.

Buying a home is likely one of the biggest investments you'll ever make and housing counselors understand this. Their job is to help you navigate the homebuying journey, make informed decisions along the way and ensure you're financially prepared for long-term, successful homeownership.

What to Expect

In addition to educating you on homeownership, housing counselors are also trained to:

Provide guidance on down payment options and local down payment assistance programs

Help you understand the types of mortgages available

Help you build, maintain and improve your credit

Advise on the role of your real estate agent and lender

Provide budget and credit advice

Housing counselors can also provide guidance if you're facing financial difficulties and are struggling to pay your mortgage. To find a HUD-certified housing counselor near you, visit one of our Borrower Help Centers or call our Borrower Help Network.

To learn more about homeownership, visit MyHome by Freddie Mac®.