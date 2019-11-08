Log in
Military Financial Readiness: Saluting your Service

11/08/2019 | 01:55pm EST

Military families face unique challenges when planning for the future. We recognize the sacrifices you make including frequent relocations, deployments and other uncertainties that can make financial planning particularly difficult, but that shouldn't hinder your ability to achieve financial freedom.

Whether you're a veteran or active servicemember, it's important you have access to tools that will help you achieve your financial goals. Our CreditSmart® program provides practical information to empower you with lifelong money management skills and support sustainable homeownership. The best part? CreditSmart® contains 12 self-guided, interactive courses, so you have the flexibility to learn on your own timeline.

Building a Solid Financial Foundation

Deployment is never easy, but proper preparation can help minimize stress and anxiety for you and your family. That's why we created our CreditSmart® Military Financial Readiness booklet. The booklet is a free, easy-to-understand guide to help you get your finances in order, avoid fraud schemes and manage your money wisely. Learn about:

  • Managing your Affairs. With a military lifestyle, it's important have knowledge of your financial, administrative and legal affairs and be able to access up-to-date paperwork quickly. Prior to deployment, complete our administrative and legal readiness check list and learn about your bank's active duty policies. Create smart financial goals now and learn strategies to manage money during deployment, create savings for the future and avoid debt.
  • Understanding Credit. Learn the basics of credit, how to build it and maintain a good credit history. Your credit score signifies your creditworthiness to lenders and the likelihood that you will repay your loan obligations. Without good credit, it's difficult to save money, build financial security and achieve the American dream of homeownership.
  • Avoiding Financial Scams. Unfortunately, servicemembers are prime targets for financial criminals who attempt to take advantage of your frequent moves. Learn how to recognize and protect yourself from financial scams including predatory lending, insurance and investment scams, identity theft and affinity fraud.
  • The VA Home Loan Program. The Department of Veterans Affairs helps servicemembers and Veterans become homeowners. Learn the benefits of a VA home loan, the home loan process, home loan limits and how to obtain a certificate of eligibility.

Servicemembers and military families are required to expect the unexpected. Financial security at home can help bring you peace of mind because financial readiness is critical to mission readiness.

For more information on buying, owning, or renting a home visit My Home by Freddie Mac®.

Disclaimer

Freddie Mac - Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 18:54:09 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 446 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -717 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -13,1x
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 0,81x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,75x
Capitalization 9 310 M
Chart FREDDIE MAC
Duration : Period :
Freddie Mac Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5,50  $
Last Close Price 2,89  $
Spread / Highest target 142%
Spread / Average Target 90,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 38,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David M. Brickman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sara Mathew Non-Executive Chairman
James G. Mackey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stacey Goodman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Frank Nazzaro Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FREDDIE MAC171.70%9 310
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.51.19%8 044
BOC AVIATION LIMITED30.04%6 684
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LTD--.--%6 051
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED33.59%5 537
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION14.71%5 221
