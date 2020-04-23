Log in
FREDDIE MAC

(FMCC)
Mortgage Rates Increase Slightly

04/23/2020 | 10:01am EDT

MCLEAN, Va., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®), showing that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 3.33 percent, up slightly from last week.

“Mortgage rates have stabilized over the last few weeks as the market searches for direction in the fog of economic data,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “While financial markets initially rallied on the news of Federal Reserve support and are improving due to the Senate’s passage of a new small business stimulus, we continue to see a deep economic contraction amidst uncertainty about the recovery formation.”

News Facts

  • 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.33 percent with an average 0.7 point for the week ending April 23, 2020, up slightly from last week when it averaged 3.31 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 4.20 percent. 
  • 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.86 percent with an average 0.7 point, up from last week when it averaged 2.80 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 3.64 percent. 
  • 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) averaged 3.28 percent with an average 0.3 point, down from last week when it averaged 3.34 percent. A year ago at this time, the 5-year ARM averaged 3.77 percent.

Average commitment rates should be reported along with average fees and points to reflect the total upfront cost of obtaining the mortgage. Visit the following link for the Definitions. Borrowers may still pay closing costs which are not included in the survey.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, investors and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Angela Waugaman
703-714-0644
Angela_Waugaman@FreddieMac.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0f95c53e-ebd9-4ff9-8101-972efd05c13b

Primary Logo

Primary Mortgage Market Survey®

U.S. weekly average mortgage rates as of 04/23/2020

© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 12 823 M
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 0,41x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,38x
Capitalization 5 251 M
Chart FREDDIE MAC
Duration : Period :
Freddie Mac Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FREDDIE MAC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 4,13  $
Last Close Price 1,63  $
Spread / Highest target 329%
Spread / Average Target 153%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David M. Brickman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sara Mathew Non-Executive Chairman
Donald F. Kish CFO, Chief Accounting Officer, SVP & Controller
Frank Nazzaro Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Saiyid T. Naqvi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FREDDIE MAC-46.80%5 251
BOC AVIATION LIMITED1.99%4 585
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED1.57%4 278
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED1.44%4 072
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION-0.89%3 797
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED3.90%3 134
