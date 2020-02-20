Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Freddie Mac    FMCC

FREDDIE MAC

(FMCC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Little Change in Mortgage Rates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 10:01am EST

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®), showing that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 3.49 percent.

“The low mortgage rate environment continues to spur homebuying activity, with applications to purchase a home up fifteen percent from a year ago,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “We’ve seen new residential construction surge over the last few months, on pace to reach the highest level in more than a decade. This is a good sign for the inventory-starved housing market and is a promising indication for the spring homebuying season.”

News Facts

  • 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.49 percent with an average 0.7 point for the week ending February 20, 2020, slightly up from last week when it averaged 3.47 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 4.35 percent.
  • 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.99 percent with an average 0.8 point, slightly up from last week when it averaged 2.97. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 3.78 percent. 
  • 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) averaged 3.25 percent with an average 0.2 point, down from last week when it averaged 3.28 percent. A year ago at this time, the 5-year ARM averaged 3.84 percent.

Average commitment rates should be reported along with average fees and points to reflect the total upfront cost of obtaining the mortgage. Visit the following link for the Definitions. Borrowers may still pay closing costs which are not included in the survey.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, investors and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Angela Waugaman
703-714-0644
Angela_Waugaman@FreddieMac.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4d6ad90d-359a-4d83-bba1-49eca2543138

Primary Logo

Primary Mortgage Market Survey®

U.S. weekly average mortgage rates as of 02/20/2020

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FREDDIE MAC
10:01aLittle Change in Mortgage Rates
GL
09:02aFreddie Mac Announces First Seasoned Loans Structured Transaction of 2020
GL
08:05aFREDDIE MAC : DBRS Morningstar Finalizes Provisional Ratings on Freddie Mac STAC..
AQ
02/19FREDDIE MAC : Prices $269 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J28
AQ
02/19FREDDIE MAC : Credit Protects $231 Billion of Single-Family Mortgages in 2019
AQ
02/19FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATIO : ABA-Fannie, Freddie Solicit Credit Score ..
AQ
02/17LIBOR TRANSITION : Fannie Mae And Freddie Mac To Stop Accepting LIBOR, Begin Acc..
AQ
02/14Freddie Mac Announces Pricing of $379 Million Multifamily Small Balance Loan ..
GL
02/14ABA-FREDDIE MAC : 4 in 10 Renters Looking to Purchase Homes While Rates are Low
AQ
02/13FREDDIE MAC : US mortgages flat to slightly higher; 30-year loan at 3.47%
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 12 925 M
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 0,78x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,76x
Capitalization 10 115 M
Chart FREDDIE MAC
Duration : Period :
Freddie Mac Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 4,38  $
Last Close Price 3,14  $
Spread / Highest target 123%
Spread / Average Target 39,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David M. Brickman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sara Mathew Non-Executive Chairman
Donald Kish CFO, Chief Accounting Officer, SVP & Controller
Frank Nazzaro Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Eugene B. Shanks Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FREDDIE MAC6.86%10 115
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.0.86%8 104
BOC AVIATION LIMITED-3.97%6 796
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LTD--.--%5 635
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED-1.01%5 516
GRENKE7.70%4 972
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group