FREDDIE MAC

FREDDIE MAC

(FMCC)
11/27 10:25:36 am
2.56 USD   -0.39%
10:30a FREDDIE MAC : Settles $1.3 Billion SLST Securitization
AQ
10:01a Mortgage Rates Increase Slightly
GL
11/26 Freddie Mac Issues Monthly Volume Summary for October 2019
GL
Mortgage Rates Increase Slightly

11/27/2019 | 10:01am EST

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®), showing that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 3.68 percent, increasing slightly since last week.

“Following a decline in the first nine months of 2019, mortgage rates have traded narrower during the last two months with a modest drift upward due to an improved economic outlook,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “While there has been a lag in the housing market’s response to lower rates, real estate volumes have clearly shifted into a higher gear. Moreover, the recent improvement in the cyclical segments of the economy and easing financial conditions will provide a gentle tailwind to the real estate market rebound over the next few months.” 

  • 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.68 percent with an average 0.5 point for the week ending November 27, 2019, up slightly from last week when it averaged 3.66 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 4.81 percent. 
  • 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.15 percent with an average 0.5 point, unchanged from last week. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 4.25 percent. 
  • 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) averaged 3.43 percent with an average 0.3 point, up from last week when it averaged 3.39 percent. A year ago at this time, the 5-year ARM averaged 4.12 percent.

Average commitment rates should be reported along with average fees and points to reflect the total upfront cost of obtaining the mortgage. Visit the following link for the Definitions. Borrowers may still pay closing costs which are not included in the survey.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, investors and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

Angela Waugaman
703-714-0644
Angela_Waugaman@FreddieMac.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/954ba175-37d7-4e6b-b7b0-fdfc72057e56

U.S. weekly average mortgage rates as of 11/27/2019

